Updated November 1, 2022
Drivers in Portsmouth know all about traffic and tunnels. The downtown tunnel between Norfolk and Portsmouth carries more than three million vehicles per month. That’s three million people on the road to watch out for.
Hitting traffic at the wrong time and driving with iffy insurance through the tunnel is something drivers do daily. While staying tuned in to tunnel traffic updates is wise, taking to the streets without adequate auto insurance is not.
Car Insurance in Portsmouth, VA
The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Portsmouth, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Portsmouth is $180 per month, or $2160 annually.
Car insurance in Portsmouth is $3 more than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Portsmouth on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Portsmouth, VA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Portsmouth
|Insurance Provider in Portsmouth
|Allstate
|$57 /mo
|Progressive
|$66 /mo
|State Farm
|$75 /mo
|GEICO
|$89 /mo
|Travelers
|$117 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Portsmouth, VA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Portsmouth. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$207 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$204 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$218 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$152 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Virginia Cities
|Virginia Beach
|$114/mo
|Norfolk
|$134/mo
|Chesapeake
|$150/mo
|Richmond
|$124/mo
|Portsmouth
|$106/mo
|Virginia
|$126/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Portsmouth Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hardworking teens might be able to squeak out a car insurance payment at $413 per month, with perhaps a little help from mom and dad. In the Old Dominion, the price tends to go down as the number of years behind the wheel increases. That’s why people in their 20s see an immediate more than $150 price cut over the teenage drivers. From there, the prices continue to slide down, with almost everyone paying below or slightly above the state average of $207. Those in their 80s pay $145 per month, a price over $250 cheaper than what the youngest drivers spend.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$413
|20s
|$248
|30s
|$218
|40s
|$157
|50s
|$181
|60s
|$174
|70s
|$228
|80s
|$146
Portsmouth Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Virginia, being a safe driver pays in more than one way. Drivers get peace of mind and price breaks from insurance companies, specifically the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. An at-fault fender bender brings an end to the sweet price and pops the rate up over $75 per month. Drivers who are late to work or school should still follow the posted speed limit to avoid a rate increase of $90. The good news is three years of careful driving qualifies drivers for the rates they earned before tickets or accidents.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$197
|Speeding Ticket
|$287
|At-Fault Accident
|$273
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$210
Portsmouth Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Virginians wonder why a late Visa payment could bump up their car insurance premiums. Just like most states, Virginia allows insurance companies to use credit when deciding rates. Generally, the worse the credit, the more drivers shell out monthly; but why do people with good credit pay less than those with excellent credit? People with better credit often finance costlier cars with higher coverage levels to protect their assets. That said, moving from poor credit to good credit saves $17 per month, or over $200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$225
|Good
|$201
|Average
|$213
|Poor
|$218
Find local Portsmouth agents
The Young Ins Agcy Grp2865 B Airline Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Bankers Ins Portsmouth457 Court St,
Portsmouth, VA 23704-3603
All Risk Ins Agcy2860 Airline Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Direct Auto Insurance4500 Portsmouth Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Direct Auto Insurance3574 Towne Point Rd,
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Young Insurance2865 Airline Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
All Risk Insurance2860 Airline Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Atlantic Charter Insurance Group5599 Portsmouth Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Ned Loyd: Allstate Insurance600 Loudoun Ave,
Portsmouth, VA 23707
'Al Vincent''s Insurance'4500 Portsmouth Blvd,
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Portsmouth, VA DMV Information
In Portsmouth and have a DMV errand? The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is your go-to place for all things vehicle- and licensing-related. While you can visit any location in the state, the closest DMV location is at 6400 Bickford Parkway. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Don’t want to leave the comfort of home? Online services are also offered. The DMV also has mobile locations and select partners standing by to administer many DMV transactions.
Public Transportation in Portsmouth, VA
While most people get around town using their own vehicles, even non-drivers can easily get around here. Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is the face of public transportation in Portsmouth, delivering people to their destinations by bus, rail, and ferry. All of HRT’s modes of transportation are ADA-accessible. Can’t wait around? On-demand services are also an option, from Uber and Lyft to traditional taxis. Though bikeshare was previously offered, as of March 2020 the service was suspended.
For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Portsmouth, VA
While skipping out on auto insurance is an option in Virginia, it leaves you and your family financially unprotected.
One in 10 drivers in this state is uninsured—and potentially one driving mistake from drowning in debt. Being without solid auto insurance is something you can correct quickly. Insurify is the easiest way to take action, get cheap rates, and get the coverage you are looking for.
FAQs - Portsmouth, VA Car Insurance
There are several reasons to have insurance. Not only is there insurance to handle the situation when things happen to you, insurance also protects the people and property around you. Liability insurance is a kind of insurance that takes care of other people and their property. Examples of this include bodily injury liability (BI) and property damage liability (PD). Each state sets its own minimum liability requirements.
Believe it or not, you aren’t legally required to have auto insurance in Virginia as long as you pay an uninsured motorist fee of $500 per year. While this option seems like the easy way out in terms of cost-cutting, remember that this leaves you with absolutely no insurance to take care of medical costs or damages if you get in an accident.
UM/UIM (or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage) are coverages required in Virginia on top of the minimum liability coverages you are required to carry. While the minimum liability coverages make sure you have money to pay in case you cause an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you and your property.
Insurify Insights
How Portsmouth Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Portsmouth, Virginia below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Portsmouth
#31
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#25
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#8
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Portsmouth drivers rank 43 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with an accident: 9.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Portsmouth drivers rank 25 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Portsmouth drivers rank 39 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Portsmouth drivers rank 32 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Portsmouth drivers rank 31 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with a speeding ticket: 12.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Portsmouth drivers rank 69 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with clean record: 72.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Portsmouth drivers rank 54 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Portsmouth with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.64%
