Updated November 1, 2022
Home to the University of Virginia, whose campus was designed by Thomas Jefferson, Charlottesville is a small city with roughly 50,000 residents. Navigating the area tends to be fairly straightforward, with multiple highways traversing the city. Some parts of Charlottesville can be congested at times, but all in all, driving here is far easier than in other parts of the nation. It’s always a good idea, however, to make sure you have adequate car insurance coverage, no matter how smooth your time on the road may be.
Car Insurance in Charlottesville, VA
The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Charlottesville, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Charlottesville is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.
Car insurance in Charlottesville is $46 less than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Charlottesville on average is CSAA, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Charlottesville, VA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Charlottesville
|Insurance Provider in Charlottesville
|Allstate
|$40 /mo
|State Farm
|$51 /mo
|Nationwide
|$101 /mo
|Travelers
|$117 /mo
|The General
|$185 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Charlottesville, VA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Charlottesville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$139 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$147 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$144 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Virginia Cities
|Virginia Beach
|$114/mo
|Norfolk
|$134/mo
|Chesapeake
|$150/mo
|Richmond
|$124/mo
|Charlottesville
|$99/mo
|Virginia
|$124/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Charlottesville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Charlottesville, the price for auto insurance peaks for drivers in their teens. Why? Because they have had less time on the road than older motorists, teens are assigned a risk level and rates that are proportionately high. Higher rates ensure that the car insurance company can recoup any losses should someone file a claim. Teen drivers in Charlottesville pay an average of $286 for car insurance monthly. More experienced motorists like those in their 30s and 40s pay considerably less, at $114 and $107, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$287
|20s
|$150
|30s
|$115
|40s
|$108
|50s
|$96
|60s
|$89
|70s
|$97
|80s
|$242
Charlottesville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies use your driving record and accident history to determine rates—both when you establish your policy and when you renew. For this reason, keeping your record pristine is one way to keep rates down. Driving mistakes like blowing through a stop sign or being at fault for an accident can push rates sky-high. In Charlottesville, the average insurance rate for drivers with a failure-to-stop violation is $160, while the clean-record crowd pays just $128.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$129
|Speeding Ticket
|$137
|At-Fault Accident
|$151
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$161
Charlottesville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When it comes to insurance rates, credit scores count. Why? Because car insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores as an indicator of risk. Therefore, your credit score can affect your car insurance premiums much the same way your driving record, marital status, and address can. The better your score, the better your car insurance rates can be. If your credit score has room for improvement, there are plenty of tried-and-true ways to improve it. In Charlottesville, drivers with a “good” credit score can expect to pay an average of $129 per month for their car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$134
|Good
|$130
|Average
|$139
|Poor
|$126
Find local Charlottesville agents
Craddock Ins Svcs Inc687 Berkmar Cir,
Charlottesville, VA 22901-1464
Ins Doctor Agcy of Charlottesville514 Pantops Shopping Ctr,
Charlottesville, VA 22911-8665
Hanckel Citizens Ins Corp218 Third St NE,
Charlottesville, VA 22902-5204
Indaco Risk Advisors Inc510 Locust Ave,
Charlottesville, VA 22902-4811
Nuckols Ins Agcy2115 Hydraulic Rd Ste E,
Charlottesville, VA 22901-2758
Bankers Ins Charlottesville630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 300,
Charlottesville, VA 22911-4624
McGriff Ins - Charlottesville1425 Seminole Trail,
Charlottesville, VA 22901-1417
White Ins Agcy t/a Able Ins716 W Rio Rd \#D,
Charlottesville, VA 22901-1400
Lewis Ins Agcy Inc101 E High St,
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Davis Insurance Agency665 Berkmar Ct,
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Charlottesville, VA DMV Information
With only one office to serve the greater Charlottesville area, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles can be a busy place. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, it’s best to arrive first thing in the morning if you can. Drivers can also check wait times online before they leave their home so they know what to expect upon arrival.
Public Transportation in Charlottesville, VA
Nearly any city that’s home to a university has a great public transportation system, and Charlottesville is no exception. The Charlottesville Area Transit serves just about every corner of the city and also includes a free trolley route in the downtown area. During nicer weather, biking and walking downtown are great options, and residents opt to use Lyft and Uber frequently as well.
For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Charlottesville, VA
Driving in Charlottesville can be relatively easy as long as you give yourself ample time to arrive at your destination. Some individuals find that winter months pose more of a challenge, so it’s important to make sure you have the right level of auto insurance for your specific driving habits.
Whether you’re looking to save money on a new policy or you want to see how your current coverage compares to others, Insurify can help. Answer a few simple questions and you’ll be able to view quotes from multiple carriers at once, saving you both time and money.
FAQs - Charlottesville, VA Car Insurance
Due to a range of factors across the entire state, residents here will find that they often pay up to 37 percent less than the national average for car insurance. Remember that your individual premium will vary based on your driving history and the type of vehicle you’re looking to cover.
Motorists who don’t want to pay for auto insurance in Virginia don’t have to, but they do have to pay a $500 fee each year to the DMV. Keep in mind that if you choose to go this route, you will be financially responsible in the event of an accident.
Anyone looking to save money on their auto insurance premiums can visit Insurify for a free quote comparison. You’ll be able to see real-time prices for Charlottesville and just might find the perfect policy for you.
Insurify Insights
How Charlottesville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Charlottesville, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Charlottesville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Charlottesville
#52
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#45
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#48
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#41
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Charlottesville drivers rank 10 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Charlottesville drivers rank 48 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Charlottesville drivers rank 65 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #65
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Charlottesville drivers rank 60 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Charlottesville drivers rank 52 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with a speeding ticket: 11.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Charlottesville drivers rank 41 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with clean record: 75.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Charlottesville drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Charlottesville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.16%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022