Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Home to six colleges and universities and eight historic districts, Lynchburg is a vibrant Central Virginia city that’s also a cultural hub.
Residents also enjoy slightly cheaper auto insurance rates than most other Virginia drivers. The average cost of auto insurance in Lynchburg is $122 per month, while the state average is $134 per month and the national average is $154 per month.
Lynchburg’s relatively affordable car insurance rates may reflect the city’s family-friendly nature. Nearly 20% of its population is younger than 18, which means many families are settled there — and parents tend to be pretty safe drivers.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lynchburg is $86 per month for liability coverage and $158 per month for full coverage.
Virginia is an at-fault insurance state and follows the pure contributory negligence rule, which prohibits any driver who’s even 1% at fault in an accident from suing other parties for damages and injuries.[2]
Motorists can legally drive an uninsured vehicle at their own risk in Virginia, provided they pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Lynchburg
The best auto insurance company for you will depend entirely on your specific situation and your insurance needs. Every insurance company uses different criteria to set its rates.
Your premium will depend on a number of factors, like your gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and credit history. And though many insurance companies use the same factors to set rates, how each factor is weighed can vary among insurers.
Each of the following companies offers distinct benefits to customers while also charging a lower average monthly rate than the Lynchburg average of $122 per month.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Auto-Owners
4.0
$58
$36
Customizable coverage
State Farm
4.4
$59
$37
Customer satisfaction
GEICO
4.2
$80
$49
Discounts
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best insurer for customizable coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated
Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, this insurance company is one of America’s largest, providing coverage to nearly 3 million customers in 26 states.
In addition to the standard optional coverages like collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist, Auto-Owners also has coverage for things like additional expenses or services while your car is in the shop, diminished value, loan or lease gap, and rental auto gap coverages. Potential customers can work with independent insurance agents to help them find a low rate.
Pros
Offers many discounts
At-fault accident forgiveness available
Cons
Can’t get a quotes online — must work with an insurance agent
Lower mobile app rating than other insurers
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo
State Farm has been around for more than 100 years and offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. And the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study ranks State Farm No. 2 in the Mid-Atlantic region for customer satisfaction.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo
Another very recognizable name in the car insurance industry, GEICO offers a variety of discounts and coverages. Each discount could save drivers upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and you can use multiple discounts, such as bundling auto and home insurance.
Pros
Award-winning mobile app and website
Many available discounts
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
Few local insurance agents
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg
Insurers use a number of factors to determine your rates, including your driving history, age, marital status, credit score, and ZIP code, among others. Companies weigh these factors differently.
This means the cheapest car insurance company in Lynchburg won’t be the same for every driver. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg is to get multiple quotes and compare rates.
Here are some other helpful strategies for reducing your car insurance costs:
Bundle auto and homeowners insurance. Many insurers offer discounts to customers who purchase auto insurance and home insurance or renters insurance. It's a good idea to see if you could also bundle other insurance products like life insurance, boat insurance, insurance for recreational vehicles, business insurance, or any other personal insurance needs with your auto insurance.
Drive safely. Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the most effective ways to keep your auto insurance costs low.
Reconsider your coverage. Don’t carry more coverage than you need. Increasing your deductible, dropping collision or comprehensive coverage, or decreasing your liability coverage amounts can all save you money on your insurance premium. Just make sure you have enough coverage in case you need to file a claim.
Check for discounts. You may qualify for discounts based on affiliations, driving habits, how and when you make payments, and safety features on your car, among other discount opportunities.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia
Liability rates start at $32 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lynchburg: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is the kind of coverage that all drivers must carry in Virginia.
If you cause an automobile accident, liability-only car insurance pays to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and any medical costs associated with the accident. However, liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover the cost of repairing or replacing your car.
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lynchburg, at $32 per month.
The following companies have the cheapest liability-only car insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lynchburg: Auto-Owners
Carrying full-coverage car insurance provides more protection for Lynchburg drivers.
This kind of coverage includes collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your vehicle even if you cause an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which kicks in if your car sustains damages from something other than an automobile accident, such as vandalism, severe weather, or theft.
If you lease or finance your car, your lender or lessor may require full-coverage insurance. Otherwise, full-coverage car insurance is optional.
Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage rates in the city, at $53 per month. The following companies have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia is an at-fault insurance state. This means that the at-fault driver in an accident is responsible for covering the damages and injuries of the other involved parties.
Virginia is also one of the only states that follow the pure contributory negligence rule for at-fault insurance law. This means that anyone who’s even 1% at fault in an accident can’t sue the person who carries higher blame for the accident.
If you’re a Virginia driver and contributed to an accident, you can’t sue for damages, even if the other person was more responsible for the accident.[2]
Virginia drivers have two choices for driving legally. They can either purchase auto insurance that meets the following minimum requirements, or they can pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee. Paying that fee doesn’t mean the driver is insured. It simply allows the driver to drive the uninsured vehicle at their own risk.[3]
Most consumers purchase insurance that at least meets Virginia’s minimum requirements:[3]
A driver with a record of one or more of these kinds of incidents represents a higher risk to auto insurers, since such drivers are more likely to file a claim. If you’ve been cited for speeding, found at fault in an accident, or have a DUI, you can expect to pay more for your car insurance than a driver with a clean record.
Compare the car insurance rates for these three insurers in Lynchburg for drivers with a clean record versus those with an incident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
The cost of car insurance tends to be the most expensive for the youngest drivers. Teen drivers have less experience on the road and are more likely to make risky driving decisions compared to their older counterparts.
Auto insurance rates tend to decrease for drivers once they reach age 35, and, as long as you drive safely, those rates will generally stay low for the next three-plus decades.
However, as drivers reach their 70s, they typically start to experience age-related physical declines that can affect their driving ability. That’s why rates tend to increase for older drivers.
Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers at various ages in Lynchburg.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$292
20s
$200
30s
$145
40s
$131
50s
$114
60s
$106
70s
$109
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Car Insurance in Lynchburg
Compare auto quotes from top companies online
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Lynchburg car insurance quotes by credit tier
Virginia is one of the majority of states that allow auto insurance companies to use drivers’ credit scores to set premiums.[4] That means Lynchburg drivers with good to excellent credit scores often pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. The good news is that working to improve your credit score will also potentially help you lower your car insurance premiums.
Here are the average monthly costs of full coverage auto insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Lynchburg car insurance FAQs
Use Insurify’s guide to help you determine how much car insurance you need, and check out the answers to common questions about Lynchburg car insurance below.
How much is car insurance in Lynchburg?
The average cost of car insurance in Lynchburg is $86 per month for liability coverage and $158 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Lynchburg, with rates of $32, $33, and $44 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the lowest rates for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple companies. Use an online quote-comparison tool to see many quotes at one time and find the company that offers you the best rate for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lynchburg?
Some of the best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Lynchburg include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO. These companies have strong customer satisfaction ratings, low rates for drivers, and high IQ Scores.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.