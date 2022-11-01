4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
The second most populated city in Virginia, Chesapeake is a bustling area near the coast. Close to 250,000 people live here, and since it’s filled with historic attractions that bring visitors from all around the nation, one can only imagine how busy its streets can become. Chesapeake contains a maze of freeways that can become jammed during rush hour, and during the winter, a snowstorm can create road problems quickly. It’s best to enroll in robust car insurance coverage here for your own peace of mind.
Car Insurance in Chesapeake, VA
The average cost of Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Chesapeake, VA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Chesapeake is $181 per month, or $2172 annually.
Car insurance in Chesapeake is $4 more than the average cost of car insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Chesapeake on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Chesapeake, VA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Chesapeake
|Insurance Provider in Chesapeake
|State Farm
|$67 /mo
|American Family
|$156 /mo
|The General
|$228 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Chesapeake, VA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Chesapeake. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$177 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$179 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$152 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$201 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$214 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Virginia Cities
|Virginia Beach
|$114/mo
|Norfolk
|$134/mo
|Richmond
|$124/mo
|Arlington
|$125/mo
|Chesapeake
|$150/mo
|Virginia
|$129/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Chesapeake Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Chesapeake, young drivers cost more to insure than motorists in their 30s and beyond. The reason? Young drivers represent a higher amount of risk to car insurance companies. In turn, the car insurance companies manage this increased risk by charging the younger generation more. Teen drivers cost an average of $366 to insure, while the twentysomething crowd pays $244. Chesapeake rates top out at $212 for senior drivers in their 70s, who may also signal increased risk as they age.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$367
|20s
|$245
|30s
|$179
|40s
|$186
|50s
|$189
|60s
|$170
|70s
|$213
|80s
|$215
Chesapeake Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Chesapeake, adding an at-fault accident to your driving record can have a severe impact on your insurance premiums. While motorists with no offenses in Chesapeake pay an average of $195, an at-fault accident can raise your premiums 31 percent. That’s not all. Even if you don’t have an accident, participating in risky behavior sends your insurance company the message that you might someday make a claim. For this, they raise your rates as well. Have a speeding offense or a failure to stop on your record? You may be paying as much as $40 a month more than those who are better-behaved.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$196
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|At-Fault Accident
|$257
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$239
Chesapeake Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You may be pretty familiar with all the variables that go into setting car insurance rates. Your age, gender, and ZIP code are just a few. But did you know that companies also rely on your credit rating to make these financial decisions? If you aren’t already actively managing your credit score, you should be. The better your score, the lower your insurance rates can be. Chesapeake motorists with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $228 in insurance premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$229
|Good
|$213
|Average
|$191
|Poor
|$223
Chesapeake, VA DMV Information
Chesapeake proper is home to one DMV office located just southeast of the city’s center. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, the office often has a large line of customers. Many have said that the employees here are friendly and knowledgeable, making the wait a little less frustrating. If you’d rather take a chance at another office, three locations are easily accessible in neighboring cities.
Public Transportation in Chesapeake, VA
With so many people packed into a small area, you’d think that Chesapeake would have numerous public transportation options. However, this city’s main alternative to driving comes in the form of a bus system that navigates in and around the city. Some downtown areas are walkable, but if you have to commute to work, this may not be your best choice. Uber and Lyft are popular here if you need to travel outside the city.
For more detailed Virginia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Chesapeake, VA
Most residents of Chesapeake describe driving here as stressful ,as traffic seems to never stop and so many people live and drive within such a small area. It’s recommended that you familiarize yourself with the roadways and make sure you know how to drive in snow just in case you’re caught driving in a storm.
Car insurance does tend to be somewhat high in Chesapeake, but Insurify can help you find the best prices in your area. Whether you’re in need of full coverage or want to find a cheaper option, you can compare real-time quotes with ease. Insurify makes buying car insurance easy and stress-free!
FAQs - Chesapeake, VA Car Insurance
Virginia is one of the few states that doesn’t require drivers to enroll in auto coverage for their registered vehicle. Instead, motorists can pay a $500 fee to the DMV and forgo purchasing any type of insurance. This law is one of the reasons why Chesapeake residents tend to pay so much for their coverage.
If you are going to enroll in auto coverage, it’s advised that you purchase $25,000 for bodily injury, $20,000 for property damage, and $25,000 for uninsured motorist bodily injury. Many drivers like to add PIP and collision coverage as well to ensure they are protected in the event of an accident.
Drivers who decide to enroll in car insurance should visit Insurify to find the best prices on policies that meet their specific driving needs. With just a few clicks, you’ll be able to compare quotes, view discounts, and even enroll online.
Insurify Insights
How Chesapeake Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Chesapeake, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Chesapeake drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Chesapeake
#28
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#19
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#36
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Chesapeake drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with an accident: 10.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Chesapeake drivers rank 19 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Chesapeake drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with a reckless driving offense: 3.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Chesapeake drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with a reckless driving violation: 3.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Chesapeake drivers rank 28 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with a speeding ticket: 12.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Chesapeake drivers rank 70 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with clean record: 72.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Chesapeake drivers rank 37 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Chesapeake with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.94%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
