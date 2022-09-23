Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Virginia requires all drivers to carry liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance, though many drivers purchase additional coverage for stronger protection in case of accidents or theft.[1]
Virginia was previously one of only two states (New Hampshire being the other) that allowed you to pay an uninsured vehicle fee instead of purchasing car insurance.[2] However, beginning July 1st, 2024, all Virginia drivers will have to purchase a car insurance policy that meets the state's minimum requirements to drive. The uninsured vehicle fee will no longer be an option.
Here’s what you need to know about Virginia’s car insurance requirements.
Virginia car insurance requirements
The state of Virginia requires all drivers to carry liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Here’s a breakdown of the minimum insurance requirements in Virginia.
Change in Virginia Law
Beginning July 1st, 2024, all drivers in Virginia will need to buy a car insurance policy that meets the state's minimum requirements. Drivers will no longer be able to pay $500 for the uninsured vehicle fee as an alternative to car insurance.
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability helps cover medical expenses, lost income, and legal fees if you cause an accident that results in injuries or death to others.
This coverage typically has two limits: a per-person limit and a per-accident limit. The per-person limit is the maximum amount your insurance will pay for injuries to one person in an accident. The per-accident limit is the maximum amount your insurance will pay for all injuries resulting from a single accident.
In Virginia, you’re required to carry bodily injury liability coverage that meets the following amounts:
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Important Information
Virginia’s minimum bodily injury liability requirements are increasing to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in January 2025.[1]
Property damage liability
Property damage liability coverage pays the repair or replacement costs if you damage someone else’s property in an accident. This could include damage to a vehicle, fence, or other structure.
You’re required to carry property damage liability of $20,000 per accident in Virginia. However, Virginia’s property damage liability minimum requirement is set to increase to $25,000 per accident in January 2025.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage can help pay your medical bills and vehicle repair costs if you’re in a car accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver.
The minimum requirements for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in Virginia are:
$30,000 of bodily injury liability per person
$60,000 of bodily injury liability per accident
$20,000 of property damage liability per accident[3]
Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan
VAIP
The Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan (VAIP) was created in 1945 to provide insurance coverage to high-risk drivers who can’t get coverage through the voluntary market. The VAIP is a “market of last resort,” meaning you should try to purchase insurance on the standard market first.
You must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and a registered vehicle to qualify for the VAIP. If you feel the VAIP may be the best option for you, you can contact your insurance agent or broker for more information.[4]
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Virginia?
Carrying only the minimum required car insurance might seem like an easy way to save on your monthly premium, but it comes with significant risks.
The main risk is being involved in a serious car accident where the damages exceed your liability coverage limits. In this case, you may have to pay the remaining expenses — including medical bills, property repairs, and legal fees — out of pocket.
Remember that the state minimum is just that: a minimum. Insurance professionals generally encourage drivers to purchase full coverage to guard against a broader range of risks, including injuries to you or your passengers or damage to your vehicle.
The main drawback of full coverage is the cost, since it’s usually more expensive than liability insurance. Virginia’s average monthly premium for a full-coverage auto policy is $173, compared to $95 for liability-only coverage.
Keep in Mind
It’s important to consider your personal circumstances when deciding between liability and full coverage. If you don’t drive often and own an older car that isn’t worth much, liability-only insurance might be sufficient for your needs. On the other hand, if you own a newer vehicle and drive frequently, full coverage may be more suitable.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Virginia
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Virginia is $95 a month. Liability-only insurance covers the other driver and their passengers in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover you, your passengers, or your vehicle.
Liability-only insurance typically includes two types of coverage:
Bodily injury liability: This helps pay the medical expenses of the other driver and their passengers if you’re found responsible for an accident.
Property damage liability: This covers the repair or replacement cost of the other person’s property, such as a vehicle or fence.
Here are some of the best companies offering liability-only car insurance in Virginia:
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Virginia
The average cost of a full-coverage auto insurance policy in Virginia is $173 a month. Though full coverage is more expensive than liability coverage, it offers better protection. This is because full coverage typically includes comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to coverage that meets minimum state requirements.
Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes available in Virginia:
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Virginia
You can face considerable penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Virginia. These penalties can include:
License suspension: Virginia drivers who are uninsured and haven’t paid the uninsured motor vehicle fee may have their license suspended.[5]
Statutory fee: You’ll have to pay a $600 fee to the DMV to reinstate your license and registration.
SR-22 certificate: You must file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the DMV for three years.
Reinstatement fee: You’ll need to pay a reinstatement fee, if applicable.
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Minimum coverage offers the least amount of protection for the least amount of cost. If you’re looking to enhance your insurance protection, consider adding these optional coverages:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for the costs to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s involved in a non-car-collision incident, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and animal collisions.
Collision coverage
This helps cover the repair or replacement costs of your vehicle if it’s damaged in a collision with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or pole. Your lender may require collision coverage if you still owe money on your car loan or lease.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance covers the “gap” between what you owe on your auto loan or lease and the actual cash value of your vehicle if it’s declared a total loss due to an accident. For example, if the actual cash value of your totaled car is $20,000 but you still owe $25,000 on your loan, gap insurance would cover the remaining $5,000.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Also known as no-fault insurance, PIP coverage may help pay for your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral expenses if you’re injured in an accident, regardless of fault. This coverage may make sense if medical bills would pose a financial hardship.
Rental car reimbursement
This coverage helps pay for a rental car or other transportation (such as public transportation) while your car is being repaired after a covered loss. Rental car reimbursement coverage usually has a daily limit. For example, it may cover up to $40 a day for a rental car.
Virginia car insurance requirements FAQs
Understanding the car insurance requirements in Virginia can be complicated. If you’re still unsure how much coverage you need, take a look at the frequently asked questions below.
Is car insurance required in Virginia?
Previously, Virginia didn't legally require drivers to carry car insurance, allowing drivers to instead pay a $500 uninsured vehicle fee instead of buying a policy. However, beginning July 1st, 2024, all drivers will need to have a car insurance policy in place before getting on the road; the uninsured vehicle fee will no longer be an option.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Virginia?
Before you’re able to register a car in Virginia, you’ll need to either purchase an insurance policy that meets the state’s minimum requirements or pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The uninsured motor vehicle fee is set to expire on July 1st, 2024, after which you will have to purchase a car insurance policy.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Virginia?
Like most states, insurance generally follows the car — not the driver — in Virginia. That means if you let someone borrow your car and they cause an accident, your insurance may cover the costs. Coverage availability and limitations can vary by insurer and policy, so it’s important to confirm the details with your insurance company.
Is comprehensive insurance required by law in Virginia?
No. Comprehensive insurance is optional in the state of Virginia. Though it’s not required by Virginia law, it’s worth considering if you want protection from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and collisions with animals.
Is it legal to have no car insurance in Virginia?
Yes, but not for long. It’s currently legal to drive without car insurance in Virginia as long as you pay a $500 uninsured motorist fee when you register your car and pay the fee again at each renewal. However, beginning July 1st, 2024, the uninsured vehicle fee will no longer be an option—all drivers will have to buy a car insurance policy that meets the state's minimum requirements.
