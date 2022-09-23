Virginia car insurance requirements

The state of Virginia requires all drivers to carry liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Here’s a breakdown of the minimum insurance requirements in Virginia.

Change in Virginia Law Beginning July 1st, 2024, all drivers in Virginia will need to buy a car insurance policy that meets the state's minimum requirements. Drivers will no longer be able to pay $500 for the uninsured vehicle fee as an alternative to car insurance.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability helps cover medical expenses, lost income, and legal fees if you cause an accident that results in injuries or death to others.

This coverage typically has two limits: a per-person limit and a per-accident limit. The per-person limit is the maximum amount your insurance will pay for injuries to one person in an accident. The per-accident limit is the maximum amount your insurance will pay for all injuries resulting from a single accident.

In Virginia, you’re required to carry bodily injury liability coverage that meets the following amounts:

$30,000 per person

$60,000 per accident

Important Information Virginia’s minimum bodily injury liability requirements are increasing to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in January 2025.[1]

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage pays the repair or replacement costs if you damage someone else’s property in an accident. This could include damage to a vehicle, fence, or other structure.

You’re required to carry property damage liability of $20,000 per accident in Virginia. However, Virginia’s property damage liability minimum requirement is set to increase to $25,000 per accident in January 2025.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage can help pay your medical bills and vehicle repair costs if you’re in a car accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver.

The minimum requirements for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in Virginia are: