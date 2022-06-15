Do You Need Non-Owner Car Insurance? (2022)

Why buy non-owner car insurance?

What is non-owner car insurance? Non-owner car insurance is a type of auto insurance coverage that provides protection when someone is driving a car they do not own. A driver might want this kind of coverage if they frequently rent or borrow cars.

It’s important to understand that a standard policy for non-owner insurance only provides liability coverage for the policyholder. It does not provide full coverage like collision and comprehensive insurance—you will need to be on the car owner’s policy for that type of coverage or carry other types of insurance for the car you’re driving.

Non-owner car insurance policies typically only cover the cost of any property damage you cause or bodily injuries to other people in the accident, but they won’t cover your passengers, yourself, or your car. When you buy this type of insurance, you will have the minimum coverage amount required by your state but can choose higher minimums to provide extra protection.

An added bonus is that non-owner policies count as continuous coverage, meaning if you get your own car in the future, you will not get stuck with a much higher premium when you cancel. In some states, you may need to be insured on the car owner’s policy for their specific vehicle instead of having non-owner car insurance coverage.

Non-Owner Car Insurance Coverage Inclusions

Liability coverage for property damage and injuries you cause to others

Uninsured motorist and/or underinsured motorist coverage

Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP)

One thing to remember: If a family member in your household owns a vehicle and you end up driving it without having your own auto insurance policy, you will need to be listed on the auto policy as an insured driver.

