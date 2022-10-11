How to Get Car Insurance With No License (2022)

Across every state of the United States, driving without a valid driver’s license is absolutely illegal. Whether you’re just making a quick trip to the grocery store or making a longer drive, getting caught operating a vehicle without a valid form of identification can lead to suspension, fines, and even jail time. Don’t let a moment of bad judgment cost you loads of time and money.

Racking up violations can add up in tickets, legal fees, and higher monthly premiums. The good news is that you can save on your car insurance policy by shopping around from hundreds of companies in the insurance market to get the best deal.