Cheap Car Insurance in New Mexico (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in New Mexico

How much is car insurance in New Mexico? The average cost of car insurance in New Mexico is $182 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Some New Mexico auto insurance companies provide cheaper premiums than others. Quotes vary based on individual information in your driver profile, so a customized quote from Insurify is going to be the most accurate. But if you’re curious about the cheapest companies on average, below are the insurers charging the lowest premiums in New Mexico.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $99 Kemper Specialty $131 Travelers $133 GAINSCO $133 Midvale Home & Auto $139 Dairyland $149 Kemper $160 Acuity $167 Safeco $169 Hallmark $172

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in New Mexico

In New Mexico, all drivers are legally required to carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage at the state minimum coverage levels. Minimum liability insurance may not be enough to protect you from a lawsuit and also leaves coverage gaps that could put you in a financially vulnerable position if you cause a car accident.

However, purchasing only liability coverage is the cheapest way to stay legal on the road. Below are the car insurance providers offering the cheapest premiums for liability insurance to New Mexico drivers, along with their average rates.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $70 Kemper Specialty $74 GAINSCO $78 Midvale Home & Auto $85 Travelers $89 Dairyland $91 Acuity $93 Kemper $95 Safeco $96 Hallmark $97

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in New Mexico

A full-coverage car insurance policy typically includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage in addition to liability coverage. It may also include underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage. Some drivers also like to add additional coverages to their insurance policy, like roadside assistance.

With a full-coverage insurance policy, you’ll have a deductible, which is your share of the financial responsibility. Full-coverage insurance can also double your rates, but in most cases, it’s worth it for the financial protection. Here’s what drivers pay each month, on average, for the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Mexico.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $116 Travelers $149 Midvale Home & Auto $159 Acuity $176 GAINSCO $180 Kemper Specialty $187 Safeco $195 Dairyland $202 Nationwide $213 The General $217

