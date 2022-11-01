4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Las Cruces, NM (2022)

auto insurance

Updated November 1, 2022

Welcome to Las Cruces

At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, situated on the Rio Grand in Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park, Las Cruces is a gem of the Southwest.Home to sprawling farmland, enticing wildlife, and unique color, Las Cruces offers residents and visitors exciting natural and historic wonders.

Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly 100,000 Las Cruces residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Las Cruces. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM

The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Las Cruces, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Las Cruces is $129 per month, or $1548 annually.

  • Car insurance in Las Cruces is $27 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Las Cruces on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$24
State Farm
$57
Nationwide
$94
Travelers
$98
The General
$114

See More:

Cheapest Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Las CrucesQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Progressive$24 /mo
State Farm$57 /mo
Nationwide$94 /mo
Travelers$98 /mo
The General$114 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Las Cruces. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$109 /mo
Safeco86$157 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$164 /mo
Travelers80$124 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

New Mexico Cities
Albuquerque$131/mo
Rio Rancho$119/mo
Santa Fe$99/mo
Roswell$103/mo
Las Cruces$77/mo
New Mexico$106/mo
Las Cruces
$77
Santa Fe
$99
Roswell
$103
Average for NM
$106
Rio Rancho
$119
Albuquerque
$131

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico

All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Las Cruces has great insurance rates for all ages, as the average premium is less than $250 regardless of age. Teen drivers are still the highest on the list, with an average cost of $233.65, but the next group, those in their 20s, only pays $174.42. Once you move into your 60s, you can expect to pay an average of $116.91, and even lower rates as you get older. Since experience behind the wheel helps insurers judge how much of a risk you are, it makes sense that rates drop as you get older.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$234
20s$175
30s$126
40s$187
50s$131
60s$117
70s$104
80s$115

Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Auto insurance rates in Las Cruces have historically been lower than many other cities across the nation. This is even true when considering the driving and accident history of drivers in the city. Those without any prior history of violations or accidents tend to pay on average $152.31. Conversely, motorists with speeding violations will see their average premiums slightly increase to $186.82.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$153
Speeding Ticket$187
At-Fault Accident$123
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop SignN/A

Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit ratings and scores are used widely in Las Cruces to help determine the average premium for auto insurance. Unlike other locations across the country, lower rates are often given to those working toward building their credit scores. That is one reason the average rating category features an average premium of $128.52. Even though rates increase slightly as your credit rating improves, the highest category, excellent, only has an average premium of $173.10.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$174
Good$150
Average$129
Poor$142

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New Mexico

Find local Las Cruces agents

  • HUB International

    3830 E. Lohman Avenue,
    Las Cruces, NM 88011

  • Insurance Unlimited, Inc.

    1100 S. Main Street,
    Executive Suite 4, Las Cruces, NM 88005

  • Mesilla Valley Insurance Group, Inc.

    545 S Melendres Suite C,
    Las Cruces, NM 88005-2803

  • HUB International Insurance Services

    3830 E Lohman Ave Ste 1,
    Las Cruces, NM 88011-8446

  • McGonigle Insurance, Inc.

    156 Wyatt Drive,
    Suite 5-8, Las Cruces, NM 88005

  • Rio Grande Insurance

    1675 E Lohman Avenue Suite 1,
    Las Cruces, NM 88001-3101

  • Western Insurance Consultants, LP

    545 S. Melendres,
    Suite D, Las Cruces, NM 88005-2956

  • Pat Campbell Insurance LLC

    141 Roadrunner Pkwy,
    Ste. 109, Las Cruces, NM 88011

  • Burke Insurance Group, LLC

    1691 Hickory Loop Suite B,
    Las Cruces, NM 88005-3170

  • Grindell & Romero Insurance, Inc.

    1121 Mall Drive,
    Suite C, Las Cruces, NM 88011
Las Cruces MVD Information

There are a few MVD service out[psts throghout Las Cruces, New Mexico. There are two MVD field offices, two title service companies, three driver's education schools and one private MVD center in the city.

Public Transit in Las Cruces

RoadRUNNER transit services Las Cruces and the surrounding area. With eight routes, residents can access convenient and affordable bus services around the city. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft , plus traditional taxis, operate across Las Cruces.

For more detailed New Mexico city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces

As American drivers know too well, enoguh of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There's no need to waste more time finding the perfect car insurance policy.

Use Insurify to find the best and cheapest rates available in Las Cruces by comparing dozens of insurance quotes with one click.

With an estimated 20.8 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout New Mexico, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage, ranking third in the country for the most uninsured drivers. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.

FAQs - Las Cruces, NM Car Insurance

  • New Mexico is an at-fault state, which means the person who is the cause, or “at fault,” for the accident pays for medical expenses and damages. In a no-fault insurance state, the insurance provider pays regardless of fault.

  • Driving uninsured puts yourself and cars around you in great danger. You should never drive while uninsured. If you’re caught driving uninsured in New Mexico, you face hundreds in fines, loss of driving privileges, reinstatement fees, and mandatory filing of SR-22 insurance.

  • The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.

Insurify Insights

How Las Cruces Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Las Cruces, New Mexico below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Las Cruces drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Mexico in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Las Cruces

#14

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico

#10

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico

#9

City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico

#11

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Las Cruces drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.

    • Rank within state: #1
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with an accident: 8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Las Cruces drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #4
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 14 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #14
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a speeding ticket: 9.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Las Cruces drivers rank 11 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.

    • Rank within state: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with clean record: 77.9%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Las Cruces drivers rank 9 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.5%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
