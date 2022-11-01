4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Welcome to Las Cruces
At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, situated on the Rio Grand in Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park, Las Cruces is a gem of the Southwest.Home to sprawling farmland, enticing wildlife, and unique color, Las Cruces offers residents and visitors exciting natural and historic wonders.
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly 100,000 Las Cruces residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Las Cruces. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Las Cruces, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Las Cruces is $129 per month, or $1548 annually.
Car insurance in Las Cruces is $27 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Las Cruces on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Las Cruces
|Progressive
|$24 /mo
|State Farm
|$57 /mo
|Nationwide
|$94 /mo
|Travelers
|$98 /mo
|The General
|$114 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Las Cruces, NM
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Las Cruces. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$109 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$157 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$164 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$124 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Roswell
|$103/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|New Mexico
|$106/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Las Cruces has great insurance rates for all ages, as the average premium is less than $250 regardless of age. Teen drivers are still the highest on the list, with an average cost of $233.65, but the next group, those in their 20s, only pays $174.42. Once you move into your 60s, you can expect to pay an average of $116.91, and even lower rates as you get older. Since experience behind the wheel helps insurers judge how much of a risk you are, it makes sense that rates drop as you get older.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$234
|20s
|$175
|30s
|$126
|40s
|$187
|50s
|$131
|60s
|$117
|70s
|$104
|80s
|$115
Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurance rates in Las Cruces have historically been lower than many other cities across the nation. This is even true when considering the driving and accident history of drivers in the city. Those without any prior history of violations or accidents tend to pay on average $152.31. Conversely, motorists with speeding violations will see their average premiums slightly increase to $186.82.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$153
|Speeding Ticket
|$187
|At-Fault Accident
|$123
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Las Cruces Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit ratings and scores are used widely in Las Cruces to help determine the average premium for auto insurance. Unlike other locations across the country, lower rates are often given to those working toward building their credit scores. That is one reason the average rating category features an average premium of $128.52. Even though rates increase slightly as your credit rating improves, the highest category, excellent, only has an average premium of $173.10.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$174
|Good
|$150
|Average
|$129
|Poor
|$142
Las Cruces MVD Information
There are a few MVD service out[psts throghout Las Cruces, New Mexico. There are two MVD field offices, two title service companies, three driver's education schools and one private MVD center in the city.
Public Transit in Las Cruces
RoadRUNNER transit services Las Cruces and the surrounding area. With eight routes, residents can access convenient and affordable bus services around the city. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft , plus traditional taxis, operate across Las Cruces.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces
As American drivers know too well, enoguh of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There's no need to waste more time finding the perfect car insurance policy.
With an estimated 20.8 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout New Mexico, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage, ranking third in the country for the most uninsured drivers. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Las Cruces, NM Car Insurance
New Mexico is an at-fault state, which means the person who is the cause, or “at fault,” for the accident pays for medical expenses and damages. In a no-fault insurance state, the insurance provider pays regardless of fault.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and cars around you in great danger. You should never drive while uninsured. If you’re caught driving uninsured in New Mexico, you face hundreds in fines, loss of driving privileges, reinstatement fees, and mandatory filing of SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Las Cruces
#14
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#9
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#11
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Las Cruces drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Las Cruces drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Las Cruces drivers rank 14 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a speeding ticket: 9.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Las Cruces drivers rank 11 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with clean record: 77.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Las Cruces drivers rank 9 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Las Cruces with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.5%
Sources
- New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022