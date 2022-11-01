4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Alien lovers flock to Roswell during all times of the year, turning this small city into a bustling hub of people. Surface streets are arranged in a grid, yet with no major freeways traversing the city, a minor car accident can clog roadways easily. Driving in Roswell can bring unexpected challenges, including hot temperatures in the summer and snow in the winter, making it imperative for residents to enroll in robust car insurance coverage.
Car Insurance in Roswell, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Roswell, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Roswell is $147 per month, or $1764 annually.
Car insurance in Roswell is $9 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Roswell on average is GAINSCO, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Roswell, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Roswell
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$28 /mo
|State Farm
|$52 /mo
|Travelers
|$102 /mo
|Nationwide
|$110 /mo
|American Family
|$128 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Roswell, NM
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Roswell. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$195 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Roswell
|$103/mo
|New Mexico
|$106/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Roswell Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When viewed by age group, insurance rates for Roswell drivers follow a predictable pattern. More-seasoned drivers pay less to be on the road because they represent less risk than younger motorists. While someone in their 40s pays an average of $106 in insurance premiums, teen drivers pay more than triple that amount, at $369. Senior drivers can also carry increased risk as they age. Roswell motorists in their 60s pay nearly twice as much for insurance as someone 10 years younger.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$370
|20s
|$217
|30s
|$128
|40s
|$107
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$209
|70s
|$137
|80s
|$224
Roswell Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies look at your driving record as an indicator of risk. While good drivers get more favorable rates, drivers with violations should expect to pay more. Why? Poor driving behavior indicates an increased likelihood of filing a future claim. In Roswell, those whose driving records are pristine pay an average of $149 in insurance premiums per month. On the other hand, drivers who have been written up for speeding, causing an accident, or running a light pay $225, $243, and $248, respectively, to remain insured on the road.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$150
|Speeding Ticket
|$226
|At-Fault Accident
|$244
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$249
Roswell Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit-based insurance scores are one insurance rating variable used to determine individual premiums in Roswell. Similar to other variables like age or marital status, statistics demonstrate the relationship between a driver’s credit-based insurance score and their claims risk. Do you manage your money well? If so, you’re likely to pay less for your auto policy than those who don’t. Those with an excellent credit record in Roswell can expect to pay 21 percent less in car insurance premiums than drivers whose records are poor.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$133
|Good
|$171
|Average
|$198
|Poor
|$161
Find local Roswell agents
George Gandy Insurance, LLC2415 N Main Street \#A,
Roswell, NM 88201-6454
Lopez Insurance & Financial Services, LLC704 W Hobbs Street,
Roswell, NM 88203
J S Ward & Son, Inc.110 West College Blvd. Suite G,
Roswell, NM 88201
Swickard Agency, Inc.400 North Pennsylvania \#600,
Roswell, NM 88201-4665
Taylor & Associates Insurance & Financial Services613 West 2nd Street Suite 55,
Roswell, NM 88201
Meridian Insurance Services3301 N Main St,
Roswell, NM 88201
Hunton Insurance Agency2708 1/2 N Main Street,
Suite 7, Roswell, NM 88201
Fred Loya Insurance2601 N Main St \# B,
Roswell, NM 88201
Roma Insurance1904 S Main St,
Roswell, NM 88203
Hunton Insurance Agency2710 N Main St,
Roswell, NM 88201
Roswell, NM DMV Information
The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division operates one office in Roswell. Located in the northern part of the city, the location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While most residents don’t necessarily claim that wait times are long here, there are a number of complaints about the quality of service provided at this office.
Public Transportation in Roswell, NM
Given that so many people visit Roswell to indulge in their love for UFOs, it’s surprising how limited the public transportation options are here. The city operates a public bus system with just three routes: one that heads north from downtown, one that drives south, and one that runs horizontally through the area. If you need reliable transportation outside of the bus route’s service area, contacting Uber or Lyft is your best bet.
For more detailed New Mexico city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Roswell, NM
While the people of Roswell may believe in extraterrestrial life, not all of them believe in purchasing car insurance. If you choose to drive in this city, it’s imperative that you have robust coverage in the event of an accident. This part of the nation may not be the easiest to navigate due to its sprawling nature, but at least you won’t have to fight with millions of cars on the road.
Whether you’ve just moved to Roswell or you’re a long-time resident, take some time to consider if your insurance policy offers everything you need. Insurify can help by comparing quotes from multiple insurance carriers within a matter of minutes, showing you the easiest ways to save on your premiums.
FAQs - Roswell, NM Car Insurance
New Mexico requires drivers to carry a range of policy features, including bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage. Other types of protection are available and may be appropriate based on your driving habits.
Although it’s illegal to drive in Roswell without car insurance, some reports claim that just over 20 percent of all drivers in New Mexico do not have insurance. This is just one of many factors that contribute to the higher-than-average rates that residents pay for their policies.
Purchasing a minimum coverage plan won’t cost you much when you visit Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you’ll be able to compare quotes from multiple companies at once and can determine which policy best meets your needs.
Insurify Insights
How Roswell Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Roswell, New Mexico below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Roswell
#16
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#16
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#2
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Roswell drivers rank 7 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with an accident: 6.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Roswell drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Roswell drivers rank 11 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Roswell drivers rank 15 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Roswell drivers rank 16 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with a speeding ticket: 7.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Roswell drivers rank 8 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with clean record: 78.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Roswell drivers rank 11 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Roswell with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.44%
Sources
