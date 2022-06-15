Cheap Car Insurance with Speeding Tickets (2022)

Car Insurance Tips After a Speeding Ticket

If the increased cost from your speeding ticket is hitting your budget hard, there are ways you can work to lower your insurance costs.

Raise Your Credit Score

Paying down debts can improve your credit score and lower your car insurance premiums. In most states, auto insurance companies heavily factor in your credit score when setting auto insurance rates, so this can make a big difference.

Choose a Higher Deductible or Adjust Your Insurance Coverage

You can usually inch your premium down if you take a higher deductible on your comprehensive and collision coverage. This is because with you taking on more of the risk, insurers feel comfortable charging you less. Just make sure you can afford the new deductible out of pocket if something happens.

Complete a Defensive Driving Course or Traffic School

Many auto insurance companies will provide a driver discount for completing a defensive driving course, and some states will wipe your traffic ticket from your driving history if you go to traffic school. It might be tedious, but showing insurance companies that you’re committed to being a good driver could stop you from being labeled high-risk and earn you low insurance rates.

Find a Forgiving Insurance Company

It’s rare, but a handful of insurance companies will forgive your first offense when it comes to moving violations, and some, like GEICO and Progressive, are less likely to raise your rates after a speeding violation. How to find these insurance companies? You’ve got to search far and wide for the best quotes.

Work Hard to Be a Safe Driver

While getting a speeding ticket can be upsetting, other moving or traffic violations, such as reckless driving or a DUI, will do worse than raise your insurance premiums—the DMV might take away your driver’s license. And you could face big fines. Safe driving is the best way to avoid higher premiums and stay on the road and out of the hospital.