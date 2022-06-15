Cheap Car Insurance with Speeding Tickets (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Nothing will ruin your day like getting pulled over. Best-case scenario, you’re late for wherever you’re going. But if you get a speeding ticket, you’ve got your budget to worry about.
A speeding ticket on your driving record will raise your auto insurance premiums. And while it shouldn’t stop you from finding cheap car insurance, a speeding ticket makes the hunt for as many insurance quotes as possible even more crucial.
Quick Facts
Speeding tickets almost always raise your car insurance rates.
The cheapest states for speeding tickets are Iowa, Wyoming, and Alaska.
The cheapest top insurer for drivers with speeding tickets is USAA, at $54 per month.
Cheapest Companies for Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
How much is car insurance with a speeding ticket?
If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, expect to pay higher-than-average car insurance premiums. Once you have a ticket in your driving history, companies view you as higher-risk, and your policy quotes will reflect that.
Speeding tickets affect insurance rates differently depending on the company, though almost all of them will charge higher rates when they see traffic violations. But with some car insurance companies, an infraction won’t damage your insurance premiums as much. Browse this list of insurance providers to see what they charge on average to drivers with speeding tickets.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Premium with Speeding Ticket
|USAA
|$54
|GEICO
|$67
|State Farm
|$67
|Allstate
|$87
|Farmers
|$177
|Erie
|$51
|American Family
|$95
|National General
|$104
|The Hartford
|$121
|Dairyland
|$122
|Alfa
|$130
|Nationwide
|$147
|Travelers
|$153
|Esurance
|$154
|State Auto
|$211
|Amica
|$214
|Bristol West
|$277
Cheapest States for Drivers with Speeding Tickets
Just like states have different speed limits, auto insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets fall in a huge range. Rural states, such as Iowa, Wyoming, and Montana, seem to be especially forgiving. The average monthly cost of insurance for a driver with a speeding ticket is $123. See what to expect in your state.
|State
|Average Monthly Premium with Speeding Ticket
|Alabama
|$139
|Alaska
|$51
|Arizona
|$137
|Arkansas
|$114
|California
|$121
|Colorado
|$120
|Connecticut
|$183
|Delaware
|$180
|Florida
|$260
|Georgia
|$156
|Hawaii
|$88
|Idaho
|$73
|Illinois
|$121
|Indiana
|$94
|Iowa
|$59
|Kansas
|$87
|Kentucky
|$185
|Louisiana
|$260
|Maine
|$60
|Maryland
|$159
|Massachusetts
|$105
|Michigan
|$223
|Minnesota
|$127
|Mississippi
|$223
|Missouri
|$123
|Montana
|$96
|Nebraska
|$72
|Nevada
|$209
|New Hampshire
|$75
|New Jersey
|$191
|New Mexico
|$88
|New York
|$133
|North Carolina
|$66
|North Dakota
|$69
|Ohio
|$82
|Oklahoma
|$101
|Oregon
|$151
|Pennsylvania
|$103
|Rhode Island
|$181
|South Carolina
|$151
|South Dakota
|$44
|Tennessee
|$107
|Texas
|$118
|Utah
|$146
|Vermont
|$60
|Virginia
|$106
|Washington
|$125
|Washington, D.C.
|$109
|West Virginia
|$94
|Wisconsin
|$91
|Wyoming
|$51
Car Insurance Tips After a Speeding Ticket
If the increased cost from your speeding ticket is hitting your budget hard, there are ways you can work to lower your insurance costs.
Raise Your Credit Score
Paying down debts can improve your credit score and lower your car insurance premiums. In most states, auto insurance companies heavily factor in your credit score when setting auto insurance rates, so this can make a big difference.
Choose a Higher Deductible or Adjust Your Insurance Coverage
You can usually inch your premium down if you take a higher deductible on your comprehensive and collision coverage. This is because with you taking on more of the risk, insurers feel comfortable charging you less. Just make sure you can afford the new deductible out of pocket if something happens.
Complete a Defensive Driving Course or Traffic School
Many auto insurance companies will provide a driver discount for completing a defensive driving course, and some states will wipe your traffic ticket from your driving history if you go to traffic school. It might be tedious, but showing insurance companies that you’re committed to being a good driver could stop you from being labeled high-risk and earn you low insurance rates.
Find a Forgiving Insurance Company
It’s rare, but a handful of insurance companies will forgive your first offense when it comes to moving violations, and some, like GEICO and Progressive, are less likely to raise your rates after a speeding violation. How to find these insurance companies? You’ve got to search far and wide for the best quotes.
Work Hard to Be a Safe Driver
While getting a speeding ticket can be upsetting, other moving or traffic violations, such as reckless driving or a DUI, will do worse than raise your insurance premiums—the DMV might take away your driver’s license. And you could face big fines. Safe driving is the best way to avoid higher premiums and stay on the road and out of the hospital.
Cheap Car Insurance with a Speeding Ticket
Speeding tickets are worse than parking tickets, but even though they raise your rates, they’re not the end of the world. You should still strive for nothing less than a cheap auto insurance policy—you just have to look a little harder.
Frequently Asked Questions
Almost always. Some car insurance companies don’t raise your premium on your first violation if you’ve already shown you’re a safe driver. And as always, how much your rate increases will depend on your insurance company, your age, and other factors.
Progressive has a great reputation for going easy on you if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record. Erie, State Farm, and USAA also provide highly affordable average rates for drivers with speeding tickets. But averages only tell you so much. The key is to find the insurance quote that works best for you.
Most insurance companies put you in the high-risk category if your driving record includes a speeding ticket from the last three to five years. After that, you’ll be considered a good driver again.
There’s always hope for drivers with speeding tickets. Taking a defensive driving course is a surefire way to get back on your insurance company’s good side. Just make sure you’ve verified with your insurance agent that the course can earn you a driver discount. Aside from that, raising your credit score always helps.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.