Updated November 1, 2022
For many, El Paso is the ideal place to live or visit. Situated adjacent to the Mexico border, it has a culture all its own. While many love this part of the south, driving here isn’t as favored. Traffic in El Paso is often chaotic, as it’s said that drivers will do just about whatever they want on the road. When the actions of the person in front of you are so uncertain, it’s crucial that you have a comprehensive auto insurance policy in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in El Paso, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in El Paso, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in El Paso is $221 per month, or $2652 annually.
Car insurance in El Paso is $6 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in El Paso on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in El Paso, TX
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in El Paso
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$96 /mo
|Mercury
|$155 /mo
|State Farm
|$201 /mo
|Nationwide
|$211 /mo
Best Car Insurance in El Paso, TX
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in El Paso. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$127 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$248 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$301 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$179 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$279 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|El Paso
|$166/mo
|Texas
|$215/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
El Paso Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenage Texans pay $497 a month to drive in El Paso, which is a lot of money to scrounge up at a part-time job after school. Young adults add a few more years behind the wheel and shave $200 off the monthly price. The monthly rate drops below the state average of $270 for everyone older than 30. People near retirement age get the best deal and pay $159 per month, an amount over $300 cheaper than the youngest drivers.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$498
|20s
|$276
|30s
|$239
|40s
|$218
|50s
|$218
|60s
|$159
|70s
|$165
|80s
|$194
El Paso Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Does safe driving equal smart driving in the Lone Star State? El Paso insurance companies answer yes and give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts as rewards. A failure-to-stop ticket will shoot a driver’s rate up $56, an over $600 yearly cost, making it more than unwise to run a stop sign or red light. Even if a driver has a less-than-perfect driving record, there’s still hope. After three years, violations and accidents stop affecting car insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$239
|Speeding Ticket
|$273
|At-Fault Accident
|$272
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$294
El Paso Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most states in the nation, Texas allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor when setting a driver’s rate. And just what does credit have to do with the ability to drive? That’s a topic that’s up for debate, but insurance companies argue the data shows a correlation. Either way, in El Paso, those with average credit seem to pay the least. People with better credit may choose to finance costlier cars or buy higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Drivers with excellent credit are paying $31 more for coverage than those with average credit.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$260
|Good
|$255
|Average
|$230
|Poor
|$243
Find local El Paso agents
Flor & Associates Insurance Agency1005 E Yandell,
El Paso, TX 79902
Aguilar-Granillo Insurance Agency620 N Resler Dr.,
Ste. B, El Paso, TX 79912-2256
Perez & Company Insurance Agency6044 Gateway Blvd E Ste 808,
El Paso, TX 79905-2058
Gold Key Insurance West1385 Resler,
El Paso, TX 79912
Sellers Insurance Agency, Inc.P.O. Box 9038,
El Paso, TX 79995
El Paso Association of Insurance Agents5959 Gateway West,
El Paso, TX 79925
C D Lee Britton Insurance2244 Trawood Dr. Ste 208,
El Paso, TX 79935-3022
Action Insurance Agency1790 N. Lee Trevino Dr.,
El Paso, TX 79936
Loy Insurance Agency6044 Gateway Blvd E,
El Paso, TX 79905-2042
Desert West Insurance Agency, Inc.P.O. Box 640210,
El Paso, TX 79904
El Paso, TX DMV Information
Nearing close to one million residents in the greater metropolitan area, El Paso is a busy place. Thankfully, there are four DMV offices located throughout the city limits. If you’re in need of specific services, like auto registration, there are separate offices that can help with these items and work to take some of the pressure off of busy DMV offices.
Public Transportation in El Paso, TX
Like many other large cities in the U.S., El Paso is easy to navigate without a car. Its bus system reaches nearly anywhere within city limits, although lines do not run in the evening. For nighttime travel, Uber or Lyft are your best options. It’s important to note that whether you’re using public transportation or driving yourself, some areas of El Paso can be dangerous, so it’s smart to be familiar with your surroundings ahead of time.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in El Paso, TX
As long as you have an air-conditioned vehicle and you give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination, driving in El Paso should be fairly straightforward. Some highways are often busier than others, so once you learn your way around, you’ll be able to take advantage of quicker routes. It’s best to be on high alert when driving in El Paso, as motorists can change lanes or even stop in the middle of the road without warning.
If you’re in need of affordable car insurance but don’t want to spend hours comparing prices, visit Insurify today. After answering a few simple questions, you can enroll in the policy that makes the most sense for you.
FAQs - El Paso, TX Car Insurance
El Paso’s border city, Juarez, has its own stipulations when it comes to auto insurance. If you’re planning on driving in Mexico, it’s advised that you obtain additional coverage.
Insurance companies take many factors into consideration when determining the premium that you pay. It’s common for residents of El Paso to pay different rates based on the likelihood of accidents in their area.
On average, Texas residents tend to pay 26.8 percent more than the national average for auto insurance. Keep in mind that your individual premium may be higher or lower than other El Paso residents.
Insurify Insights
How El Paso Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in El Paso, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how El Paso drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in El Paso
#102
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#212
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#168
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#186
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. El Paso drivers rank 276 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #276
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with an accident: 6.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. El Paso drivers rank 168 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #168
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, El Paso drivers rank 140 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, El Paso drivers rank 130 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #130
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, El Paso drivers rank 102 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #102
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; El Paso drivers rank 73 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with clean record: 83.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. El Paso drivers rank 100 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #100
- Percent of drivers in El Paso with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.9%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022