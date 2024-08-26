What happens when you get in an accident with an uninsured driver

Texas mandates a minimum of liability-only coverage, which helps pay for repairs and injuries for the other driver when you cause an accident. The state recommends that drivers carry UM/UIM coverage, but you can opt out of this by notifying your insurer in writing. Texas is also an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused an accident is responsible for bodily injury and property damage costs.

For example, if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver and file a claim through your UM/UIM coverage, your insurer will pay out your claim. Your insurer also has the right to pursue the uninsured at-fault driver for claims reimbursement.

If you don’t have UM/UIM coverage and only have state-mandated liability insurance, you’ll likely have to pay out of pocket for all repairs and bills. You could sue the uninsured driver, but even if you win your case they may not have the money to pay. It’s often not worth the time and effort to sue an uninsured driver.[1]

In Texas, 13.8% of drivers don’t have insurance coverage, so you’ll likely encounter an uninsured driver at some point. Here’s what to expect if that happens.[2]

If the uninsured driver caused the crash

If an uninsured driver causes a crash and damages your car, your insurance coverage determines how the situation proceeds. Here are the possible scenarios:

You have uninsured motorist coverage. In most states, uninsured motorist coverage is an optional insurance policy. This insurance covers your vehicle repairs and medical expenses when an uninsured driver causes an accident. You can file a claim with your insurer to start the process.

You have full coverage but not uninsured motorist coverage. Full-coverage car insurance usually includes comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage. Collision coverage will help pay for your vehicle repairs, regardless of who’s at fault. But full coverage doesn’t include medical coverage, so you might have to pay out of pocket if you need medical care.

You only have basic liability insurance. Liability-only coverage doesn’t cover your vehicle repairs or medical expenses. It helps pay for repairs and medical costs for the other driver when you cause an accident. But if an uninsured driver causes the accident, your liability-only policy won’t help.

If you’re at fault for the accident

In Texas, when you’re at fault for an accident and the other driver doesn’t have insurance, you’re responsible for the costs. You can also expect your insurance prices to increase. Here’s how it works based on your insurance coverage:

You have full-coverage car insurance. Full-coverage car insurance pays for your repairs and other driver’s repairs when you cause an accident. It also covers medical expenses for the other driver, regardless of their insurance coverage.

You only have basic liability coverage. Liability-only insurance covers the cost of vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver when you cause an accident. It typically doesn’t matter whether the other driver has coverage in this scenario in Texas because it’s an at-fault state.

You have uninsured motorist coverage. Uninsured motorist coverage doesn’t apply if you cause the accident. The policy only provides coverage if the driver who causes the accident doesn’t have insurance.