Average Car Insurance Cost in Texas (2023)

While Texas drivers can expect higher-than-average rates for car insurance, using discounts and comparing quotes can help reduce costs.

Updated March 29, 2023

In Texas, the average cost of a minimum-coverage policy is $190 per month. But drivers who opt for full coverage pay an average of $304 per month. Texas drivers enjoy mid-range price points for their insurance needs. Texas is also an at-fault state, so the insurance company of the driver who caused an accident will pay for damages, repairs, and medical costs.[1]

Quick Facts

  • Car insurance rates in Texas can increase to an average of $435 a month after an at-fault accident.

  • Temple, Texas, residents have the cheapest average rates for car insurance in the state.

  • State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in Texas.

Table of contents

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Texas?

The average cost of liability-only car insurance for Texas drivers is $190 per month, or $2,280 per year. Drivers who buy full-coverage car insurance pay an average of $304 per month, or $3,648 per year.

As a driver, your exact insurance costs will depend on various factors.[2] But understanding the average costs for your state can help you determine if you’re paying too much for your coverage.

Average Texas car insurance rates by city

Average car insurance costs in Texas vary significantly based on where you live.[2] While residents of Temple pay an average of $143 per month for liability-only car insurance, residents of Houston pay an average of $247 per month — 53% more.

The city you live in and its rates of accidents, vandalism, theft, and more affect your car insurance premiums. Naturally, drivers in cities with higher accident rates will typically pay more than drivers living in an area with fewer accidents.[2]

The following table illustrates how monthly insurance costs can vary by town. For example, drivers in Dayton pay the highest rates in the state for full coverage, while Temple drivers pay the least for liability-only coverage.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Amarillo$311$172
Austin$271$183
College Station$259$191
Corpus Christi$311$189
Dallas$322$202
Dayton$393$189
El Paso$305$163
Fort Worth$296$178
Frisco$305$195
Houston$376$247
Lubbock$314$187
Odessa$353$190
San Antonio$284$190
Temple$258$143
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Texas car insurance rates by insurance company

Insurance companies have slightly different methods for determining insurance premiums. Based on these differences, drivers will find a range of rates across insurance companies.

For example, a minimum-coverage policy through State Farm is an average of $65 a month. In contrast, The General offers the highest rate, at an average of $251 per month for a liability-only policy.

Since the average insurance costs vary widely across companies, it often makes sense to shop around for the best policy. A quick comparison could help you find the best Texas car insurance company for your personal situation.

Below is a closer look at the average monthly costs based on insurance company.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$84$65
GEICO$91$70
Allstate$118$91
Safeco$201$104
Progressive$195$108
USAA$149$115
Travelers$191$141
Dairyland$296$144
Kemper$282$147
Midvale Home & Auto$238$147
Mercury$237$174
Nationwide$224$191
Esurance$250$193
Liberty Mutual$307$194
Bristol West$318$203
The General$382$251
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Texas car insurance rates by age

Your age also influences your car insurance costs.[2] In Texas, teen drivers tend to pay the most for car insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. After 25, car insurance rates tend to decrease.

On average, Texas drivers enjoy the best rates when in their 60s. Below is a breakdown of average costs by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$433
Younger than 25$315
25–29$246
30s$218
40s$201
50s$172
60s$164
70s$177
80+$185
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Texas car insurance rates by gender

Fewer women die in car crashes than men, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[3] Because insurance companies use gender when determining rates, men tend to pay more for car insurance than women.[2]

In Texas, male drivers pay an average of $321 per month for a full-coverage policy. In contrast, female drivers in Texas pay an average of $289 per month for similar coverage.

Below is a look at average car insurance rates based on gender.

GenderAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Male$321$197
Female$289$184
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Texas car insurance rates by marital status

Car insurance companies may take your marital status into account when determining premiums. Generally, single drivers pay more for car insurance than married people.[4]

The trend holds true in Texas. For a liability-only policy, the average married driver pays $151 per month. Single drivers pay an average of $192 per month for the same coverage.

Below, you’ll find average car insurance rates based on marital status.

Marital StatusAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Married$266$151
Single$310$192
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Texas car insurance rates by driving record

Your driving record also affects your car insurance rates.[2] Drivers with clean driving records typically pay less on average than drivers with traffic violations on their records. For example, getting a speeding ticket might cause your rates to increase.

In Texas, drivers tend to see the highest rate spike when they have a DUI conviction. But accidents and speeding tickets can also lead to higher rates. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of average car insurance costs based on your driving record.

Quote Price by Driving Record

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Texas car insurance rates by credit score

An auto insurance policy is a financial agreement between you and an insurance company. Many insurance companies want to know that you can hold up your end of the deal by making on-time payments. With that, many insurers take your credit history into account when determining rates.

Drivers with good credit typically pay less for insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.[2] If you want to improve your credit score, make on-time payments to all credit accounts and limit your credit usage.[5]

Below is a breakdown of average insurance costs based on credit score.

Quote Price by Credit Score

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Texas minimum car insurance requirements

In Texas, drivers need at least 30/60/25 coverage. Here’s the breakdown of those coverage requirements:[1]

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 in property damage liability coverage

Beyond the minimum car insurance requirements Texas law sets, you might have to carry additional coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle. Lenders often require drivers to carry collision coverage and comprehensive coverage until the vehicle is paid off.[1]

Even if your lender or lessor doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, sometimes more coverage is a good idea. Carrying more coverage might help you cover medical costs and legal fees after an accident.[6]

But carrying more than minimum coverage “tends to make the least sense if your car is old, well-used, and fully paid-off since just about any substantial crash or damage would result in a total loss in these cases,” says Ben Michael, founder of Michael & Associates in Texas.

If you drive an older vehicle and the cost of repairing it is more than its value, you can drop comprehensive and collision coverage to lower your car insurance premiums.

Texas car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about Texas car insurance costs.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Texas?

    The average cost of a liability-only car insurance policy in Texas is $190 per month. For a full-coverage policy, the average cost is $304 per month.

  • What factors affect car insurance costs in Texas?

    Some of the factors that affect car insurance costs in Texas include your city, driving record, gender, vehicle type, and age.[2] Additionally, some insurance companies offer usage-based insurance options, which can lead to lower costs for infrequent drivers. Each driver will likely find a variety of premium costs across different insurance companies, which means shopping around can pay off.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Texas?

    Yes. Auto insurance rates vary based on where you live in Texas.[2] Although we break down the difference in average costs by city, variations likely exist across county lines.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Texas?

    Texas Farm Bureau earned the top rating in customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S Auto Insurance Study.[7] State Farm also earned an above-average rating. State Farm also offers some of the cheapest car insurance options in the state, according to Insurify data.

  • Is car insurance required in Texas?

    Drivers in Texas must carry 30/60/25 coverage, which translates to:[1]

    • $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability

    • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 in property damage liability coverage

