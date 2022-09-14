Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Drivers in Arlington can expect to pay an average of $233 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $124 for liability-only coverage. Arlington’s rates are below the state average but higher than the national average of $154 per month.
Arlington is the third-largest city in North Texas,[1] which could contribute to its higher-than-average insurance rates. Since the city doesn’t offer public transportation, residents can’t avoid driving.
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are the cheapest auto insurance companies for Arlington residents.
Arlington’s location between the large, bustling cities of Dallas and Fort Worth likely contributes to the city’s car insurance rates.
Police reported 6,321 accidents in Arlington in 2022, 26 of which were fatal, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[2]
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Arlington
The auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here are three of the best car insurance companies for Arlington drivers, the type of driver each one is best for, and their average quotes in Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$61
$38
Young drivers
GEICO
4.2
$66
$41
Discounts
Mile Auto
3.4
$95
$49
Low-mileage drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
Young drivers are statistically much more likely to get into accidents than more mature drivers. In 2022, drivers younger than 25 accounted for more than half of all the accidents that occurred in Arlington.[2] Accident frequency can drive up the insurance costs for drivers younger than 25.
State Farm offers numerous discounts for young drivers. Good students can earn a 25% discount on their auto insurance, and the savings will last until they turn 25. Teen drivers can also earn a discount for completing an approved driver’s education course.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Offers rideshare insurance
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Not usually the cheapest option for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
Arlington’s average monthly car insurance costs are higher than the national average. But you can save money on auto insurance by taking advantage of car insurance discounts. And GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any other insurance company.
For example, you can earn a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle, like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and an anti-theft system. If you’ve remained accident-free for five years, you could save up to 22% on your auto insurance. And you may qualify for a discount based on where you work or certain memberships you belong to.
Pros
Good option for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Higher rates for drivers with DUIs
No rideshare insurance or new car replacement coverage available
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
Since Arlington doesn’t offer a mass transit system, most residents will need to own a car to get around. But if you work from home and spend very little time driving or are a senior who drives less frequently, you may benefit from pay-per-mile insurance like Mile Auto.
Mile Auto says low-mileage drivers can save 30% to 40% on their current insurance rates. Drivers pay a base rate and a per-mile cost every month. And the company doesn’t require you to use a tracking device in your car, so it’s a good option for drivers who are concerned about privacy.
Pros
Low-mileage drivers could save money
Verify monthly miles driven with a picture of your odometer
Cons
No discounts or bundling available
Only sells full coverage — liability only isn’t available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Arlington
The best way to keep your insurance costs low is by maintaining a good driving record. Here are five other things you can do to find cheap car insurance in Arlington:
Choose a higher deductible. When you file a claim with your auto insurance company, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your coverage kicks in.Choosing a higher deductiblewill help you save money on your monthly premiums.
Get a liability-only policy. If you drive an older vehicle that’s paid off, it may make sense to drop your coverage to a liability-only policy. It’s a good idea to check Kelley Blue Book to see what your car is currently worth.
Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies consider credit scores when reviewing you for car insurance. Maintaining good credit can help you keep your insurance costs low.
Shop around. You should receive quotes from at least three different companies before choosing an auto insurance policy. Every company has slightly different criteria they look at, so shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Arlington: State Farm
If you cause a car accident, liability-only insurance will pay for damages to the other driver’s vehicle. It’ll also cover medical costs if they or their passengers are injured in the accident. However, liability insurance won’t pay for your hospital bills or damages to your vehicle.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a starting cost of $39 per month. The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for Arlington drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arlington: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes your state’s required amount of liability coverage, plus comprehensive and collision. Full coverage provides more robust protection than a liability-only policy.
Collision coverage can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, no matter who caused the crash. It can also pay damages if you collide with an object other than a vehicle, such as a telephone pole or fence.
If an event other than a collision causes damage to your car — for example, vandalism or a fire — comprehensive coverage can help pay to repair or replace your car.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a cost of $62 per month. If you’re looking for affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Arlington, you might consider the following insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Here are the minimum coverage requirements for car insurance, according to Texas state law:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
For many drivers, liability-only insurance won’t be enough coverage, so here are some additional coverage options you can consider:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a car accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged by something other than a car accident.
In addition to paying for your and your passengers’ medical bills,PIP coveragewill pay for any lost wages resulting from the accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage will kick in if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with a good driving record can expect to pay the lowest car insurance premiums. So if you have a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, you can expect your insurance to go up. But by shopping around for different insurers, you may be able to save money on car insurance.
Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $178 to $240.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Excessive speed plays a role in roughly 20% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Because speeding often leads to accidents, receiving a ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up. And this violation can remain on your record for up to three years or more.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington is State Farm, with an average cost of $54 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you’re found at fault for a car accident, your insurance premiums will likely increase. When you’re involved in a car accident, you have to file a claim with your insurance company. This makes you more expensive to insure, so you’ll have to pay higher monthly rates.
State Farm has the cheapest rates for Arlington drivers with at-fault accidents on their records — $57 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers lives, so it comes with harsh penalties. If you’re caught driving under the influence in Texas, you’ll receive a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re convicted, you could spend up to 180 days in jail and lose your driver’s license for up to a year.[3]
And if you have a DUI conviction, your insurance company could decide not to renew your policy. If it does keep you as a customer, you’ll pay much higher rates for car insurance.
A DUI can elevate your monthly insurance premium in Arlington from $178 to $297, on average. Drivers will find the cheapest rates after a DUI from State Farm, starting at $65 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance after a DUI:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Most people will see their insurance rates decrease starting at age 35, but they’ll start to increase again around age 75. This is because accident frequency and severity increase for senior drivers.
In Arlington, car insurance for seniors costs an overall average of $121 per month. The cheapest monthly rate senior drivers will find in the city is $26 from State Farm. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for seniors in Arlington:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenage drivers pay some of the highest rates for auto insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate that’s nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[4]
Fortunately, young drivers have ways to save money on auto insurance. For example, you can stay on an insurance plan with your family, purchase a safer vehicle, and qualify for a good student discount.
Teen car insurance costs Arlington drivers an overall average of $319 per month. But young drivers may find lower rates from State Farm, which has rates as low as $70 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for teenage drivers:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Arlington car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider credit history when determining your auto insurance rates. Insurance companies use credit information to generate a credit-based insurance score intended to predict how likely you are to file a claim. Generally, people with good credit pay lower car insurance rates than people with poor credit do.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Arlington?
Arlington residents pay an average of $178 per month for car insurance, which is above the national average. However, it falls right in the middle when compared to other Texas cities. And it’s less expensive than cities like Beaumont, Dallas, and Plano.
More cities in Texas
Your location also influences your car insurance rates, and you could pay more or less for insurance depending on your ZIP code. Here’s how Arlington’s average monthly car insurance rates compare to other popular cities in Texas:
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Arlington car insurance FAQs
While Arlington car insurance is cheap compared to other locations in the Lone Star State and the overall Texas average, it still makes sense to look for the best deal you can find. To help you get started, here are some answers to commonly asked questions about Texas and Arlington car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Arlington, Texas?
On average, car insurance costs $233 per month for full coverage and $124 for liability-only insurance. But the premium you actually get will depend on many other factors besides location, including your driving history, age, gender, and credit.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Arlington?
State Farm offers the lowest car insurance rates in Arlington, starting at $39 for liability-only coverage. Arlington drivers can also find cheap rates from GEICO and Mile Auto, which have liability rates as low as $42 and $50, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Arlington?
Many top insurers offer coverage in Arlington, but State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto emerge as among the best car insurance companies for drivers. Both State Farm and GEICO have IQ Scores above four (out of a possible five) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model is an especially good choice for Arlington drivers with shorter commutes, people who work from home, and seniors who don’t drive much.
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
Because the state is exposed to several types of severe weather and has several large cities with significant traffic, car insurance rates in Texas tend to be higher than in other states — and higher than the national average overall. Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $233 for Texans, and liability-only insurance averages $116 per month.
What’s the bare-minimum insurance required in Texas?
Texans must carry at least $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage. Additionally, all car insurance policies in Texas include personal injury protection, but you can opt out of the coverage in writing.
Keep in mind that insurance professionals commonly recommend purchasing more than a state’s minimum required coverage amounts. Higher liability limits and full coverage offer greater financial protection. For example, if you cause an accident that leaves the other driver with $60,000 in medical bills that you’re responsible for, Texas minimum coverage will only pay half that amount. You’ll be on the hook for the other $30,000.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.