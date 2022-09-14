Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a good driving record can expect to pay the lowest car insurance premiums. So if you have a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, you can expect your insurance to go up. But by shopping around for different insurers, you may be able to save money on car insurance.

Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $178 to $240.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Excessive speed plays a role in roughly 20% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Because speeding often leads to accidents, receiving a ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up. And this violation can remain on your record for up to three years or more.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington is State Farm , with an average cost of $ 54 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re found at fault for a car accident, your insurance premiums will likely increase. When you’re involved in a car accident, you have to file a claim with your insurance company. This makes you more expensive to insure, so you’ll have to pay higher monthly rates.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Arlington drivers with at-fault accidents on their records — $57 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers lives, so it comes with harsh penalties. If you’re caught driving under the influence in Texas, you’ll receive a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re convicted, you could spend up to 180 days in jail and lose your driver’s license for up to a year.[3]

And if you have a DUI conviction, your insurance company could decide not to renew your policy. If it does keep you as a customer, you’ll pay much higher rates for car insurance.

A DUI can elevate your monthly insurance premium in Arlington from $178 to $297, on average. Drivers will find the cheapest rates after a DUI from State Farm, starting at $65 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance after a DUI: