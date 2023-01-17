How age affects car insurance rates in Lubbock

Auto insurance companies take age into consideration when determining rates, especially for drivers younger than 25. This age group is statistically very expensive to insure because they’re more likely to get into accidents. A lack of experience and driving record doesn’t work in their favor when it comes to insurance rates.

The table below shows monthly average car insurance rates in Lubbock for drivers in different age groups.

Age Group Average Monthly Rate Teenagers $689 Under 25 $391 25–29 $333 30s $289 40s $192 50s $206 60s $169 70s $267 80+ $191 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Lubbock

At $175 a month on average, Safeco offers the least expensive full-coverage policy for young drivers in Lubbock. The good news is that young drivers can save on their car insurance if they keep up their grades, as good student discounts are fairly common.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $175 Travelers $191 Mile Auto $222 Elephant $240 Apparent $244 Nationwide $248 State Auto $254 Kemper $258 Clearcover $261 Mercury $272 Progressive $274 Quantum $306 Foremost Signature $324 Dairyland $362 Bristol West $366 Aggressive $369 Midvale Home & Auto $391 The General $399 Commonwealth Casualty $408 Liberty Mutual $412 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Lubbock

Middle-aged drivers looking to save may want to turn their attention to Mile Auto, which offers the least-expensive full-coverage monthly policy, at $109 on average. Keep in mind, though, that Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurer, so it may not be a good fit if you drive a lot of miles each year. Middle-aged drivers likely have other insurance policies (like renters or rideshare), so they may want to look into bundling their policies under one insurance provider to simplify their lives and qualify for a bundling discount.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto $109 Kemper $119 Clearcover $127 Nationwide $148 Safeco $148 Travelers $151 Apparent $153 Foremost Signature $156 Mercury $176 Elephant $186 Aggressive $189 Midvale Home & Auto $190 Quantum $190 State Auto $192 Progressive $199 Aspen $205 Commonwealth Casualty $207 Bristol West $227 The General $232 Liberty Mutual $238 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Lubbock

Senior drivers have age on their side when it comes to getting better insurance prices, which is why they can get a pretty good deal with providers like Mile Auto. This insurer offers full-coverage policies for just $51 per month on average. A pay-per-mile policy may be a good fit for retired senior drivers who no longer have a commute, as this type of policy costs less for people who don’t drive often.