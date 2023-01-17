When you live in Lubbock, a city in northwest Texas, you get to enjoy a lot of musical history and country flair. You also get to enjoy a lower-than-average rate for your auto insurance policies. Minimum-coverage car insurance in Lubbock costs an average of $187 per month, which is nearly 29% less than the Texas monthly average of $241.
Keep reading to better understand what your car insurance options are if you live in Lubbock and how much it’ll cost you to secure an auto insurance policy.
How much does car insurance cost in Lubbock?
Car insurance costs can vary widely in Lubbock, which is why it’s important to shop around to see which insurer can offer you the most coverage for the best rates.
To help you narrow down your search for affordable car insurance rates in Lubbock, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in the city to identify the cheapest quotes in the area.
State Farm: At $68 per month, State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Lubbock.
State Farm: At $88 per month, State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Lubbock.
Safeco: At $175 per month, Safeco offers the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in Lubbock.
Cheapest car insurance in Lubbock: State Farm
With an average premium of just $78, State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance to Lubbock drivers. It’s important to note that the rate you’re offered may look different from the average rates shown here. That’s because your location, car type, driving record, age, and other considerations can all affect the rates an auto insurance provider offers you.
These are the other cheapest car insurance providers in Lubbock, based on Insurify’s data of more than 70 million car insurance quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|Nationwide
|$94
|$159
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$95
|$143
|Elephant
|$96
|$123
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$102
|$173
|USAA
|$118
|$156
|Kemper Specialty
|$119
|$178
|Apparent
|$126
|$188
|Clearcover
|$138
|$207
|Dairyland
|$148
|$305
|Elephant
|$153
|$212
|Aggressive
|$157
|$236
|Freedom National
|$158
|$237
|Mercury
|$167
|$221
|Liberty Mutual
|$185
|$298
|Bristol West
|$194
|$297
|The General
|$202
|$309
|Alinsco
|$209
|$427
|Infinity
|$293
|$489
|Hallmark
|$369
|$623
Average cost of auto insurance in Lubbock
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Lubbock is about $250 per month. If you want to save on car insurance, look for an insurance provider that charges less on average.
The following table outlines the average cost of car insurance for Lubbock drivers with a handful of different auto insurance companies so you can compare potential average rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|Safeco
|$121
|SafeAuto
|$123
|Nationwide
|$127
|USAA
|$137
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$138
|Kemper Specialty
|$148
|Apparent
|$157
|Clearcover
|$173
|Elephant
|$182
|Mercury
|$194
|Aggressive
|$196
|Freedom National
|$198
|Dairyland
|$226
|Liberty Mutual
|$241
|Bristol West
|$246
|The General
|$256
|Alinsco
|$318
|Infinity
|$391
|Hallmark
|$496
Average car insurance premiums in Lubbock by marital status
Single people tend to pay more than married people do for car insurance.
In Lubbock, married drivers pay $227 per month on average for car insurance, while single drivers pay $239.
How much car insurance do you need in Lubbock?
In the state of Texas, any motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways must be insured. You may be expected to show proof of insurance when requested by law enforcement, when your car is involved in an accident, and when you renew your vehicle registration.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas are:[1]
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for property damage
Texas DMV information
You can turn to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to assist with a wide variety of car-related issues, including:[2]
Vehicle registration
Driver’s license renewal
Requesting a copy of a vehicle title
Changing your address
Vehicle sales
Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Lubbock
If you’re looking to save on your car insurance policy in Lubbock, check out these money-saving tips:[3]
Ask about discounts. Car insurance providers commonly offer a variety of discounts to customers, so it’s always worth asking which ones you may qualify for. Some examples of popular discounts include those for defensive drivers, going paperless, and getting good grades.
Bundle your insurance policies. If you already pay for another form of insurance, like homeowners insurance, see if you can find an insurance company that also offers car insurance. Many insurance companies offer a bundling discount to customers who have more than one policy with them.
Choose your car wisely. Less-expensive cars cost less to repair and replace, which leads to less-expensive claims for your insurance company. Choosing an affordable car can help you save on car insurance.
Shop around. To find the best policy to meet your needs and to work with your budget, it’s important to take the time to do your research. You’ll want to compare quotes with multiple insurance companies to see which one can offer you the lowest rate for the amount of coverage you want. Auto insurance is the most competitive insurance product in the marketplace, and dozens of insurers offer coverage in each state, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Get at least three quotes from a mix of national and regional [insurers], and compare coverages and costs,” Friedlander suggests. “Premiums can vary by hundreds of dollars between companies. You can easily compare costs through online tools or work with a local independent or exclusive agent to obtain quotes.”
How age affects car insurance rates in Lubbock
Auto insurance companies take age into consideration when determining rates, especially for drivers younger than 25. This age group is statistically very expensive to insure because they’re more likely to get into accidents. A lack of experience and driving record doesn’t work in their favor when it comes to insurance rates.
The table below shows monthly average car insurance rates in Lubbock for drivers in different age groups.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$689
|Under 25
|$391
|25–29
|$333
|30s
|$289
|40s
|$192
|50s
|$206
|60s
|$169
|70s
|$267
|80+
|$191
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Lubbock
At $175 a month on average, Safeco offers the least expensive full-coverage policy for young drivers in Lubbock. The good news is that young drivers can save on their car insurance if they keep up their grades, as good student discounts are fairly common.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$175
|Travelers
|$191
|Mile Auto
|$222
|Elephant
|$240
|Apparent
|$244
|Nationwide
|$248
|State Auto
|$254
|Kemper
|$258
|Clearcover
|$261
|Mercury
|$272
|Progressive
|$274
|Quantum
|$306
|Foremost Signature
|$324
|Dairyland
|$362
|Bristol West
|$366
|Aggressive
|$369
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$391
|The General
|$399
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$408
|Liberty Mutual
|$412
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Lubbock
Middle-aged drivers looking to save may want to turn their attention to Mile Auto, which offers the least-expensive full-coverage monthly policy, at $109 on average. Keep in mind, though, that Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurer, so it may not be a good fit if you drive a lot of miles each year. Middle-aged drivers likely have other insurance policies (like renters or rideshare), so they may want to look into bundling their policies under one insurance provider to simplify their lives and qualify for a bundling discount.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$109
|Kemper
|$119
|Clearcover
|$127
|Nationwide
|$148
|Safeco
|$148
|Travelers
|$151
|Apparent
|$153
|Foremost Signature
|$156
|Mercury
|$176
|Elephant
|$186
|Aggressive
|$189
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$190
|Quantum
|$190
|State Auto
|$192
|Progressive
|$199
|Aspen
|$205
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$207
|Bristol West
|$227
|The General
|$232
|Liberty Mutual
|$238
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Lubbock
Senior drivers have age on their side when it comes to getting better insurance prices, which is why they can get a pretty good deal with providers like Mile Auto. This insurer offers full-coverage policies for just $51 per month on average. A pay-per-mile policy may be a good fit for retired senior drivers who no longer have a commute, as this type of policy costs less for people who don’t drive often.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$51
|Progressive
|$120
|Clearcover
|$123
|Apparent
|$125
|Safeco
|$134
|Elephant
|$139
|Nationwide
|$146
|Mercury
|$156
|Liberty Mutual
|$161
|Kemper Preferred
|$175
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|Aggressive
|$179
|Travelers
|$181
|Foremost Signature
|$189
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$194
|Alinsco
|$200
|State Auto
|$203
|Bristol West
|$208
|Dairyland
|$218
|The General
|$227
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Lubbock
Some states ban insurance companies from considering your credit score when setting insurance premiums, but Texas isn’t one of them. Your credit score may influence the amount you pay for car insurance in Lubbock. Car insurance companies can choose to use consumer credit information to decide how much to charge their customers. They do this because having a poor credit score indicates how likely a driver is to file a claim.[4]
The exact credit-scoring model a car insurance company uses can determine how credit scores are ranked, but they typically fall into this range:
Poor: 500–600
Fair: 601–660
Good: 661–780
Excellent: 781–850
The following table outlines the monthly average cost for full-coverage policies in Lubbock by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$267
|Good
|$314
|Fair
|$345
|Poor
|$534
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Lubbock
Your driving habits, which are represented on your driving record, can affect your insurance premiums. This is because certain behaviors indicate whether you’re more likely to file a claim. Accidents, tickets, and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates.
The following tables shed some light on how car insurance rates can change when you no longer have a clean record.
Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Lubbock: State Farm
Your driving record affects your insurance rates, and having an accident on your record can make car insurance rates increase. State Farm offers the least-expensive policy on average for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|At-Fault Accident
|Difference
|State Farm
|$88
|$126
|$38
|GEICO
|$95
|$136
|$41
|Allstate
|$123
|$176
|$53
|USAA
|$156
|$223
|$67
|Elephant
|$212
|$304
|$92
|Mercury
|$221
|$317
|$96
|Bristol West
|$297
|$426
|$129
|Liberty Mutual
|$298
|$427
|$129
|Dairyland
|$305
|$437
|$132
|The General
|$309
|$443
|$134
|Alinsco
|$427
|$612
|$185
|Infinity
|$489
|$701
|$212
|Hallmark
|$623
|$893
|$270
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Lubbock: State Farm
State Farm continues to reign supreme with the least-expensive policy costs for drivers with a DUI on their records. Driving while intoxicated is a very risky driving behavior, and as a result, it can increase your insurance costs significantly.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|DUI
|Difference
|State Farm
|$88
|$175
|$87
|GEICO
|$95
|$188
|$93
|Allstate
|$123
|$245
|$122
|USAA
|$156
|$310
|$154
|Elephant
|$212
|$422
|$210
|Mercury
|$221
|$440
|$219
|Bristol West
|$297
|$591
|$294
|Liberty Mutual
|$298
|$592
|$294
|Dairyland
|$305
|$606
|$301
|The General
|$309
|$615
|$306
|Alinsco
|$427
|$850
|$423
|Infinity
|$489
|$972
|$483
|Hallmark
|$623
|$1,240
|$617
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Lubbock: State Farm
Having a speeding ticket on your driving record can also cause your insurance premiums to increase. State Farm offers the cheapest average rates for Lubbock drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|State Farm
|$88
|$118
|$30
|GEICO
|$95
|$127
|$32
|Allstate
|$123
|$165
|$42
|USAA
|$156
|$209
|$53
|Elephant
|$212
|$285
|$73
|Mercury
|$221
|$297
|$76
|Bristol West
|$297
|$399
|$102
|Liberty Mutual
|$298
|$400
|$102
|Dairyland
|$305
|$409
|$104
|The General
|$309
|$415
|$106
|Alinsco
|$427
|$573
|$146
|Infinity
|$489
|$656
|$167
|Hallmark
|$623
|$837
|$214
Car insurance in other Texas cities
Car insurance rates can fluctuate from city to city — even within the same state. Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other Texas cities:
Lubbock car insurance rates FAQs
Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Lubbock, Texas.
Across the board, State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance policies in Lubbock, Texas. For full-coverage policies, it offers an average monthly rate of $88. Even for drivers with traffic violations, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, State Farm offers the lowest monthly rates on average.
The average monthly cost for car insurance in Texas is $241, which is more than the national average of $216.
Yes, car insurance is required in Texas. The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas are $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage.
