Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Lubbock, TX

State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate offer the cheapest rates for full-coverage car insurance in Lubbock.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox
Managing Editor
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Amber Benka
Reviewed byAmber Benka
Icon of a woman
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Updated January 17, 2023

Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners.

When you live in Lubbock, a city in northwest Texas, you get to enjoy a lot of musical history and country flair. You also get to enjoy a lower-than-average rate for your auto insurance policies. Minimum-coverage car insurance in Lubbock costs an average of $187 per month, which is nearly 29% less than the Texas monthly average of $241.

Keep reading to better understand what your car insurance options are if you live in Lubbock and how much it’ll cost you to secure an auto insurance policy.

Table of contents

How much does car insurance cost in Lubbock?

Car insurance costs can vary widely in Lubbock, which is why it’s important to shop around to see which insurer can offer you the most coverage for the best rates.

To help you narrow down your search for affordable car insurance rates in Lubbock, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in the city to identify the cheapest quotes in the area.

  • State Farm: At $68 per month, State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Lubbock.

  • State Farm: At $88 per month, State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Lubbock.

  • Safeco: At $175 per month, Safeco offers the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in Lubbock.

Cheapest car insurance in Lubbock: State Farm

With an average premium of just $78, State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance to Lubbock drivers. It’s important to note that the rate you’re offered may look different from the average rates shown here. That’s because your location, car type, driving record, age, and other considerations can all affect the rates an auto insurance provider offers you.

These are the other cheapest car insurance providers in Lubbock, based on Insurify’s data of more than 70 million car insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Nationwide$94$159
Commonwealth Casualty$95$143
Elephant$96$123
Midvale Home & Auto$102$173
USAA$118$156
Kemper Specialty$119$178
Apparent$126$188
Clearcover$138$207
Dairyland$148$305
Elephant$153$212
Aggressive$157$236
Freedom National$158$237
Mercury$167$221
Liberty Mutual$185$298
Bristol West$194$297
The General$202$309
Alinsco$209$427
Infinity$293$489
Hallmark$369$623
Average cost of auto insurance in Lubbock

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Lubbock is about $250 per month. If you want to save on car insurance, look for an insurance provider that charges less on average.

The following table outlines the average cost of car insurance for Lubbock drivers with a handful of different auto insurance companies so you can compare potential average rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
Safeco$121
SafeAuto$123
Nationwide$127
USAA$137
Midvale Home & Auto$138
Kemper Specialty$148
Apparent$157
Clearcover$173
Elephant$182
Mercury$194
Aggressive$196
Freedom National$198
Dairyland$226
Liberty Mutual$241
Bristol West$246
The General$256
Alinsco$318
Infinity$391
Hallmark$496
Average car insurance premiums in Lubbock by marital status

Single people tend to pay more than married people do for car insurance. 

In Lubbock, married drivers pay $227 per month on average for car insurance, while single drivers pay $239.

How much car insurance do you need in Lubbock?

In the state of Texas, any motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways must be insured. You may be expected to show proof of insurance when requested by law enforcement, when your car is involved in an accident, and when you renew your vehicle registration.

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas are:[1]

  • $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

Texas DMV information

You can turn to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to assist with a wide variety of car-related issues, including:[2]

  • Vehicle registration

  • Driver’s license renewal

  • Requesting a copy of a vehicle title

  • Changing your address

  • Vehicle sales

Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Lubbock

If you’re looking to save on your car insurance policy in Lubbock, check out these money-saving tips:[3]

  • Ask about discounts. Car insurance providers commonly offer a variety of discounts to customers, so it’s always worth asking which ones you may qualify for. Some examples of popular discounts include those for defensive drivers, going paperless, and getting good grades.

  • Bundle your insurance policies. If you already pay for another form of insurance, like homeowners insurance, see if you can find an insurance company that also offers car insurance. Many insurance companies offer a bundling discount to customers who have more than one policy with them.

  • Choose your car wisely. Less-expensive cars cost less to repair and replace, which leads to less-expensive claims for your insurance company. Choosing an affordable car can help you save on car insurance.

  • Shop around. To find the best policy to meet your needs and to work with your budget, it’s important to take the time to do your research. You’ll want to compare quotes with multiple insurance companies to see which one can offer you the lowest rate for the amount of coverage you want. Auto insurance is the most competitive insurance product in the marketplace, and dozens of insurers offer coverage in each state, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Get at least three quotes from a mix of national and regional [insurers], and compare coverages and costs,” Friedlander suggests. “Premiums can vary by hundreds of dollars between companies. You can easily compare costs through online tools or work with a local independent or exclusive agent to obtain quotes.”

How age affects car insurance rates in Lubbock

Auto insurance companies take age into consideration when determining rates, especially for drivers younger than 25. This age group is statistically very expensive to insure because they’re more likely to get into accidents. A lack of experience and driving record doesn’t work in their favor when it comes to insurance rates.

The table below shows monthly average car insurance rates in Lubbock for drivers in different age groups.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$689
Under 25$391
25–29$333
30s$289
40s$192
50s$206
60s$169
70s$267
80+$191
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Lubbock

At $175 a month on average, Safeco offers the least expensive full-coverage policy for young drivers in Lubbock. The good news is that young drivers can save on their car insurance if they keep up their grades, as good student discounts are fairly common.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$175
Travelers$191
Mile Auto$222
Elephant$240
Apparent$244
Nationwide$248
State Auto$254
Kemper$258
Clearcover$261
Mercury$272
Progressive$274
Quantum$306
Foremost Signature$324
Dairyland$362
Bristol West$366
Aggressive$369
Midvale Home & Auto$391
The General$399
Commonwealth Casualty$408
Liberty Mutual$412
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Lubbock

Middle-aged drivers looking to save may want to turn their attention to Mile Auto, which offers the least-expensive full-coverage monthly policy, at $109 on average. Keep in mind, though, that Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurer, so it may not be a good fit if you drive a lot of miles each year.  Middle-aged drivers likely have other insurance policies (like renters or rideshare), so they may want to look into bundling their policies under one insurance provider to simplify their lives and qualify for a bundling discount.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$109
Kemper$119
Clearcover$127
Nationwide$148
Safeco$148
Travelers$151
Apparent$153
Foremost Signature$156
Mercury$176
Elephant$186
Aggressive$189
Midvale Home & Auto$190
Quantum$190
State Auto$192
Progressive$199
Aspen$205
Commonwealth Casualty$207
Bristol West$227
The General$232
Liberty Mutual$238
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Lubbock

Senior drivers have age on their side when it comes to getting better insurance prices, which is why they can get a pretty good deal with providers like Mile Auto. This insurer offers full-coverage policies for just $51 per month on average. A pay-per-mile policy may be a good fit for retired senior drivers who no longer have a commute, as this type of policy costs less for people who don’t drive often.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$51
Progressive$120
Clearcover$123
Apparent$125
Safeco$134
Elephant$139
Nationwide$146
Mercury$156
Liberty Mutual$161
Kemper Preferred$175
Midvale Home & Auto$175
Aggressive$179
Travelers$181
Foremost Signature$189
Commonwealth Casualty$194
Alinsco$200
State Auto$203
Bristol West$208
Dairyland$218
The General$227
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Lubbock

Some states ban insurance companies from considering your credit score when setting insurance premiums, but Texas isn’t one of them. Your credit score may influence the amount you pay for car insurance in Lubbock. Car insurance companies can choose to use consumer credit information to decide how much to charge their customers. They do this because having a poor credit score indicates how likely a driver is to file a claim.[4]

The exact credit-scoring model a car insurance company uses can determine how credit scores are ranked, but they typically fall into this range:

  • Poor: 500–600

  • Fair: 601–660

  • Good: 661–780

  • Excellent: 781–850

The following table outlines the monthly average cost for full-coverage policies in Lubbock by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$267
Good$314
Fair$345
Poor$534
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Lubbock

Your driving habits, which are represented on your driving record, can affect your insurance premiums. This is because certain behaviors indicate whether you’re more likely to file a claim. Accidents, tickets, and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates.

The following tables shed some light on how car insurance rates can change when you no longer have a clean record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Lubbock: State Farm

Your driving record affects your insurance rates, and having an accident on your record can make car insurance rates increase. State Farm offers the least-expensive policy on average for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordAt-Fault AccidentDifference
State Farm$88$126$38
GEICO$95$136$41
Allstate$123$176$53
USAA$156$223$67
Elephant$212$304$92
Mercury$221$317$96
Bristol West$297$426$129
Liberty Mutual$298$427$129
Dairyland$305$437$132
The General$309$443$134
Alinsco$427$612$185
Infinity$489$701$212
Hallmark$623$893$270
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Lubbock: State Farm

State Farm continues to reign supreme with the least-expensive policy costs for drivers with a DUI on their records. Driving while intoxicated is a very risky driving behavior, and as a result, it can increase your insurance costs significantly.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordDUIDifference
State Farm$88$175$87
GEICO$95$188$93
Allstate$123$245$122
USAA$156$310$154
Elephant$212$422$210
Mercury$221$440$219
Bristol West$297$591$294
Liberty Mutual$298$592$294
Dairyland$305$606$301
The General$309$615$306
Alinsco$427$850$423
Infinity$489$972$483
Hallmark$623$1,240$617
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Lubbock: State Farm

Having a speeding ticket on your driving record can also cause your insurance premiums to increase. State Farm offers the cheapest average rates for Lubbock drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordSpeeding TicketDifference
State Farm$88$118$30
GEICO$95$127$32
Allstate$123$165$42
USAA$156$209$53
Elephant$212$285$73
Mercury$221$297$76
Bristol West$297$399$102
Liberty Mutual$298$400$102
Dairyland$305$409$104
The General$309$415$106
Alinsco$427$573$146
Infinity$489$656$167
Hallmark$623$837$214
Car insurance in other Texas cities

Car insurance rates can fluctuate from city to city — even within the same state. Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other Texas cities:

Lubbock car insurance rates FAQs

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Lubbock, Texas.

  • Across the board, State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance policies in Lubbock, Texas. For full-coverage policies, it offers an average monthly rate of $88. Even for drivers with traffic violations, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, State Farm offers the lowest monthly rates on average.

  • The average monthly cost for car insurance in Texas is $241, which is more than the national average of $216. 

  • Yes, car insurance is required in Texas. The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas are $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.

