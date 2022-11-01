Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Denton, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Denton is $232 per month or $2,784 annually.
Car insurance in Denton is $38 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Denton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Denton, TX
Car insurance coverage in Denton costs around $232 per month or $2,784 per year. However, your rates will differ depending on your driver profile. Insurify can help drivers compare car insurance quotes that align with their driving history to ensure the best plan for any budget.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Denton, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Denton?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Denton, with rates starting at $127 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
Although the cheapest car insurance provider in Denton on average is Progressive, you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate. This is because rates can vary due to the age and gender of the driver and their driving history and credit tier.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$127
|Travelers
|$181
|State Auto
|$209
|Nationwide
|$217
|Liberty Mutual
|$242
|Mile Auto
|$145
|Clearcover
|$152
|Apparent
|$153
|Elephant
|$162
|Safeco
|$177
|Foremost
|$181
|Direct Auto
|$192
|Kemper Preferred
|$199
|SafeAuto
|$202
|Kemper Specialty
|$212
|Kemper
|$214
|Bristol West
|$216
|Mercury
|$219
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$224
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$226
|Stillwater
|$232
|AssuranceAmerica
|$234
|Acuity
|$244
|Dairyland
|$250
|Aggressive
|$257
|GAINSCO
|$259
|Texas Ranger
|$266
|Pronto
|$267
|Infinity
|$269
|Alinsco
|$272
|Jupiter
|$275
|Aspen
|$296
|The General
|$298
|Quantum
|$314
|Freedom National
|$334
|Hallmark
|$430
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Denton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When calculating quotes for potential customers, car insurance companies often look at driving records to determine how risky insuring them may be[2]. Essentially, this means that the riskier the behavior on a driver’s record, the higher the rate. For example, a Denton driver with a clean record pays close to $100 less than drivers with recorded speeding tickets or accidents.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$218
|Speeding Ticket
|$292
|At-Fault Accident
|$318
|DUI
|$434
Denton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another way insurance agencies gauge risk in potential customers[3]. If a driver’s credit is low, it could mean they could practice riskier behavior more regularly. So companies try to reward responsible behavior by providing lower monthly rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$189
|Good
|$224
|Average
|$246
|Poor
|$381
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Denton
Although many factors like gender, age, and vehicle type can affect rates significantly, safe driving is an effective way to keep insurance rates affordable in Denton. It’s one of the fastest ways to lower the likelihood of risk factors affecting your quotes. Discounts, such as bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, can save you hundreds.
Don’t waste time on the phone with insurance agents, repeatedly answering the same unhelpful questions. Get instant access to real and personalized quotes, and buy the cheapest car insurance policy online with Insurify. Insurify makes comparing car insurance companies easy, finding you the best rates and the most customized discounts and coverage options.
Frequently Asked Questions
The cheapest car insurance provider in Denton is Progressive, though it’s always wise to compare multiple quotes before committing to a policy. With Insurify, every driver confidently decides on plans to fit their specific needs with our network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the country.
Car insurance coverage in Denton costs around $232 per month or $2,782 per year on average, but your individual premium will depend on your driver profile. Insurify can help drivers compare multiple quotes to ensure the best plan for any budget.
Risk factors like accidents or a history of impaired driving are going to drive up car insurance rates the most. For example, a Denton driver who has a DUI on their driving profile will pay much more per month than a driver with a clean record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
