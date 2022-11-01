4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Amarillo, TX (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterAmarillo
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterAmarillo

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

While Amarillo is somewhat walkable and has some transit options, most residents commute to work in their cars. To make sure the average 17-minute commute is safe and legal, all Amarillo drivers should have auto insurance.

Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX

The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Amarillo, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Amarillo is $222 per month, or $2664 annually.

  • Car insurance in Amarillo is $7 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Amarillo on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$144
Direct Auto
$190
Mercury
$211
American Family
$229
Nationwide
$236

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in AmarilloQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$144 /mo
Direct Auto$190 /mo
Mercury$211 /mo
American Family$229 /mo
Nationwide$236 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Amarillo. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover97$127 /mo
Nationwide89$258 /mo
American Family89$272 /mo
Safeco86$155 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$262 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Texas Cities
Houston$222/mo
San Antonio$225/mo
Dallas$258/mo
Austin$203/mo
Amarillo$226/mo
Texas$227/mo
Austin
$203
Houston
$222
San Antonio
$225
Amarillo
$226
Average for TX
$227
Dallas
$258

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Teenagers in Amarillo pay a hefty price for car insurance at $488 per month. In the Lone Star State, driving experience equals paying a lower cost for monthly premiums. That’s why a few years behind the wheel cuts the bill down by over $175 for twentysomethings. The prices continue to slide down, with everyone but those in their 40s paying less than the state average of $270. People in their 70s pay the least at $183, which is $300 per month or $3,600 a year cheaper than the youngest drivers.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$489
20s$294
30s$214
40s$275
50s$265
60s$250
70s$184
80s$192

Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Safe driving is also financially savvy driving in Amarillo. Insurance companies agree and pass their “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts on to people with clean driving records. A glance at the failure-to-stop ticket average monthly rate of $396, and saving $150 per month becomes more than enough reason not to run a red light. A speeding ticket also adds more than a $100 monthly expense. Fortunately, violations and accidents stop hurting drivers’ prices after three years.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$246
Speeding Ticket$361
At-Fault Accident$319
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$396

See More:

Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Many Texans ask what credit has to do with their ability to drive. But the state’s insurance companies think otherwise, and they believe they have the data to prove it. It’s perfectly legal to use drivers’ credit when deciding rates in Texas and most other states in the U.S. If that’s so, why do people with poor credit pay less than those with better credit? People with better credit can afford to finance costlier vehicles and need higher coverage levels to protect their assets. That said, moving from good to excellent credit offers savings of more than $300 per year.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$256
Good$287
Average$270
Poor$241

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Texas

Find local Amarillo agents

  • INSURICA

    300 S. Polk St.,
    Ste. 600, Amarillo, TX 79101

  • Cortez Insurance Agency

    3611 S Soncy Rd,
    Amarillo, TX 79119-6408

  • Fairly Group

    P.O. Box 1149,
    Amarillo, TX 79105-1149

  • Williams-Boyce Agency, LLP

    P.O. Box 1070,
    Amarillo, TX 79105

  • Gower & Company

    P.O. Box 9156,
    Amarillo, TX 79105

  • Reyna Brown Insurance Division of IMI Insurance Inc.

    5641 E AMARILLO BLVD STE 200,
    Amarillo, TX 79107

  • Automatic Ins Agcy

    1619 S Kentucky \#508A,
    Amarillo, TX 79102-2277

  • TWFG - Karen Kaiser

    3131 Bell St. \#104,
    Amarillo, TX 79106

  • Upshaw Insurance Agency, Inc.

    P.O. Box 1299,
    Amarillo, TX 79105-1299

  • NCW A Heritage Risk Management Company

    P.O. Box 506,
    Amarillo, TX 79105
View more

Amarillo, TX DMV Information

Amarillo has three DMVs: two that handle registration and titling, and one that handles driver’s licenses.

Public Transportation in Amarillo, TX

Amarillo also has about a dozen bus routes, and Amarillo City Transit (ACT) offers the One Ride mobile app to help you plan your trips. Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft also operate in Amarillo, with Lyft being the cheapest option. Less than 1 percent of Amarillo residents use public transportation, and households have an average of two cars. Since Amarillo residents rely on their cars to get to work, it’s important for households to get a robust car insurance policy that covers both vehicles. But car insurance in Amarillo can set you back; the average premium is $226 per month. That’s about on par with the state and national averages, but it’s possible to get a lower rate if you compare customized quotes from different providers.

For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Amarillo, TX

Auto insurance in Amarillo doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. It’s possible to get the coverage you need at a rate you can afford if you use Insurify to compare premiums across car insurance companies.

An estimated 14 percent of drivers in Texas do not have car insurance. Knowing that’s the case, you may want to add uninsured motorist coverage to your auto policy. To get the cheapest rate on a full coverage policy, use Insurify to compare premiums across providers.

FAQs - Amarillo, TX Car Insurance

  • Under Texas law, you need to have at least $60,000 in coverage for injuries per accident (at least $30,000 per person). You’ll also need at least $25,000 in liability coverage for property damage. But this minimum coverage won’t be sufficient to keep most Amarillo drivers out of financial hardship after an accident. Consider getting a full coverage policy to ensure damages are covered if you cause an accident.

  • Yes. Most insurers in Texas will want to run a credit check and use your score to determine your premium. That’s because people with higher credit scores tend to file fewer claims. Insurance providers will use your credit-based insurance score, rather than your traditional FICO score, to assess your premium, so the credit check shouldn’t have any effect on your score.

  • First-time offenders face a fine of up to $350 in addition to court costs, and if you’re caught a second time, you could owe up to $1,000 and have your license suspended for two years. And since Texas is not a no-fault state, you’ll also be on the hook for damages and injuries if you get in an accident while uninsured, which can cost thousands.

Insurify Insights

How Amarillo Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Amarillo, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Amarillo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Amarillo

#70

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#79

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#172

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#100

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Amarillo drivers rank 114 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #114
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with an accident: 8.7%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Amarillo drivers rank 172 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #172
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a DUI: 1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 67 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #67
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 60 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #60
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 70 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #70
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a speeding ticket: 9.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Amarillo drivers rank 241 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #241
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with clean record: 79.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Amarillo drivers rank 159 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #159
    • Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterAmarillo