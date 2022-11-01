4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
While Amarillo is somewhat walkable and has some transit options, most residents commute to work in their cars. To make sure the average 17-minute commute is safe and legal, all Amarillo drivers should have auto insurance.
Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Amarillo, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Amarillo is $222 per month, or $2664 annually.
Car insurance in Amarillo is $7 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Amarillo on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Amarillo
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$144 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$190 /mo
|Mercury
|$211 /mo
|American Family
|$229 /mo
|Nationwide
|$236 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Amarillo, TX
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Amarillo. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$127 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$258 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$272 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$155 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$262 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Amarillo
|$226/mo
|Texas
|$227/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers in Amarillo pay a hefty price for car insurance at $488 per month. In the Lone Star State, driving experience equals paying a lower cost for monthly premiums. That’s why a few years behind the wheel cuts the bill down by over $175 for twentysomethings. The prices continue to slide down, with everyone but those in their 40s paying less than the state average of $270. People in their 70s pay the least at $183, which is $300 per month or $3,600 a year cheaper than the youngest drivers.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$489
|20s
|$294
|30s
|$214
|40s
|$275
|50s
|$265
|60s
|$250
|70s
|$184
|80s
|$192
Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safe driving is also financially savvy driving in Amarillo. Insurance companies agree and pass their “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts on to people with clean driving records. A glance at the failure-to-stop ticket average monthly rate of $396, and saving $150 per month becomes more than enough reason not to run a red light. A speeding ticket also adds more than a $100 monthly expense. Fortunately, violations and accidents stop hurting drivers’ prices after three years.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$246
|Speeding Ticket
|$361
|At-Fault Accident
|$319
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$396
Amarillo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Texans ask what credit has to do with their ability to drive. But the state’s insurance companies think otherwise, and they believe they have the data to prove it. It’s perfectly legal to use drivers’ credit when deciding rates in Texas and most other states in the U.S. If that’s so, why do people with poor credit pay less than those with better credit? People with better credit can afford to finance costlier vehicles and need higher coverage levels to protect their assets. That said, moving from good to excellent credit offers savings of more than $300 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$256
|Good
|$287
|Average
|$270
|Poor
|$241
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Texas
Find local Amarillo agents
INSURICA300 S. Polk St.,
Ste. 600, Amarillo, TX 79101
Cortez Insurance Agency3611 S Soncy Rd,
Amarillo, TX 79119-6408
Fairly GroupP.O. Box 1149,
Amarillo, TX 79105-1149
Williams-Boyce Agency, LLPP.O. Box 1070,
Amarillo, TX 79105
Gower & CompanyP.O. Box 9156,
Amarillo, TX 79105
Reyna Brown Insurance Division of IMI Insurance Inc.5641 E AMARILLO BLVD STE 200,
Amarillo, TX 79107
Automatic Ins Agcy1619 S Kentucky \#508A,
Amarillo, TX 79102-2277
TWFG - Karen Kaiser3131 Bell St. \#104,
Amarillo, TX 79106
Upshaw Insurance Agency, Inc.P.O. Box 1299,
Amarillo, TX 79105-1299
NCW A Heritage Risk Management CompanyP.O. Box 506,
Amarillo, TX 79105
Amarillo, TX DMV Information
Amarillo has three DMVs: two that handle registration and titling, and one that handles driver’s licenses.
Public Transportation in Amarillo, TX
Amarillo also has about a dozen bus routes, and Amarillo City Transit (ACT) offers the One Ride mobile app to help you plan your trips. Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft also operate in Amarillo, with Lyft being the cheapest option. Less than 1 percent of Amarillo residents use public transportation, and households have an average of two cars. Since Amarillo residents rely on their cars to get to work, it’s important for households to get a robust car insurance policy that covers both vehicles. But car insurance in Amarillo can set you back; the average premium is $226 per month. That’s about on par with the state and national averages, but it’s possible to get a lower rate if you compare customized quotes from different providers.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Amarillo, TX
An estimated 14 percent of drivers in Texas do not have car insurance. Knowing that’s the case, you may want to add uninsured motorist coverage to your auto policy. To get the cheapest rate on a full coverage policy, use Insurify to compare premiums across providers.
FAQs - Amarillo, TX Car Insurance
Under Texas law, you need to have at least $60,000 in coverage for injuries per accident (at least $30,000 per person). You’ll also need at least $25,000 in liability coverage for property damage. But this minimum coverage won’t be sufficient to keep most Amarillo drivers out of financial hardship after an accident. Consider getting a full coverage policy to ensure damages are covered if you cause an accident.
Yes. Most insurers in Texas will want to run a credit check and use your score to determine your premium. That’s because people with higher credit scores tend to file fewer claims. Insurance providers will use your credit-based insurance score, rather than your traditional FICO score, to assess your premium, so the credit check shouldn’t have any effect on your score.
First-time offenders face a fine of up to $350 in addition to court costs, and if you’re caught a second time, you could owe up to $1,000 and have your license suspended for two years. And since Texas is not a no-fault state, you’ll also be on the hook for damages and injuries if you get in an accident while uninsured, which can cost thousands.
Insurify Insights
How Amarillo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Amarillo, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Amarillo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Amarillo
#70
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#79
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#172
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#100
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Amarillo drivers rank 114 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with an accident: 8.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Amarillo drivers rank 172 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #172
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 67 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 60 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Amarillo drivers rank 70 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a speeding ticket: 9.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Amarillo drivers rank 241 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #241
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with clean record: 79.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Amarillo drivers rank 159 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #159
- Percent of drivers in Amarillo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022