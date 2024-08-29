>Car Insurance>Texas

Cheapest Car Insurance for New Drivers in Texas (2024)

Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and Progressive are some of the best car insurance companies for new drivers in Texas.

Angela Brown
Written byAngela Brown
Angela Brown
Angela Brown

  • 17+ years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • In-depth knowledge of home and real estate topics

Angela is an insurance and personal finance expert who uses her experience to create content that helps readers understand important and complex topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 2, 2024

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Insurance is essential for new drivers. But finding affordable coverage can be a challenge for younger drivers with little driving history.

While rates vary by location, teen drivers are the group that costs the most to insure. On average, teen drivers in Texas pay $215 per month for liability coverage and $443 for full coverage.

New drivers can lower their rates by comparing quotes and focusing on companies that offer discounts geared toward students and younger drivers.

Quick Facts

  • The state of Texas doesn’t require teen drivers with learner’s permits to have auto insurance, but they must drive with an insured adult.[1]

  • At a minimum, all licensed drivers in Texas must carry 30/60/25 liability coverage.[2]

  • You can’t drive a purchased vehicle home without liability insurance.

Who’s considered a new driver in Texas

The term “new driver” typically refers to teen drivers between the ages of 15 and 17 with provisional licenses. In addition, a new driver may also refer to immigrants with their first U.S. driver’s license. Many insurance companies view drivers with less than three years of experience as new drivers.

Parents or policyholders can add young drivers to their policy only after the driver obtains a driver’s license. Texas doesn’t legally require teen drivers with a permit to have an insurance policy, but it’s always a good idea to let your insurance company know when you have a young driver in your home.

Once someone obtains their driver’s license (provisional or otherwise), they should have auto insurance. New drivers only have to provide proof of insurance on vehicles they own when they receive their license.[3]

Learn More: How to Get a Texas Driver’s License: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn More: How to Get a Texas Driver’s License: A Step-by-Step Guide

Best car insurance for new drivers in Texas

Cost will be a significant factor when shopping for an insurance policy for new drivers because the age and experience of a driver affect the policy’s premium.

Insurance companies view new drivers as posing a high risk for accidents and incidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[4] A lack of experience on the road contributes to higher accident rates and, consequently, higher insurance rates.

When shopping around, these three companies are excellent car insurance options for new drivers in Texas.

Liberty Mutual: Best for custom auto policies

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
2.8
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$138/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$254/mo

Liberty Mutual isn’t the cheapest car insurance company for teen drivers in Texas, but it offers a wide range of discounts, including good student and safe-driver discounts. In addition, the ability to customize your policy by bundling products or lowering rates when your driver heads to college makes this insurer a good option.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Accident forgiveness can reduce policy costs

  • Robust online and mobile tools for convenience

Cons

  • Higher rates than some other insurers

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

Read more driver reviews of Liberty Mutual
Salvatore - September 2, 2024
Verified

Fair and Quick Settlement

Excellent, although I'm not too happy about the cost.
Theresa - September 2, 2024
Verified

All insurance companies try to avoid coverage, but are great at selling what you don't need

Don't buy the extra stuff they try to sell. They don't cover basic day-to-day mishaps.
Cecelia - September 2, 2024
Verified

Excellent

They offer the best rates.

State Farm: Best for low-cost policies

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

State Farm offers some of the lowest rates for teen drivers in Texas and offers discounts of up to 25% when customers add a teenager to their policy. In addition, State Farm offers an array of specialty discounts for teen and student drivers that can help reduce the cost of coverage even more. State Farm operates in all 50 states.

Pros

  • Wide range of discounts for new drivers

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Robust safe-driving program

Cons

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • No gap coverage

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
George - September 2, 2024
Verified

Pleased with State Farm

State Farm agents and their employees have always been helpful. They have clearly explained what I needed to know, providing not only answers to my questions but also the consequences of changing certain coverages.
Joel - September 2, 2024
Verified

Great!

So far, it's been positive!
Shelley - September 2, 2024
Verified

Good

Good, but expensive.

Progressive: Best for unique discounts

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$138/mo

Progressive offers fairly competitive rates for teen drivers in Texas but provides unique discount options that could help lower your rates even more. In addition to good student discounts and multi-car discounts, you could qualify for discounts for signing your auto policy documents online, enrolling in a safe-driver program, securing your policy through an online quote, and renewing your policy.

Pros

  • Offers several discounts

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Rates may be higher for teen drivers than with some other companies

  • Progressive’s Snapshot program could lead to higher rates for high-risk driving behaviors

Read more driver reviews of Progressive
Aleksandr - September 2, 2024
Verified

Unfair Cost

They increased the rate twice!
James - September 2, 2024
Verified

Poor Claim Service

They don't support you during a claim.
Chip - September 2, 2024
Verified

Better Rates

Hmm, I'm not sure why my policy has increased over the last 3 years.

Cheapest car insurance for new Texas drivers

When you purchase a car insurance policy for new drivers, especially teenage drivers, you may notice that the rates are much higher. On average, teen drivers between 16 and 19 are involved in more accidents than any other age group, and auto accidents are the No. 1 cause of death for U.S. teenagers.[5] Lack of driving experience is a major contributing factor to an auto accident.

Experts typically recommend purchasing a full-coverage policy when you have a teenage driver. Full-coverage policies can help protect you against damage to your car and damage to other vehicles, property, and people.

You might consider liability-only coverage if the vehicle’s value is extremely low and you need the cheapest auto insurance. To save money, consider adding your teen driver to an existing policy instead of getting them their own policy.

The table below outlines some of the cheapest car insurance rates available for teen drivers in Texas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, September 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
State Farm$37$679.3
GEICO$40$739.0
Allstate$52$948.9
Mile Auto$55$1157.5
USAA$66$1199.4
Nationwide$83$1658.7
Mercury$86$1468.0
Safeco$95$1798.3
Progressive$99$1748.4
Dairyland$105$2747.0
Chubb$112$2036.5
Clearcover$113$1586.8
National General$121$2546.8
21st Century$129$2345.9
Direct Auto$132$2587.3
The General$133$2937.3
Commonwealth Casualty$136$3725.5
Elephant$137$2328.3
Bristol West$140$3015.2
GAINSCO$163$3517.3
Liberty Mutual$167$3097.7
AssuranceAmerica$170$2295.3
State Auto$196$3508.5
Foremost$224$4737.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Insurance for New Drivers in Texas

Liability rates for teen drivers start at $64 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What type of car insurance should new drivers in Texas buy?

Texas law requires drivers to carry liability auto insurance to operate a motor vehicle. Liability insurance covers damages and bodily injuries to the other party in an accident when you’re at fault. It doesn’t cover your injuries or damages to your vehicle.

Texas requires drivers to have the following minimum coverages:

  • $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

  • $60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

  • $25,000 in property damage liability

In addition to liability coverage, you may opt to purchase additional coverages, including:[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle in an accident when you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers you if you’re involved in a non-collision incident, such as fire, flood, hail, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for the medical expenses for you or your passengers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re hit by a driver without insurance or who doesn’t have policy limits high enough to cover all your damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    With roadside assistance coverage, you can get help if your car breaks down or you lock your keys in your vehicle.

Car insurance discounts for new drivers in Texas

When you add a new driver to your policy, your insurance bill will likely increase. Fortunately, you can take advantage of some discounts for new drivers that could help reduce your rates:

  • Good student discount: Drivers may qualify for a good student discount if they maintain at least a B average in their classes. You may need to provide report cards to prove your student’s good grades.

  • Defensive driving course discount: Many companies offer discounts to drivers who participate in a defensive driving course. These classes teach skills to help avoid accidents and increase awareness on the road.

  • Student away at school discount: If your student driver will be away at college and won’t be driving while at school, you could qualify for discounted rates while they’re away and are driving less frequently.

Compare Texas Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to get cheap car insurance as a new driver in Texas

Finding affordable insurance coverage can be tricky if you have a first-time driver, a spotty driving history, or an expensive car. In addition to a driver’s age, insurance companies look at a person’s driving history, ZIP code, marital status, and other factors when setting rates.

Texas drivers of all ages can do several things to help them find the best rate possible:

  • Compare rates from multiple companies. The best way to save money on your auto insurance is to compare insurance coverage and rates from at least three companies to ensure you get the best coverage for the best price.

  • Bundle policies. Bundling multiple insurance products — like home, auto, and life insurance — can often qualify you for lower rates and simplify premium payments.

  • Choose a vehicle with good safety features. Most insurance companies offer lower rates for cars with high safety ratings and safety features, like backup cameras and anti-lock brakes.

  • Improve your credit. In Texas, insurers can consider your credit history when setting car insurance rates. They view drivers with poor credit as more likely to file a claim, so they raise rates to account for the added risk. Improving your credit can help you get lower car insurance rates over time.

  • Drive safely. People with a good driving record typically pay the lowest rates for coverage. Practicing safe driving habits can help keep your premiums low.

Car insurance for new drivers in Texas FAQs

If you’re almost ready to start your search for insurance as a new driver in Texas but have a few more questions, check out the additional information below.

  • How much is car insurance for a new driver in Texas?

    Teen drivers in Texas pay $215 per month for liability coverage and $443 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Do you need car insurance before registering a car in Texas?

    Yes. Drivers in the Lone Star State must provide car insurance information when registering their vehicles. The insurance must meet the state’s minimum 30/60/25 requirements. If you’re caught driving without insurance coverage, you could face a fine of up to $260 for a first offense and up to $470 for subsequent offenses.

  • At what point in the car-buying process does a driver in Texas need to show proof of insurance?

    You’ll need insurance at the time of purchase if you want to drive your new vehicle home. You have up to 30 days to register the car with the state after purchasing a vehicle.[7]

  • Do you need car insurance for a teen with a learner’s permit in Texas?

    No. Parents and guardians aren’t required to carry auto insurance for a driver with a learner’s permit. But you should notify your insurance company that you have a permitted driver, and you’ll be required to purchase insurance once they pass their driver’s test and get a license.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Adding a teen driver to your insurance policy?."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  3. Texas Department of Public Safety. "What to bring with you when applying for a Texas Driver License or Identification Card."
  4. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Risk Factors for Teen Drivers."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  7. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. "Vehicle Title and Registration Information for New Texans."
Angela Brown
Angela Brown

Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience.
She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to
create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When
she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.

Learn More
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate