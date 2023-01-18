Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Drivers in San Marcos, Texas, pay an average of $115 for liability-only insurance and $241 per month for full-coverage policies.
Nestled between San Antonio and Austin, San Marcos offers residents an abundance of outdoor options, art, and culture. The city has an estimated population of 70,301 and a cost of living that’s 3% lower than the national average. This could be why San Marcos car insurance tends to be more affordable than the statewide average of $173.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in San Marcos, learn more about the top insurance companies and the factors that influence your rate.
Quick Facts
San Marcos car insurance is more affordable than most other cities in Texas.
Drivers in San Marcos pay car insurance rates that are slightly above the national average rates of $106 for liability only and $172 for full coverage, respectively.
Your credit history may affect your rates in Texas, but the state limits how insurers can use credit information.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in San Marcos
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in San Marcos
The type of policy you get will vary by company and depend on your individual needs. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, here are some of the top San Marcos car insurance companies offering affordable coverage options.
Check out several different companies to find a good deal that matches what you’re looking for.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
State Farm is an insurer with a long history, with low rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance, plus special discounts for teen drivers.
Pros
Multiple teen driver discounts
Insurance agents available to help
Cons
Agents can only sell State Farm policies
Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
GEICO is an affordable insurance company with low rates for liability insurance in San Marcos. It also offers multiple discounts for increased savings.
Pros
Safety discounts available
Bundling options to save more
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Complaints on Trustpilot about claims process
Good communication
John - February 4, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
Allstate has affordable full-coverage options in San Marcos and add-ons like roadside assistance coverage.
Pros
Roadside coverage available
Pay-per-mile option available
Cons
Complaints about claims process on Trustpilot
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Good company, but costs more for premiums
Patricia - February 1, 2023
Verified
My rate for auto insurance jumped approximately $100 after six months and I was unable to get a satisfactory explanation.
Burl - January 30, 2023
Verified
They’ve given good service, but there were times when things could have been handled a bit more professionally.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in San Marcos
Texas requires all drivers to carry liability coverage, and you must meet certain minimum levels of coverage. This type of insurance pays for expenses incurred by another party in an accident you cause. The main drawback is that liability insurance doesn’t protect you as the driver or your property if you’re responsible for an accident.[1]
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in San Marcos. The following table illustrates the range of monthly quotes from different insurers offering liability insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos
Texas drivers must have liability insurance. But that only covers the minimum, and drivers who want coverage for a range of incidents should consider full-coverage car insurance. That means in addition to getting the mandated liability coverage, you secure comprehensive and collision coverages.
Getting full coverage can offer protection if you’re in an accident or your vehicle is damaged from another event. The average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy in San Marcos is $241.
The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in San Marcos.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas drivers must obtain minimum levels of liability insurance, including bodily injury and property damage coverage.[2] The levels required are outlined below, but you may also consider getting higher levels of coverage.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Texas is an at-fault state and requires drivers to pay for damage and injuries they cause.[3] If you want to protect yourself, you can consider getting other types of coverage:
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle from non-collision events, including vandalism, flood, theft, and more.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage offers protection to help cover gaps if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who’s not insured or who doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage to pay for your damages and injuries. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP coverage pays for your medical expenses and covers lost wages. This is included in Texas auto policies unless you decline it in writing.
Good to Know
As part of getting car insurance, Texas state law requires insurance companies to provide you with a Consumer Bill of Rights.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Whenever you drive, you’re engaging in some level of risk. It’s ideal to have a driving record without any incidents, but sometimes, one second can change everything.
If you look over at a text on your phone, you could get into an at-fault accident. You might think you’re not driving that fast, not realizing that you’re going above the limit, and get a speeding ticket.
Also, whether legal or illegal substances, driving under the influence can affect your cognition and driving ability, possibly leading to a DUI conviction.
In San Marcos, drivers with an incident on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $238 per month for car insurance, compared to $178 for drivers with a clean record. Here’s how each type of driving incident can affect your insurance premiums in San Marcos.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in San Marcos
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
One of the ways drivers stay safe on the road is by following the rules. That means turning on your blinkers when making a turn or changing lanes and adhering to the posted speed limit. When you deviate from the rules, it can put others at risk. Speeding or driving too fast can mean shorter reaction times and can increase the risk of an accident.
If you get pulled over because of speeding, you may get a ticket and a fine. What you pay generally depends on your speed relative to the limit. But that’s just the start of what you’ll pay, as you may end up paying more for car insurance coverage as well.
San Marcos drivers with a speeding ticket in their history pay an average of $158 per month for liability-only insurance. If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket in San Marcos, here’s where to find the cheapest car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
A total of 244,092 people were injured in car accidents in Texas in 2022, with accidents occurring every 57 seconds, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.[5] An at-fault accident may lead to car damage, injury, and even death — as well as higher car insurance rates.
Having an at-fault accident on your record typically affects rates for a few years. During this time, San Marcos drivers with an at-fault accident can expect to pay a monthly average of $168 for liability-only coverage.
To find the most competitive insurance coverage after an at-fault accident, here are some of the top insurers in San Marcos.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
In Texas, driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) can result in fines, jail time, and a suspended license. The severity will depend on the offense and whether it’s your first time or you have multiple convictions.[6]
After getting a DUI/DWI, car insurance rates spike. Driving while on any substances is a major risk for the driver, any passengers, and others on the road. This added risk may lead to car insurance coverage that’s twice as expensive as rates with a clean record. Some insurers may even cancel your existing coverage or refuse to insure you altogether.
In San Marcos, drivers with a DUI conviction pay a monthly average of $148 for state-minimum coverage. If you have a DUI in Texas, you can find the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes from the following insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Mature drivers typically have fewer car accidents and may be considered less risky to insure, leading to low rates. Starting at age 35, car insurance rates decrease as drivers gain more experience. Seniors may obtain affordable coverage but may see increases starting at age 75.
Senior drivers in San Marcos pay $77 per month for a liability-only policy. Below are the insurers offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to seniors in San Marcos.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Young drivers tend to pay the most for car insurance coverage. Teen drivers lack the same experience behind the wheel compared to older drivers. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that young people typically have a higher risk of fatal accidents due to risky driving behavior.[7]
A liability-only policy for teen drivers in San Marcos costs $207 per month, on average. Teen drivers in San Marcos should consider getting on the same insurance plan as their family and looking for insurers that offer multiple student discounts.
Below are the companies that offer the cheapest car insurance for teens in San Marcos.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos
If you’re looking for coverage that fits your budget, here are some tips for getting the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos:
Maintain a good driving record. A number of factors determine car insurance rates, but your driving history is one of the most important. To get low rates, avoid speeding, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.
Compare multiple options. Review car insurance coverage from several companies and compare different rates, pros and cons, and available discounts.
Bundle insurance. You may qualify for lower rates if you bundle your auto insurance with another insurance policy from the same company, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance. Look into what other insurance products your company offers.
Find Car Insurance in San Marcos
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
San Marcos car insurance quotes by credit tier
In the state of Texas, insurance companies can use credit scores as part of their risk assessment. But there are specific rules around using credit scores. For example, your credit score can’t be the only factor an insurer considers when setting your rates. And companies can’t reject you or increase rates if a major life change, such as divorce or job loss, affects your credit.[8]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in San Marcos?
Car insurance in San Marcos is more affordable than in some other cities in Texas and is close to the national average. In San Marcos, liability car insurance has an average cost of $115 per month, and full-coverage has an average cost of $241 per month, according to Insurify data.
Compare that to the state average in Texas, where liability coverage has an average cost of $115 per month, while full coverage costs an average of $230 per month.
Compared to most other cities in Texas, San Marcos offers more affordable coverage. Austin is the only city that’s slightly more affordable, at $217 per month for full coverage. Crime, population, ZIP code, and more influence rates locally.
More cities in Texas
San Marcos has some of the cheapest car insurance in Texas. Houston has some of the most expensive, with a cost that’s 32% higher than in San Marcos, at $229 per month. Plano car insurance is about on par with San Marcos, while Austin car insurance is 3% cheaper.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
San Marcos car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in San Marcos, Texas, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in San Marcos, Texas?
Car insurance in San Marcos costs $115 per month for liability-only coverage and $241 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto have the cheapest car insurance in San Marcos, at $39, $42, and $50 per month, respectively, for liability coverage. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in San Marcos?
Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm are some of the best car insurance companies in San Marcos. They offer low rates, have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and have strong financial strength ratings from AM Best.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?
To drive legally in Texas, you must carry minimum car insurance coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 of property damage liability.
Is Texas a no-fault state?
No. Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for covering the damages they cause to other people and their property.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.