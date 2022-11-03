4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Fort Worth, TX
Getting a new car is incredibly exciting, but do you have insurance? Residents of Fort Worth and other Texas drivers require car insurance to stay legal on the road and to avoid ending up with unaffordable bills. Average car insurance premiums in Texas cost drivers $270 per month, which is 18 percent more than the national average premium.
But it’s possible to get Texas car insurance for less than that if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes from national companies like State Farm and Allstate as well as quotes from local providers in one spot, and you can easily adjust your coverage levels and deductibles until you find a premium you can afford.
Auto insurance rates aren’t just based on the coverage options you choose, though you will pay more for full-coverage than liability insurance. Car insurance costs can also vary from city-to-city and even between neighborhoods. Here are the average rates for car insurance in each major city in Texas so you can see how Fort Worth compares.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Worth is $229 per month, or $2748 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Worth is $14 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Worth on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Worth, TX
Some car insurance companies will be able to offer you cheaper auto insurance coverage than others. That’s because every insurance provider weighs factors such as your age and your driving record a bit differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average in Fort Worth, you should also get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual rate.
|Insurance Provider in Fort Worth
|Insurance Provider in Fort Worth
|Progressive
|$129 /mo
|Clearcover
|$153 /mo
|Travelers
|$171 /mo
|Safeco
|$173 /mo
|Bristol West
|$187 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Fort Worth, TX
Staying safe on the road doesn’t have to be expensive. In the table below, you can find the best car insurance companies in Fort Worth, Texas, that offer great insurance policies at an affordable rate. Insurify analyzed multiple factors that reflect quality, reliability, and financial health of an insurance company to find the best car insurance providers in Fort Worth.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Clearcover
|97
|$153 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$203 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$173 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$256 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$171 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Fort Worth
|$190/mo
|Texas
|$220/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fort Worth Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the first things that your insurance agent looks at to calculate your auto insurance rate. Teens and young drivers can expect the highest rates, while drivers in their 50s and 60s, who are more mature and have more experience on the road, can expect the lowest monthly premiums.
Compare average car insurance costs for different driver ages in the table below. Note that this data is statewide and may look slightly different for Fort Worth, Texas.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$465
|20-25
|$284
|25-30
|$284
|30s
|$198
|40s
|$176
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$173
|80s
|$188
Fort Worth Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is another factor that car insurance companies pay close attention to when they are calculating your rate. Fort Worth motorists with clean driving records can expect the cheapest car insurance rates, while those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs in their driving histories can expect significantly higher average monthly costs.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$204
|Speeding Ticket
|$284
|At-Fault Accident
|$290
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$404
Fort Worth Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history is also a factor that can drive up your car insurance costs. Fort Worth drivers with excellent and good credit scores can expect the cheapest car insurance costs, while those with poor credit history can expect to see significantly higher auto insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$210
|Good
|$224
|Average
|$261
|Poor
|$325
Find local Fort Worth agents
Joseph A. Ferriulo2605 Airport Freeway,
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Beat Insurance Services, LLC9800 Hillwood Pkwy Ste 140,
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cordell & Co. Insurance Agency, Inc.3513 S Fwy,
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Lone Star Insurers8101 Boat Club Road,
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Hemphill Insurance Agency3121 Hemphill St.,
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Graham Insurance Group, Inc2914 SE Loop 820,
Fort Worth, TX 76140
MODCO Insurance Agency, Inc.6300 Ridglea Pl.,
Ste. 920, Fort Worth, TX 76116
AG-Pro Insurance Services, LLCP.O. Box 22,
Fort Worth, TX 76101
Marsh & McLennan Agency301 Commerce Street \#2201,
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Yates & Associates, Inc.5828 S. Hulen,
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Fort Worth DMV Information
The Fort Worth Office of Motor Vehicles offers driver’s licenses and renewal, vehicle title and registration, license plates, and commercial driver’s licenses for Tarrant county. The Fort Worth DMV is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located at:
2425 Gravel Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76118
(817) 285-1500
Public Transportation in Fort Worth
Fort Worth offers a variety of public transportation options, including the Trinity Metro, which offers bus and train routes around and out of the city. Uber and Lyft also operate in Fort Worth, allowing residents the option to commute with more privacy than a train or bus can provide.
Still, many Fort Worth residents drive to get in and around the city, so it’s important for all Fort Worth drivers to ensure that they are insured.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Worth
The easiest way to get the best cheap car insurance in Fort Worth is to compare customized car insurance quotes from multiple auto insurance companies. Rather than getting quotes from individual insurance agents, you can save time by using Insurify to find the right policy for you, whether you need collision coverage or just liability coverage.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, you can view quotes from multiple providers in one spot. We’ll even factor in some of the discounts you may be eligible for, like a homeowners discount. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
FAQs - Fort Worth, TX Car Insurance
Requesting at least four quotes from different car insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable car insurance policy. Use Insurify to instantly get access to 10+ personalized cheap auto insurance quotes. To lower your car insurance costs, you can also bundle your auto insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance or renters insurance.
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Worth is $203 per month, but rates depend on various factors, such as your age, your driving history, and your credit score. No two drivers are the same, so it’s important to shop around to find the best policy for you.
If you’re a teen or young driver with little experience on the road, have a history of at-fault accidents and speeding tickets on your driving record, or have a poor credit score, you can expect higher car insurance rates in Fort Worth. However, you can still find cheap auto insurance with Insurify .
Insurify Insights
How Fort Worth Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fort Worth, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fort Worth drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Fort Worth
#168
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#163
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#193
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#81
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fort Worth drivers rank 148 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #148
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fort Worth drivers rank 193 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #193
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Fort Worth drivers rank 153 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #153
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Fort Worth drivers rank 149 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #149
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Fort Worth drivers rank 168 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #168
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with a speeding ticket: 7.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fort Worth drivers rank 172 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #172
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with clean record: 80.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fort Worth drivers rank 127 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #127
- Percent of drivers in Fort Worth with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.79%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022