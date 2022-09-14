Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Mesquite drivers pay an average of $201 per month — or $2,410 per year — for auto insurance. In general, Texas’ insurance premiums are higher than the national average, and unfortunately, Mesquite’s proximity to Dallas is likely why it’s among the most expensive Texas cities for insurance premiums.
The average cost of car insurance in Mesquite is $133 per month for liability insurance and $269 per month for full coverage.
State Farm is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Mesquite.
Texas requires $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident of property damage liability coverage.[1]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Mesquite
When you’re shopping for car insurance in Mesquite, it’s important to choose an insurer that truly fits your needs. While you have many options to choose from, Insurify narrowed down the list to the top three auto insurance companies in Mesquite.
These companies offer cheap auto insurance with all the coverage you need, discounts to help you save, and reputable service.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.3
$115
$70
Military families
GEICO
4.2
$70
$43
Discounts
State Farm
4.4
$65
$39
Customer satisfaction
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo
USAA offers auto insurance and other financial services to military families. Given that 7% of Texans are veterans — that’s on par with the national average — it’s important to have a financial services company that caters to their specific needs. USAA is known for having affordable car insurance and highly rated customer satisfaction, especially among Texas customers.
Pros
Highly rated customer satisfaction
Offers usage-based discounts
Cons
Only available to military and veteran families
No gap insurance
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
GEICO is one of the top insurance companies in the country thanks to its affordable premiums, various coverage options, and long list of discounts. GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. You can save money by driving a safe vehicle, taking certain driving courses, being a part of certain groups, and more.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
State Farm is an industry leader for auto insurance companies because of its affordable premiums, highly rated service, variety of coverage options, and more. State Farm consistently ranks among the top companies for customer satisfaction, specifically in Texas. And with local agents in Mesquite, State Farm lets drivers find personalized customer service when they want.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Local insurance agents available
Cons
Fewer discounts than other insurers
Gap insurance not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
Various factors can influence your car insurance premiums, including your age, gender, driving history, credit, and more.[2] But regardless of those factors, you can save some money on your car insurance premiums with these tips:
Shop around for quotes. You’ll likely get different quotes from different insurance companies, so get a free quote from multiple insurers to find the best price. Shop with each insurer individually, or use a quote-comparison site.
Look for discounts. Car insurance companies offer discounts for customers to save on their premiums. Common discounts include ones for driving a safe vehicle, using an app that tracks your driving habits, and setting up certain payment options.
Bundle your policies. Companies that offer multiple insurance products often offer a lower rate when you bundle them. You can save by getting your car insurance from the same company that provides your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Choose the right coverage. The best financial move when shopping for car insurance is to get enough coverage to protect you after an accident but not so much that you’re overpaying for unnecessary coverage. Review your coverage options and drop add-ons or reduce limits if needed.
Find Car Insurance in Mesquite, Texas
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Mesquite: State Farm
Liability insurance is the most basic type of coverage you can purchase and the best way to get cheap car insurance. It protects your finances when you’re at fault for an accident. Mandatory in nearly every state, this type of insurance pays for both bodily injury and property damage to other parties after an accident you’re responsible for. However, it doesn’t pay for your injuries or damage to your vehicle.
State Farm is the cheapest liability insurer in Mesquite, with rates of $44 per month, but you can use the following table to search for other cheap companies.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mesquite: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability insurance. In addition to liability coverage, full coverage typically also includes collision and comprehensive coverages, both of which pay for damages to your vehicle in various situations. Full-coverage insurance can also include other optional coverages, such as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for many people. Given the rising cost of vehicles, it’s important to have more coverage to repair or replace yours in the event of a total loss. Additionally, lenders usually require full coverage when you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.
Mesquite drivers pay an average of $269 per month for full coverage, and the cheapest insurance company is State Farm.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas law requires all drivers to have liability insurance to legally operate a vehicle. Texas’ minimum liability requirements are slightly more than in many other states. Texas requires all auto insurance policies to include personal injury protection (PIP), but drivers can waive this coverage in writing.
Here are Texas’ minimum car insurance requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
In addition to the minimum liability coverage Texas drivers must have, you can also purchase several optional coverages. Here are some examples:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after hitting a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from a non-collision event, such as theft, vandalism, or inclement weather.
Towing and labor coverage pays for towing and other roadside assistance when your car breaks down.
Rental reimbursement coverage
Rental reimbursement coveragepays for your rental car when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
One of the factors car insurance companies use to set insurance rates is your driving history. Someone with a clean driving history may be eligible for the cheapest rate, while someone with incidents on their record — including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — will likely pay more for car insurance.
Your insurance premium increase depends on several factors, including the severity of the incident. For example, your insurance is likely to increase far more after a DUI that caused an accident than after a speeding ticket that didn’t cause an accident.
The table below shows average insurance premiums for Mesquite drivers with clean driving records compared with people with certain incidents on their driving records.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age is another important factor that affects your insurance premiums. Generally speaking, teens and young drivers pay the highest insurance premiums — an average of $347 per month in Mesquite. Due to a lack of experience and a propensity for high-risk driving activities, teens and other young drivers are more likely to get into accidents and file claims.
Premiums then tend to decrease for the next several decades, reaching their lowest rates during a driver’s 60s. At that point, they’re a more experienced driver and are the least likely to file a claim.
However, once a driver reaches their 70s, their risk starts to rise again, as do their insurance premiums; senior drivers in Mesquite pay an average of $140 per month for car insurance.
The table below shows the average insurance premiums for drivers of each age bracket in Mesquite.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$432
20s
$300
30s
$220
40s
$197
50s
$172
60s
$162
70s
$175
Mesquite car insurance quotes by credit tier
Another factor insurers use to gauge your level of risk is your credit profile. Generally speaking, insurers view drivers with excellent or good credit to be lower-risk drivers, while they believe drivers with poor credit to be higher-risk drivers.
Because of this perceived risk, there’s usually an inverse correlation between credit scoreand insurance premiums. The higher your credit score, the lower your insurance premiums, and vice versa.
The table below shows the average insurance premiums for Mesquite drivers of each credit profile.
Rates by Credit Tier
Mesquite car insurance FAQs
Understand the factors that affect rates before shopping for quotes, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Mesquite below.
How much is car insurance in Mesquite?
The average cost of car insurance in Mesquite is $133 per month for liability insurance and $269 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Mesquite?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto have the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Mesquite. These insurers offer rates of $44, $49, and $56 per month, respectively.
But the best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three different insurers to find the one that offers you the best rate for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Mesquite?
GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are some of the best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Mesquite. These insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, good J.D. Power satisfaction ratings, and excellent AM Best financial strength scores.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.