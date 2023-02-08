Texas Car Accident Laws and Regulations

When to file a car insurance claim in Texas

If you’re involved in a car accident in Texas, it’s a good idea to notify your insurance company as soon as possible — even if you don’t believe you’re at fault.[3] Explain the circumstances of the accident, and send pictures of the scene and any damages if possible. If a police officer investigated the crash, send your insurance company a copy of the accident report, as well.

Depending on your policy, your insurance company may handle things from there. If you’re not at fault in the accident, the other driver’s insurance company will be responsible for paying for injuries and damages — and your insurance company will ensure that this is taken care of.

However, you may be responsible for filing a claim with the other driver’s insurance company yourself. If the other driver’s insurance company accepts that its customer was at fault in the accident, you may get a check to cover your damages and repair your car.

If the other driver’s insurance company does not believe they were at fault, or otherwise refuses to pay, you may need to file a claim with your insurance company. You’ll need to have collision coverage to be covered in this scenario. Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car if you are at fault in an accident.

Most insurance companies will have a deadline after an accident for filing a claim. Make sure you meet this deadline to be covered. Insurance companies are required to confirm they’ve received your claim within 15 days. Your insurance company can then request information from you, including medical reports. The insurance company may also send out an adjuster to examine your vehicle and estimate the cost of repairs.

In most cases, your insurance company must approve or deny your claim within 15 days of receiving all the information it needs. However, your insurer may take up to 45 days to make a decision, if the company notifies you in writing of the reason for the delay. After approving a claim, your insurance company has five business days to send you a check.

Is auto insurance an obligation in Texas?

Texas drivers are legally required to show proof that they can be financially responsible for accidents they cause.[4] In most cases, this is done with liability insurance. Texas law requires that liability insurance policies include:

$30,000 per person for bodily injury

$60,000 per accident for bodily injury

$25,000 per accident for property damage

If you’re in a car collision in Texas and don’t have proper insurance, you can be fined up to $350. This fine can be higher if you’ve been ticketed for driving without insurance in the past.