Irving, Texas, drivers pay $196 a month for car insurance, which breaks down to $260 for full-coverage car insurance and $133 for liability-only policies.
Compared to Texas’ car insurance average cost of $175, Irving drivers pay more than the state average. The city’s comparatively higher cost of living, growing population, and risk of severe storms, flash flooding, and tornadoes may contribute to Irving’s more expensive car insurance premiums.
Quick Facts
State Farm has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving.
The Texas Department of Insurance requires 30/60/25 auto coverage but recommends higher limits.
If you’re a driver in Irving who can’t find coverage on the private market, you can apply for coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA).
Cheapest car insurance companies in Irving
Finding affordable car insurance in Irving, Texas, depends on your circumstances, needs, and driving history. The key to finding a good fit is understanding that the cheapest company for someone you know might not align with your situation.
Here’s a breakdown of the best insurers in Irving.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$61
$38
Liability-only coverage
GEICO
4.2
$66
$41
Drivers with a DWI
Mile Auto
3.4
$95
$49
Teen drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
Irving drivers looking for liability coverage can benefit from having State Farm agents nearby. You’ll find 25 State Farm agents in the city, mostly on the north side of State Highway 183. State Farm is well-recognized and ranks above average in overall customer satisfaction, according to a 2023 J.D. Power study of auto insurers in Texas.
Pros
Local agents available
Discounts available for safe and good drivers
Mobile app allows for on-the-go policy management
Cons
No option to buy a policy online
38 Texas complaints in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Gap insurance not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
GEICO understands the needs of drivers with a DWI on their record. For instance, your Texas DWI conviction may include a court-ordered financial responsibility insurance certificate (SR-22). Not only does GEICO offer SR-22 insurance, but the company’s customer service department will file one with the state for you.
Pros
Many available discounts
Emergency roadside assistance starts at just $14 per year
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Only one agent in Irving
Below-average customer satisfaction, according to a J.D. Power auto insurance study of Texas insurers
Gap insurance not available
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
If you’re one of the more than 352,000 Texas drivers younger than 19, a pay-per-mile policy from Mile Auto can make car insurance more affordable. Mile Auto is best for drivers who spend fewer than 10,000 miles on the road — and teens only drive around 7,600 miles, on average, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Pros
Premiums priced according to the miles you drive
No required telematics or tracking devices
Minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies available
Cons
Must submit an odometer photo every month
Longer car trips can spike premiums
No mobile app
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Irving
Cheap car insurance comes down to your risk profile. Insurers could categorize you as high risk, low risk, or somewhere in between, depending on numerous factors such as location, age, marital status, driving history, and credit score.[1]
To find the best rate in Irving, follow these tips:
Shop around. Auto insurance companies can charge different rates, even for nearly identical coverage.
Choose a higher deductible. You’ll pay more when filing a claim, but higher deductibles reduce your premiums.
Keep your credit score up. Maintaining a good credit history can qualify you for lower rates.
Research cars before buying. A vehicle’s safety rating, repair costs, and theft likelihood affect car insurance costs.
Ask for discounts. Bundle auto insurance and homeowners or renters insurance and look into other discounts, such as safe driver and good student discounts.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving
Liability-only car insurance protects you against damages or injuries you cause to other people or their property in an at-fault accident. In Irving, your policy meets the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. However, it doesn’t cover damages to your vehicle or personal injuries.
For the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving, consider State Farm. It has an average monthly cost of $43.
Here’s a look at where to find the best price for liability coverage in Irving.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Irving
Liability insurance only covers damages you cause to others. Full-coverage car insurance adds protection for your vehicle. It covers theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and collision damage. You may want to upgrade to a full-coverage policy if you’re leasing or financing a car, own a new or high-value vehicle, or live in a high-risk area for theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.
Drivers in Irving pay an average of $260 a month for full-coverage car insurance. Below are the cheapest companies in the city with which to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas requires 30/60/25 auto insurance coverage.[2] Additionally, Texas follows a fault system, meaning drivers who are at fault for an accident are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries they cause. The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests higher liability limits since basic coverage falls short of covering the cost of damages or injuries you may be responsible for.
Every Texas car insurance policy has personal injury protection (PIP) for medical costs and lost wages and protection against uninsured or underinsured drivers or hit-and-runs. To opt out of these coverages, let your insurance company know in writing.[2]
Here’s what Texas’ 30/60/25 auto insurance requirements translate into:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
It’s a good idea to consider getting more than just the minimum coverage. The TDI suggests five additional auto insurance choices to boost your coverage:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairs or replacements of your vehicle after an accident with a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, falling objects, and hitting deer or other wild animals.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers. It also applies even if you’re a passenger in someone else’s car or get hurt while walking or biking.
Towing and labor coverage
Also known as roadside assistance coverage, this pays for towing, changing a flat tire, and jump-starting your battery.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This helps pay for a car rental while your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident.
Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) can help if you’re struggling to find car insurance coverage options. At least two insurers must reject you within the last 60 days to be eligible.
A TAIPA-certified insurance agent will guide you through the application process. Then, the TAIPA assigns your application to a company, and you’ll receive proof of insurance. The TAIPA offers state-minimum coverage, with 30/60/25 limits, PIP coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other driving mishaps show up on your driving record and can increase your car insurance costs, depending on the severity of the incident.
Insurers believe that if you’ve made mistakes in the past, you’re more likely to make them again and charge higher rates to balance the higher risk of future incidents or claims you might have.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding increases your risk of being in an accident, can lead to more severe injuries, and is a leading cause of crash-related deaths.[4] Insurance companies consider drivers with speeding tickets as a higher risk and raise your car insurance premiums. Simply put, the more you speed, the more you might pay for an auto insurance policy.
Irving drivers with a speeding ticket on their records pay an average of $270 a month for car insurance. The table below shows the most affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to drivers with a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents make you riskier to insure and can increase your car insurance costs by 26%, according to Insurify data. An at-fault accident on your record indicates to auto insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim for accidents and other driving incidents in the future. Irving drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $288 a month for car insurance.
Look at the insurance companies below for the most competitive rates for drivers with a record of at-fault accidents.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI
Driving under the influence can lead to serious consequences. In 2022, more than 25% of fatal car accidents in Texas involved alcohol-impaired drivers. A DWI indicates risky behavior and can significantly increase how much you pay for car insurance in Irving. Insurers can raise your rates to cover potential costs they might have to pay out.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DWI in Irving is $327 a month. As you’ll see in the table below, insurers charge more for drivers with a DWI than drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
By age 35, drivers have racked up experience behind the wheel and usually qualify for lower car insurance rates. However, slight price increases around age 75 are common due to increased risk, such as a higher fatal crash rate. Insurers charge senior drivers higher rates, according to the Texas Office of Public Insurance Counsel.[5]
Senior drivers in Irving pay an average of $176 a month for full-coverage insurance and $90 a month for liability only. The table below offers an idea of the average cost of car insurance in Irving for senior drivers from different insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Irving is $466 a month for full coverage and $238 a month for liability coverage.
Younger drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and insurers charge higher rates to offset the increased risk.[5] But a few strategies from the TDI can help you get the cheapest rate when a teen driver gets their license:[6]
Get good grades. Insurance companies sometimes offer good student discounts.
Take driver’s education. Complete an approved driver’s safety course to qualify for a discount from some insurers.
Don’t take the car to college. Some insurers offer a “student-away-at-college” discount if young drivers leave their car at home.
Stay on a parent’s policy. Compared to getting their own policy, car insurance costs are usually lower when adding a teen to a parent’s policy.
Below, you’ll see how much Irving insurance companies charge on average for car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Irving car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas has strict rules about how insurers can use credit scores, but credit can only be one of many the risk factors insurers use in setting car insurance rates.[7] It’s common for drivers with poor credit scores to get quotes twice as expensive than quotes for drivers with excellent or good credit.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in Irving based on credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Irving?
Yes. The average premium in Irving is higher than the Texas state average and the national average. However, car insurance costs in Texas, like in many states, can vary from one city to another.
Population density, crime rates, traffic conditions, and weather patterns in a particular area can lead to higher claims payouts, which causes insurers to quote higher prices for that ZIP code. For instance, Irving’s proximity to Dallas may affect the city’s average car insurance prices because Dallas is a major metropolitan area in Texas and can contribute to Irving�’s traffic conditions and population density.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Irving compares to other Texas cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The average cost of car insurance in Irving is $260 a month for full-coverage car insurance and $133 a month for liability-only policies.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Irving?
The cheapest car insurance company for liability-only coverage in Irving is State Farm, with an average rate of $43 a month. However, the cheapest car insurer for you depends on your unique driver profile, so you should always compare quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers the best price for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Irving?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Irving include GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and customer satisfaction ratings, making them solid options for drivers. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three insurers to find the best auto insurance company in Irving for your situation.
How much is car insurance per month in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $233 a month for full coverage and $116 a month for liability coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires drivers to purchase 30/60/25 liability coverage to drive. These limits translate into $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.