Cheapest Auto Insurance in Irving, Texas (2023)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Irving, with liability policies averaging $43 a month.

Updated September 21, 2023

Irving, Texas, drivers pay $196 a month for car insurance, which breaks down to $260 for full-coverage car insurance and $133 for liability-only policies.

Compared to Texas’ car insurance average cost of $175, Irving drivers pay more than the state average. The city’s comparatively higher cost of living, growing population, and risk of severe storms, flash flooding, and tornadoes may contribute to Irving’s more expensive car insurance premiums.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving.

  • The Texas Department of Insurance requires 30/60/25 auto coverage but recommends higher limits.

  • If you’re a driver in Irving who can’t find coverage on the private market, you can apply for coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA).

Cheapest car insurance companies in Irving

Finding affordable car insurance in Irving, Texas, depends on your circumstances, needs, and driving history. The key to finding a good fit is understanding that the cheapest company for someone you know might not align with your situation.

Here’s a breakdown of the best insurers in Irving.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$61$38Liability-only coverage
GEICO4.2$66$41Drivers with a DWI
Mile Auto3.4$95$49Teen drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

Irving drivers looking for liability coverage can benefit from having State Farm agents nearby. You’ll find 25 State Farm agents in the city, mostly on the north side of State Highway 183. State Farm is well-recognized and ranks above average in overall customer satisfaction, according to a 2023 J.D. Power study of auto insurers in Texas.

Pros

  • Local agents available

  • Discounts available for safe and good drivers

  • Mobile app allows for on-the-go policy management

Cons

  • No option to buy a policy online

  • 38 Texas complaints in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for drivers with a DWI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

GEICO understands the needs of drivers with a DWI on their record. For instance, your Texas DWI conviction may include a court-ordered financial responsibility insurance certificate (SR-22). Not only does GEICO offer SR-22 insurance, but the company’s customer service department will file one with the state for you.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Emergency roadside assistance starts at just $14 per year

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Only one agent in Irving

  • Below-average customer satisfaction, according to a J.D. Power auto insurance study of Texas insurers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for teen drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo

If you’re one of the more than 352,000 Texas drivers younger than 19, a pay-per-mile policy from Mile Auto can make car insurance more affordable. Mile Auto is best for drivers who spend fewer than 10,000 miles on the road — and teens only drive around 7,600 miles, on average, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Pros

  • Premiums priced according to the miles you drive

  • No required telematics or tracking devices

  • Minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies available

Cons

  • Must submit an odometer photo every month

  • Longer car trips can spike premiums

  • No mobile app

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Irving

Cheap car insurance comes down to your risk profile. Insurers could categorize you as high risk, low risk, or somewhere in between, depending on numerous factors such as location, age, marital status, driving history, and credit score.[1]

To find the best rate in Irving, follow these tips:

  • Shop around. Auto insurance companies can charge different rates, even for nearly identical coverage.

  • Choose a higher deductible. You’ll pay more when filing a claim, but higher deductibles reduce your premiums.

  • Keep your credit score up. Maintaining a good credit history can qualify you for lower rates.

  • Research cars before buying. A vehicle’s safety rating, repair costs, and theft likelihood affect car insurance costs.

  • Ask for discounts. Bundle auto insurance and homeowners or renters insurance and look into other discounts, such as safe driver and good student discounts.

Read More: Insurify’s Guide to Lowering Your Car Insurance Costs

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving

Liability-only car insurance protects you against damages or injuries you cause to other people or their property in an at-fault accident. In Irving, your policy meets the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. However, it doesn’t cover damages to your vehicle or personal injuries.

For the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving, consider State Farm. It has an average monthly cost of $43.

Here’s a look at where to find the best price for liability coverage in Irving.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
GEICO46
Mile Auto55
Allstate60
USAA76
Safeco92
Progressive104
State Auto106
Mercury111
Midvale Home & Auto113
Dairyland116
Nationwide118
Chubb129
Clearcover129
Commonwealth Casualty131
Liberty Mutual133
National General134
Elephant137
Direct Auto147
21st Century149
GAINSCO153
The General165
Bristol West172
AssuranceAmerica178
Infinity211
Foremost236
Hallmark240
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Irving

Liability insurance only covers damages you cause to others. Full-coverage car insurance adds protection for your vehicle. It covers theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and collision damage. You may want to upgrade to a full-coverage policy if you’re leasing or financing a car, own a new or high-value vehicle, or live in a high-risk area for theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

Drivers in Irving pay an average of $260 a month for full-coverage car insurance. Below are the cheapest companies in the city with which to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm68
GEICO74
Allstate96
Mile Auto106
USAA121
Clearcover159
Mercury171
Travelers175
Progressive180
Safeco194
Nationwide197
Midvale Home & Auto202
Elephant204
Chubb206
Stillwater213
21st Century237
AssuranceAmerica244
Direct Auto244
State Auto245
Liberty Mutual267
Dairyland286
Bristol West288
National General298
Infinity317
The General321
Commonwealth Casualty326
GAINSCO346
Foremost416
Hallmark474
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Irving car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas requires 30/60/25 auto insurance coverage.[2] Additionally, Texas follows a fault system, meaning drivers who are at fault for an accident are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries they cause. The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests higher liability limits since basic coverage falls short of covering the cost of damages or injuries you may be responsible for.

Every Texas car insurance policy has personal injury protection (PIP) for medical costs and lost wages and protection against uninsured or underinsured drivers or hit-and-runs. To opt out of these coverages, let your insurance company know in writing.[2]

Here’s what Texas’ 30/60/25 auto insurance requirements translate into:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

It’s a good idea to consider getting more than just the minimum coverage. The TDI suggests five additional auto insurance choices to boost your coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs or replacements of your vehicle after an accident with a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, falling objects, and hitting deer or other wild animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers. It also applies even if you’re a passenger in someone else’s car or get hurt while walking or biking.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    Also known as roadside assistance coverage, this pays for towing, changing a flat tire, and jump-starting your battery.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This helps pay for a car rental while your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) can help if you’re struggling to find car insurance coverage options. At least two insurers must reject you within the last 60 days to be eligible.

A TAIPA-certified insurance agent will guide you through the application process. Then, the TAIPA assigns your application to a company, and you’ll receive proof of insurance. The TAIPA offers state-minimum coverage, with 30/60/25 limits, PIP coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other driving mishaps show up on your driving record and can increase your car insurance costs, depending on the severity of the incident.

Insurers believe that if you’ve made mistakes in the past, you’re more likely to make them again and charge higher rates to balance the higher risk of future incidents or claims you might have.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding increases your risk of being in an accident, can lead to more severe injuries, and is a leading cause of crash-related deaths.[4] Insurance companies consider drivers with speeding tickets as a higher risk and raise your car insurance premiums. Simply put, the more you speed, the more you might pay for an auto insurance policy.

Irving drivers with a speeding ticket on their records pay an average of $270 a month for car insurance. The table below shows the most affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to drivers with a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4060
GEICO4364
Mile Auto5176
Allstate5683
USAA71106
Safeco86128
Progressive97144
State Auto99147
Mercury104154
Midvale Home & Auto106157
Dairyland108161
Nationwide110164
Chubb121179
Clearcover121179
Commonwealth Casualty122182
Liberty Mutual124185
National General125186
Elephant128190
Direct Auto137204
21st Century139207
GAINSCO143213
The General154229
Bristol West161239
AssuranceAmerica166247
Infinity197293
Foremost221328
Hallmark224333
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents make you riskier to insure and can increase your car insurance costs by 26%, according to Insurify data. An at-fault accident on your record indicates to auto insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim for accidents and other driving incidents in the future. Irving drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $288 a month for car insurance.

Look at the insurance companies below for the most competitive rates for drivers with a record of at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm4064
GEICO4368
Mile Auto5181
Allstate5689
USAA71112
Safeco86136
Progressive97154
State Auto99157
Mercury104164
Midvale Home & Auto106167
Dairyland108172
Nationwide110175
Chubb121191
Clearcover121191
Commonwealth Casualty122194
Liberty Mutual124197
National General125198
Elephant128203
Direct Auto137217
21st Century139220
GAINSCO143226
The General154244
Bristol West161254
AssuranceAmerica166263
Infinity197312
Foremost221349
Hallmark224355
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI

Driving under the influence can lead to serious consequences. In 2022, more than 25% of fatal car accidents in Texas involved alcohol-impaired drivers. A DWI indicates risky behavior and can significantly increase how much you pay for car insurance in Irving. Insurers can raise your rates to cover potential costs they might have to pay out.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DWI in Irving is $327 a month. As you’ll see in the table below, insurers charge more for drivers with a DWI than drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm4072
GEICO4377
Mile Auto5192
Allstate56101
USAA71128
Safeco86155
Progressive97175
State Auto99178
Mercury104186
Midvale Home & Auto106190
Dairyland108195
Nationwide110198
Chubb121217
Clearcover121217
Commonwealth Casualty122220
Liberty Mutual124223
National General125225
Elephant128230
Direct Auto137247
21st Century139250
GAINSCO143257
The General154277
Bristol West161289
AssuranceAmerica166299
Infinity197354
Foremost221396
Hallmark224403
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

By age 35, drivers have racked up experience behind the wheel and usually qualify for lower car insurance rates. However, slight price increases around age 75 are common due to increased risk, such as a higher fatal crash rate. Insurers charge senior drivers higher rates, according to the Texas Office of Public Insurance Counsel.[5]

Senior drivers in Irving pay an average of $176 a month for full-coverage insurance and $90 a month for liability only. The table below offers an idea of the average cost of car insurance in Irving for senior drivers from different insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2234
GEICO2337
Mile Auto2853
Allstate3048
USAA3861
Safeco4697
Progressive5290
State Auto53123
Mercury5686
Midvale Home & Auto57101
Dairyland58144
Nationwide5999
Chubb65103
Clearcover6580
Commonwealth Casualty66164
Liberty Mutual67134
National General67150
Elephant69102
Direct Auto74122
21st Century75119
GAINSCO77174
The General83161
Bristol West86145
AssuranceAmerica89122
Infinity106159
Foremost118209
Hallmark120238
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Irving is $466 a month for full coverage and $238 a month for liability coverage.

Younger drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and insurers charge higher rates to offset the increased risk.[5] But a few strategies from the TDI can help you get the cheapest rate when a teen driver gets their license:[6]

  • Get good grades. Insurance companies sometimes offer good student discounts.

  • Take driver’s education. Complete an approved driver’s safety course to qualify for a discount from some insurers.

  • Don’t take the car to college. Some insurers offer a “student-away-at-college” discount if young drivers leave their car at home.

  • Stay on a parent’s policy. Compared to getting their own policy, car insurance costs are usually lower when adding a teen to a parent’s policy.

Below, you’ll see how much Irving insurance companies charge on average for car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm77122
GEICO83133
Mile Auto99190
Allstate108172
USAA136217
Safeco165348
Progressive187323
State Auto190440
Mercury199307
Midvale Home & Auto203363
Dairyland208513
Nationwide212354
Chubb232370
Clearcover232285
Commonwealth Casualty235585
Liberty Mutual239479
National General241535
Elephant246366
Direct Auto264438
21st Century267425
GAINSCO275621
The General296576
Bristol West309517
AssuranceAmerica320438
Infinity379569
Foremost424747
Hallmark431851
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Irving car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas has strict rules about how insurers can use credit scores, but credit can only be one of many the risk factors insurers use in setting car insurance rates.[7] It’s common for drivers with poor credit scores to get quotes twice as expensive than quotes for drivers with excellent or good credit.

The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in Irving based on credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Irving?

Yes. The average premium in Irving is higher than the Texas state average and the national average. However, car insurance costs in Texas, like in many states, can vary from one city to another.

Population density, crime rates, traffic conditions, and weather patterns in a particular area can lead to higher claims payouts, which causes insurers to quote higher prices for that ZIP code. For instance, Irving’s proximity to Dallas may affect the city’s average car insurance prices because Dallas is a major metropolitan area in Texas and can contribute to Irving’s traffic conditions and population density.

More cities in Texas

Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Irving compares to other Texas cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$90$212
Amarillo$100$228
Dallas$137$260
El Paso$93$208
Fort Worth$121$226
Houston$165$305
Lubbock$105$230
San Antonio$124$228
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Irving car insurance FAQs

Learn more about Texas auto accident laws and read the answers to common questions about car insurance in Irving below.

  • How much is car insurance in Irving?

    The average cost of car insurance in Irving is $260 a month for full-coverage car insurance and $133 a month for liability-only policies.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Irving?

    The cheapest car insurance company for liability-only coverage in Irving is State Farm, with an average rate of $43 a month. However, the cheapest car insurer for you depends on your unique driver profile, so you should always compare quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Irving?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Irving include GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and customer satisfaction ratings, making them solid options for drivers. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three insurers to find the best auto insurance company in Irving for your situation.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $233 a month for full coverage and $116 a month for liability coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires drivers to purchase 30/60/25 liability coverage to drive. These limits translate into $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. NAIC. "Auto Insurance." Accessed September 12, 2023
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide." Accessed September 12, 2023
  3. Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association. "How the TAIPA Application Process Works." Accessed September 12, 2023
  4. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention." Accessed September 12, 2023
  5. Office of Public Insurance Counsel. "How is My Car Insurance Rate Calculated?." Accessed September 12, 2023
  6. Texas Department of Insurance. "Adding a teen driver to your insurance policy?." Accessed September 12, 2023
  7. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance." Accessed September 12, 2023
