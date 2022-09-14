Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other driving mishaps show up on your driving record and can increase your car insurance costs, depending on the severity of the incident.

Insurers believe that if you’ve made mistakes in the past, you’re more likely to make them again and charge higher rates to balance the higher risk of future incidents or claims you might have.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding increases your risk of being in an accident, can lead to more severe injuries, and is a leading cause of crash-related deaths.[4] Insurance companies consider drivers with speeding tickets as a higher risk and raise your car insurance premiums. Simply put, the more you speed, the more you might pay for an auto insurance policy.

Irving drivers with a speeding ticket on their records pay an average of $270 a month for car insurance. The table below shows the most affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to drivers with a clean driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents make you riskier to insure and can increase your car insurance costs by 26%, according to Insurify data. An at-fault accident on your record indicates to auto insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim for accidents and other driving incidents in the future. Irving drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $288 a month for car insurance.

Look at the insurance companies below for the most competitive rates for drivers with a record of at-fault accidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI

Driving under the influence can lead to serious consequences. In 2022, more than 25% of fatal car accidents in Texas involved alcohol-impaired drivers. A DWI indicates risky behavior and can significantly increase how much you pay for car insurance in Irving. Insurers can raise your rates to cover potential costs they might have to pay out.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DWI in Irving is $327 a month. As you’ll see in the table below, insurers charge more for drivers with a DWI than drivers with a clean record.