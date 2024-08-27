Does a Vehicle Have to Be in Your Name to Insure It in Texas?

Alternatives to insuring a car that’s not in your name

Here are other options for insuring a vehicle not in your name.

Non-owner car insurance

Non-owner insurance provides liability coverage for drivers who don’t own a vehicle but regularly drive other people�’s cars.

It can cover your liability if you’re at fault in an accident, but it doesn’t cover damage to the vehicle you’re driving or your own medical bills. This can be a good option if you frequently rent cars, borrow friends’ or family members’ vehicles, or need proof of insurance to reinstate a suspended license.

Add yourself to the owner’s policy

Another option is to have the vehicle owner add you as a rated driver on their insurance policy. Being a rated driver means you have the same coverage as the policyholder, and the insurance company may use your driving record, credit, and other factors when calculating rates.

Some insurance companies may not add you as a rated driver if you don’t live with the car owner. Even so, you’re covered when driving the vehicle with the owner’s permission because car insurance follows the car — not the driver — under permissive use. Still, if the insurance company will add you, it’s a good option for ensuring coverage extends to you.

Named-driver policies

A named-driver policy limits coverage only to drivers specifically named in the policy. If the owner of the vehicle has a named-driver policy and you use their car, even with their permission, their insurance won’t cover you unless you’re listed on the policy.

As of January 2020, Texas law prohibits insurance companies from issuing named-driver policies.[7]

Commercial auto insurance

Commercial auto insurance covers vehicles used for business purposes, including those driven by employees who aren’t the vehicle owners. Commercial auto insurance may provide higher liability limits than personal auto insurance policies, although it’s often more expensive.

If you regularly drive a company car for business and personal use, being included as a named driver on your employer’s commercial auto insurance coverage is the best option for ensuring you’re covered while driving the company car.[8]