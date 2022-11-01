4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Las Vegas, NV
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for hundreds of thousands of Las Vegas residents. Because Nevada law requires their citizens to have car insurance, finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Las Vegas. Search and save on the best car insurance policies for Las Vegas drivers today.
With Insurify , you can compare customized insurance quotes from national carriers like State Farm and GEICO along with local providers so you can quickly find the cheapest deal for auto insurance rates. You’ll even be able to toggle between deductibles and coverage limits until you find a policy that fits your budget. It’s completely free and takes just a few minutes!
You might be surprised to learn that where you live — even within your state — can affect your auto insurance coverage rates. The average cost of Nevada car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Below is what Nevada residents pay, on average, in each major city in the state. Check out how Las Vegas compares:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Las Vegas is $322 per month, or $3864 annually.
Car insurance in Las Vegas is $110 more than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Las Vegas on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Las Vegas, NV
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Las Vegas
|Insurance Provider in Las Vegas
|Progressive
|$129 /mo
|Clearcover
|$153 /mo
|State Farm
|$158 /mo
|Safeco
|$173 /mo
|Bristol West
|$187 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Las Vegas, NV
While saving money and buying cheap car insurance is important, it’s also important to make sure you are getting high quality auto insurance. The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. The following are our top rated carriers that offer car insurance in Las Vegas.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$310 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$257 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$468 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$289 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$241 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nevada Cities
|Henderson
|$158/mo
|Reno
|$118/mo
|North Las Vegas
|$221/mo
|Sparks
|$172/mo
|Las Vegas
|$194/mo
|Nevada
|$173/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the biggest factors in determining your auto insurance rates is your age. Young drivers are the most expensive to insure because they are inexperienced and have a higher risk of getting into a car accident. While adults in Nevada are cheaper to insure than teens, one way to lower insurance costs is by bundling auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$583
|20s
|$358
|30s
|$261
|40s
|$246
|50s
|$219
|60s
|$214
|70s
|$249
|80s
|$260
Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have an infraction on your driving record, insurance companies tend to view you as a higher risk to insure. A DUI, a speeding ticket, or an accident in your driving history will make you more expensive to insure than if you have a clean driving record. Here’s what drivers with any of these incidents pay compared to a driver with a clean record in Las Vegas.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$280
|Speeding Ticket
|$340
|At-Fault Accident
|$366
Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many insurance companies, including those in Las Vegas, use your credit score in calculating your monthly insurance premiums. Not fair? Maybe. But it’s true. Good thing there is something you can do about it. You can begin by checking your credit score to determine where you stand. A credit score of 700 or above is generally considered good. Las Vegas drivers can keep their scores from dropping by paying all of their bills on time—including car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$258
|Good
|$275
|Average
|$321
|Poor
|$399
Find local Las Vegas agents
Millennial Insurance Group, LLC10161 Park Run Dr Ste 150,
Las Vegas, NV 89145
Branch Benefits Consultants4584 North Rancho Drive,
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Cell Brokerage, LLC9970 W Cheyenne Ave.,
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Leo Insurance Group8875 W Flamingo Rd,
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Swarts Manning & Associates10091 Park Run Dr \#200,
Las Vegas, NV 89145-8868
AMS Insurance9960 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 240,
Las Vegas, NV 89129
1source Insurance Group3606 N. Rancho Drive,
Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Branch-Hernandez Consulting & Insurance Services4584 North Rancho Drive,
Las Vegas, NV 89130-3478
GLB Insurance Group of Nevada4455 S. Pecos Road,
Las Vegas, NV 89121-5044
Cragin & Pike Inc2603 W Charleston Blvd,
Las Vegas, NV 89102-2121
Las Vegas DMV Information
There are multiple DMV outposts in the city of Las Vegas, located on lockwood boulevard. The DMV is open from 9 AM to 5 PM with some special morning and weekend hours. Patrons can make appointments online or skip the line altogether by using the DMV's online portal.
Public Transit in Las Vegas
RTC Southern Nevada operates the public transit system in Las Vegas. The RTC, along with Amtrak and Greyhound, operates routes and stops throughout the city and beyond. And of course, Las Vegas offers ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Las Vegas
As Nevada drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 10.6 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Nevada, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Las Vegas, NV Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to find the car insurance companies that will offer you the cheapest coverage options for Las Vegas auto insurance. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year simply by comparing quotes they found on the platform and switching to a cheaper provider.
While the average rate for car insurance in Las Vegas, NV is $194 per month, your insurance rate will vary based on your driving history, your type of coverage, and even the motor vehicle you drive. For example, a driver with a clean record and minimum liability coverage will end up paying less than a driver with comprehensive coverage and an accident on their record.
In part, car insurance in Las Vegas is expensive because of Nevada’s relaxed alcohol laws. Individual factors, such as previous accidents or bad credit, can also drive up your car insurance rates in Las Vegas.
Insurify Insights
How Las Vegas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Las Vegas, Nevada below:
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Las Vegas
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#13
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#11
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#6
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Las Vegas drivers rank 9 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with an accident: 6.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Las Vegas drivers rank 11 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, Las Vegas drivers rank 11 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, Las Vegas drivers rank 11 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, Las Vegas drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with a speeding ticket: 5.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Las Vegas drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with clean record: 83.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Las Vegas drivers rank 4 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Las Vegas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.36%
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022