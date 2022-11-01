4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Like Vegas, but North.
Not to be overshadowed by its sister city to the south, North Las Vegas is an independent metropolis surrounded by sprawling valley landscapes, mountainous vistas, and endless entertainment.
Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or wish to escape the heat, North Las Vegas has something for you. As the main mode of transportation for over 240,000 North Las Vegas residents, car travel is a big part of life. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in North Las Vegas. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in North Las Vegas, Nevada
Car Insurance in North Las Vegas, NV
The average cost of Nevada car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in North Las Vegas, NV to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in North Las Vegas is $342 per month, or $4104 annually.
Car insurance in North Las Vegas is $130 more than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in North Las Vegas on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in North Las Vegas, NV
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in North Las Vegas
|State Farm
|$154 /mo
|Allstate
|$225 /mo
|Nationwide
|$241 /mo
|The General
|$262 /mo
Best Car Insurance in North Las Vegas, NV
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in North Las Vegas. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$277 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$441 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$339 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$238 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
North Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
All but the most affluent teenagers in North Las Vegas will have a tough time making an $818 car insurance payment. Nevadans get a lower car insurance price as the number of years behind the wheel increases. So twentysomethings see an immediate $400 price drop over the youngest drivers. From that point, the rates slide down, with most spending less than the state average of $312 per month, but there’s a slight bump for the oldest drivers as they age. Those in their 60s get the best deal, with a price that’s over $500 cheaper than what teens pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$819
|20s
|$387
|30s
|$295
|40s
|$287
|50s
|$292
|60s
|$233
|70s
|$334
|80s
|$384
North Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Silver State, safe driving pays dividends. Patrons enjoy the peace of mind that comes from defensive driving, and insurance companies award them with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pain least of all? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies and opt for liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. An at-fault accident pushes the rate up $80 per month. Thankfully, three years of careful driving will restore a person’s record back to clean.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$316
|Speeding Ticket
|$388
|At-Fault Accident
|$396
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$217
North Las Vegas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
What does credit have to do with the ability to safely operate a vehicle? In Nevada, insurance companies can only answer “a whole lot,” and then they use credit when setting rates. Usually, people with better credit pay the least. But in North Las Vegas, those with poor or average credit sneak in under those with better credit. The reason is that drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. Even so, moving from good to excellent credit will save over $60 per month, or $720 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$315
|Good
|$387
|Average
|$314
|Poor
|$294
Find local North Las Vegas agents
Express Auto Insurance3112 Las Vegas Blvd N,
Las Vegas, NV 89115
A Abana Auto Insurance3073 W Craig Rd,
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Freeway Insurance4388 E Craig Rd Ste 130,
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Express Auto Insurance3224 N Rancho Dr,
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Hansen & Hansen Agency Inc.2109 E Lake Mead Blvd,
North Las Vegas, NV 89030,
Freeway Insurance2041 Civic Center Dr,
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
GEICO Insurance Agent3315 W Craig Rd Suite 110,
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Freeway Insurance1811 N Rancho Dr,
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Freeway Insurance2346 E Bonanza Rd,
Las Vegas, NV 89101
A Abana Auto Insurance3073 W Craig Rd,
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
North Las Vegas DMV Information
There is one major DMV outpost near the city of North Las Vegas located on Decatur Boulevard. Here, residents can change their address, obtain a driver’s license, and complete vehicle registrations. The DMV is open from 8:30 AM to 5 PM with special morning and evening hours on weekdays. You may be able to skip the lines and access what you need via its online portal. There are also over a dozen DMV outposts in nearby Las Vegas.
Public Transit in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas offers visitors and residents a plethora of public transportation options thanks to its proximity to Las Vegas proper. The Las Vegas Monorail makes frequent stops along Las Vegas Boulevard, running late into the evening. Bus services operated by the RTC also provide stops towards the Vegas strip, and around surrounding suburbs like North Las Vegas and Sparks.
Many casinos and hotels around the city offer their guests complimentary shuttle service down the strip and to and from the airport. Several complimentary trams are also available along the western edge of the strip. Ridesharing services like Uber, Lyft, and traditional taxis operate across the city.
New services like scooter and bike shares are also available around Las Vegas, especially in the tourist-heavy areas along the Strip. Skip the traffic and scoot around!
Finally, Uber just announced a partnership with the public bus system in Las Vegas. Passengers will now be able to purchase transit tickets via their Uber app at the same cost as a traditional ticket.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in North Las Vegas
As American drivers know too well, enough precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy. Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
With an estimated 10.6 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Nevada, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - North Las Vegas, NV Car Insurance
Driving uninsured puts yourself and cars around you in great danger. You should never drive while uninsured. If you’re caught driving uninsured in Nevada, you face hundreds in fines, loss of driving privileges, reinstatement fees, and mandatory filing of SR-22 insurance.
If you're convicted of a DUI in Nevada, the fallout can be drastic. The DUI lookback period in Nevada is seven years. For first-time offenders, a DUI can lead to two days to six months in jail, community service, hundreds in fines, license suspension, driving school refresher, mandatory substance abuse programming, and installation of an ignition interlocking device.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in North Las Vegas and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How North Las Vegas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in North Las Vegas, Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how North Las Vegas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nevada in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in North Las Vegas
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#9
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#7
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. North Las Vegas drivers rank 7 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with an accident: 7.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. North Las Vegas drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, North Las Vegas drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, North Las Vegas drivers rank 12 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, North Las Vegas drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with a speeding ticket: 6.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; North Las Vegas drivers rank 5 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with clean record: 82.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. North Las Vegas drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in North Las Vegas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.95%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022