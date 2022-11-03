4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Pahrump, NV
Car insurance is required by law in Nevada, so drivers in Pahrump need at least state minimum coverage to stay legal on the road. But average car insurance rates for Nevada policies are significantly higher than in the rest of the country. Nevada motorists pay an average of $312 per month, which is 28 percent more expensive than the national average.
Still, it’s possible to find cheap car insurance in Pahrump if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare quotes from national companies like GEICO and Travelers along with local insurance providers. Rates are customized based on the information you provide, the insurance discounts you may be eligible for, and the coverage options you choose.
Insurance rates don’t vary only based on your vehicle and the car insurance coverage you choose but also based on your address. Average costs vary from city to city and even from one ZIP code to the next. For example, the traffic in Las Vegas makes it a more expensive city for car insurance than Pahrump. Here’s what you can expect in top cities in Nevada.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pahrump is $193 per month, or $2316 annually.
Car insurance in Pahrump is $19 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Pahrump on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pahrump, NV
Some auto insurance companies can offer cheaper insurance products in Pahrump than others. You’ll find the average rates offered by each company below, but it’s also important to get a free quote since your individual rate may vary from the average. You can get a cheap car insurance quote from Insurify for a policy that meets your insurance needs.
|Insurance Provider in Pahrump
|Sun Coast
|$115 /mo
|Allstate
|$118 /mo
|Travelers
|$145 /mo
|Safeco
|$151 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$158 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Pahrump, NV
Cost is not the only factor to consider when selecting a car insurance provider. You’ll want to make sure the company you choose is financially strong, can offer the auto insurance coverage and insurance discounts you need, has a reliable mobile app, and has satisfied customers.
We evaluated a variety of data to choose the best car insurance companies in Pahrump, so you can compare our results against your individual car insurance quotes. This will help you choose the best and cheapest deal for an insurance policy that meets your needs.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$151 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$259 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$145 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nevada Cities
|Las Vegas
|$194/mo
|Henderson
|$158/mo
|Reno
|$118/mo
|North Las Vegas
|$221/mo
|Pahrump
|$181/mo
|Nevada
|$174/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Pahrump Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As drivers age, they gain more experience, and that makes them less risky to insure. Drivers in their 50s see some of the best car insurance rates, while young drivers are considered high-risk by insurance companies. That’s because teen drivers are nearly three times as likely to get into a fatal accident as drivers ages 20 and over. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your age.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$583
|20s
|$358
|30s
|$261
|40s
|$246
|50s
|$219
|60s
|$214
|70s
|$249
|80s
|$260
Pahrump Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your premiums for your car insurance policy will vary depending on your driving history. If you have infractions on your driving record, such as DUIs, speeding tickets, failures to stop, or at-fault accidents, you’ll pay more for car insurance than drivers with a clean driving record.
Be sure to ask your local agent about usage-based discounts and driving course discounts, which can help offset the high cost of car insurance when you have negative marks on your driving record. Below are the average rates drivers pay based on their driving history.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$280
|Speeding Ticket
|$340
|At-Fault Accident
|$366
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Pahrump Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In Nevada, like in many other states, insurers use your credit-based insurance score when determining your rate for car insurance and homeowners insurance. The score is based on the information on your credit report. If you have bad credit, you’ll pay more for a car insurance policy. That’s because there’s a correlation between low credit scores and high claims filing.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$258
|Good
|$275
|Average
|$321
|Poor
|$399
Advance Insurance & Benefits, Nv.1231 E Basin Ave Suite \#6,
Pahrump, NV 89060
American Family Insurance - Jesse McCullough Agency1141 NV-160 \#3,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Kathryn Weill: Allstate Insurance150 NV-160 Ste 5,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Plus One Insurance3340 s,
NV-160 Suite 304, Pahrump, NV 89048
Brian Strain - State Farm® Insurance Agent50 NV-160,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Shelter Insurance - Lloyd Peugh361 S Frontage Rd Ste 2,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Pahrump Valley Insurance191 S Frontage Rd \# 2,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Joe Sladek II - State Farm Insurance Agent3250 NV-160,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Farmers Insurance - Chad Goins1401 NV-160 c,
Pahrump, NV 89048
Pahrump DMV Information
There is a DMV office in Pahrump, but it has limited staff and only serves local customers. It’s a full-service office offering driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration, vehicle titles, and license plates. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 1 (775) 684-4368. The Pahrump DMV is located at:
1780 E Basin Ave, Suite 1
Pahrump, NV 89060
Public Transportation in Pahrump
According to WalkScore , Pahrump is a car-dependent city. Fewer than 1 percent of residents use the Pahrump Valley Public Transit system, while the vast majority drive to get to work. Still, options are available to get around Pahrump or to Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, or Henderson. Service is curb-to-curb and you must call at least 48 hours in advance to schedule your ride.
Local trips are $3, while traveling to Las Vegas or other areas costs $25 round trip. Lyft operates in Pahrump, but this can be an expensive way to get around all the time. Most drivers in Pahrump will need a car insurance policy to be able to run errands and meet their obligations.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pahrump
The easiest way to find the cheapest car insurance in Pahrump is to use Insurify to find customized quotes from multiple insurance providers. You won’t need to deal with an insurance agency or get individual quotes from different insurers’ websites. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.
After that, our artificial intelligence technology will reveal quotes from big carriers like State Farm Insurance and Allstate Insurance along with smaller local companies. You can toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts until you find a policy that fits your budget. And you can shop for home insurance and life insurance as well.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Pahrump, NV Car Insurance
Use Insurify to grab customized quotes from a variety of insurance providers in Pahrump. It just takes a few minutes, it’s totally free to use, and the average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching to a different insurance company.
The average premium for car insurance in Pahrump is $128 per month. That’s less than the average for the state of Nevada and the nation. And it’s possible to save even more if you compare quotes with Insurify. Once you select a company, you can also ask your insurance agent about discounts you may be eligible for.
Young drivers will pay more for car insurance in Pahrump, as will drivers with bad credit and those with infractions on their driving record. Choosing a full-coverage policy with a low deductible will also drive up the cost of car insurance, but it’s generally a wise decision to add comprehensive and collision coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Pahrump Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pahrump, Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pahrump drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nevada in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Pahrump
#12
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#12
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#7
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#10
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pahrump drivers rank 11 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with an accident: 6.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pahrump drivers rank 7 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, Pahrump drivers rank 12 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, Pahrump drivers rank 13 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, Pahrump drivers rank 12 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with a speeding ticket: 4.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pahrump drivers rank 2 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with clean record: 83.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pahrump drivers rank 7 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Pahrump with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.04%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022