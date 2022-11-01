4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
A suburb located southeast of Las Vegas, Henderson lets drivers enjoy a more quiet and calm driving experience compared to those in the city. Roads are usually busy, but traffic tends to be limited to rush hour. Visitors looking to get away from the activity of the Strip often head to Henderson for a bit of a reprieve, making road conditions a bit more dangerous, with many who don’t know their way around. Auto insurance in Henderson is priced reasonably, however, as rates tend to be slightly lower than the state average.
Car Insurance in Henderson, NV
The average cost of Nevada car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Henderson, NV to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Henderson is $274 per month, or $3288 annually.
Car insurance in Henderson is $62 more than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Henderson on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Henderson, NV
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Henderson
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$112 /mo
|Progressive
|$132 /mo
|Nationwide
|$176 /mo
|The General
|$212 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Henderson, NV
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Henderson. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$227 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$343 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$390 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$275 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$223 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nevada Cities
|Las Vegas
|$194/mo
|Reno
|$118/mo
|North Las Vegas
|$221/mo
|Sparks
|$172/mo
|Henderson
|$158/mo
|Nevada
|$173/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Henderson Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
For most teenagers in the Silver State, car insurance will be out of the question without some help from mom and dad. Add a little more driving experience, and young adults in their 20s can shave over $300 off the price. From there, the rate trends down below the state average of $312, although those in their 40s see a speed bump. People in their 60s, right around retirement age, see the lowest rates at $211, which is less than a third of what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$653
|20s
|$318
|30s
|$276
|40s
|$338
|50s
|$258
|60s
|$212
|70s
|$276
|80s
|$248
Henderson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It would seem that a ticket or an accident gets a driver the best rate in Henderson. But the data from the table can be misleading. Generally, the safest drivers pay the least for car insurance because they qualify for discounts such as the ones for being a good driver or accident-free. When people have violations, they often opt for the cheapest coverage they can afford, which means liability might be chosen over comprehensive and collision coverage. At $304 per month, a speeding ticket or at-fault accident will cost drivers the same in Henderson.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$307
|Speeding Ticket
|$305
|At-Fault Accident
|$305
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$264
See More:
Henderson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Nevadans are trying to figure out just how credit history relates to driving ability. But insurance companies in the state say they have the data, and they can use it to decide rates, according to state law. If that’s the case, why do those with poor and average credit pay less than those with good and excellent credit? Often, people with better credit can finance costlier cars and afford higher coverage to protect their assets. Moving from poor to average credit will save drivers $27 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$311
|Good
|$325
|Average
|$244
|Poor
|$271
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nevada
Find local Henderson agents
Western Pacific Insurance301 N. Pecos Road,
Henderson, NV 89074
All Risk Insurance Solutions Inc223 B South Water Street,
Henderson, NV 89015
C2D Corporation LTD dba Halo Insurance Agency2625 N Green Valley Pkwy \#115,
Henderson, NV 89114
Scott Goodman Insurance LLC10120 S Eastern Ave. \#248,
Henderson, NV 89052
Safe and Sound Insurance Services1575 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy,
Henderson, NV 89012-3492
Tasa Insurance7375 Commercial Way,
Henderson, NV 89011
Freeway Insurance175 N Stephanie St \#120,
Henderson, NV 89074
Freeway Insurance170 N Boulder Hwy \#150,
Henderson, NV 89015
High Desert Insurance Agency140 E Horizon Dr,
Henderson, NV 89015
Express Auto Insurance2837 N Green Valley Pkwy,
Henderson, NV 89014
Henderson, NV DMV Information
Having to visit the DMV can bring on a sense of dread in certain cities, but in Henderson, it’s a fairly smooth experience. One office is located in the city itself with three other locations in Las Vegas proper. Drivers in need of vehicle registration services or handicapped placards only can visit one of two AAA locations in Las Vegas as well.
Public Transportation in Henderson, NV
Despite being adjacent to a city with an unending quantity of public transportation options, residents of Henderson have fewer options than you’d think. Bus service is available throughout the city with 50 different routes, many of which operate 24 hours per day. While Uber and Lyft are popular choices, Henderson is home to a plethora of taxis as well.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Henderson, NV
If you’re used to navigating the busy streets of Las Vegas, driving in Henderson will feel like a dream come true. This part of Nevada isn’t unlike other suburban areas that feature easy-to-access roads and freeways, although as Henderson continues to grow, traffic may become more of an issue.
Car insurance can be on the higher end of the national average in Henderson, so if you’re looking to save money, head to Insurify today. After answering a few questions, you’ll be able to compare quotes from multiple companies and select the option that best meets your needs.
FAQs - Henderson, NV Car Insurance
Drivers looking to save money often opt for the minimum level of car insurance required by the state of Nevada. While you may end up cutting your premiums in half, you’ll want to consider if these savings are a smart choice.
Surprisingly enough, many drivers will find that poor credit plays a larger role in rate increases compared to one at-fault accident. It’s important to check with multiple insurance companies to see how expensive your coverage will be before you enroll.
Drivers tend to pay average rates for auto insurance in Henderson, as it’s a smaller city yet is adjacent to one of the most popular destinations in the United States. Individual premiums will vary based on your driving history and specific coverage needs.
Insurify Insights
How Henderson Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Henderson, Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Henderson drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nevada in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Henderson
#9
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#9
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Henderson drivers rank 5 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with an accident: 7.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Henderson drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, Henderson drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, Henderson drivers rank 10 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, Henderson drivers rank 9 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with a speeding ticket: 6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Henderson drivers rank 4 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with clean record: 82.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Henderson drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Henderson with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.77%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022