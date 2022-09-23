Average Car Insurance Cost in Nevada (2023)

Drivers in Nevada pay $240 per month, on average, for car insurance.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated October 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Nevada drivers pay an average annual rate of $2,161 for liability-only coverage and $3,602 for a full-coverage auto insurance policy. Drivers in the Silver State pay significantly higher rates than the national average for car insurance due to high rates of vehicle theft and densely populated metropolitan areas.

In 2022, Nevada had 76,249 cases of property crime — including motor vehicle theft — which increased by 8.09% compared to 2021.[1] More vehicle crime and theft in an area leads to more insurance claims and higher rates for all drivers. Car insurance rates also depend on your driving record, ZIP code, driving history, type of coverage, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in Nevada, including how much it costs.

Quick Facts

  • Nevada is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident is legally required to cover the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical bills.[2]

  • The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $180 for liability coverage and $300 for full coverage.

  • Nevada is one of the most expensive states for car insurance.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Nevada?

Nevada drivers pay an average of $300 for full-coverage insurance and $180 per month for liability-only coverage. You can find the cheapest auto insurance coverage by comparing quotes from multiple companies.

Drivers pay lower rates for liability-only coverage, but full-coverage insurance provides more protection for vehicles.[3] Here are average liability and full-coverage insurance quotes from top insurance companies in Nevada.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Country Financial$37$58
State Farm$54$86
GEICO$64$103
USAA$75$120
Allstate$96$154
Midvale Home & Auto$125$182
Farmers$150$240
Safeco$151$206
Nationwide$154$241
Mercury$160$197
Sun Coast$167$252
Travelers$179$247
American Family$96$294
Progressive$187$262
Dairyland$201$363
Liberty Mutual$201$272
Bristol West$290$449
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Nevada car insurance rates by city

Premium costs can vary by city and ZIP code. Insurance companies evaluate how many claims they write in a particular area.

Policyholders living in areas with more claims generally pay more for coverage because companies consider that area a higher risk for damaging incidents.[4] In Nevada, drivers in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas pay higher car insurance rates than residents living in other, less populated cities like Pahrump. 

Here are the average monthly liability and full-coverage insurance quotes for different Nevada cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Las Vegas$211$339
North Las Vegas$207$354
Reno94$191
Sparks$92$193
Pahrump$122$240
Henderson$169$274
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Nevada car insurance rates by age

Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers — particularly teenagers — pay the highest car insurance rates by age group due to less driving experience.

Insurance companies see drivers between the ages of 35 and 69 as more experienced drivers who file fewer claims, so these drivers benefit from low rates. Senior drivers age 70 and older may start to pay higher rates due to aging-related risk factors like worsening eyesight and slower reaction times.

Below are the average quotes for Nevada drivers by age group.

Rates by Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Nevada

Because statistics indicate men have a higher risk of car accidents than women, female drivers tend to earn cheaper rates. For example, male drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times as likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than female drivers of the same age.[5] However, the difference in cost of average rates by gender tends to decrease and even out.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for Nevada drivers by age and gender.

AgeAverage Quote: MaleAverage Quote: Female
16$629$515
35$300$272
50$230$221
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Nevada

Your driving record directly influences how much your insurance company charges you for coverage. Past incidents that the insurance company had to pay a claim for, like an at-fault accident, show that you have a greater risk to people on the road than someone with a clean record. Speeding tickets also demonstrate your potential to cause an accident.

Drivers with a past DUI will pay the highest car insurance rates due to the severity of the offense. The overall average cost of car insurance for a Nevada driver with a past recorded incident is $300 per month.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for coverage if you have an incident on your record.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record$180$300
With accident$244$406
With speeding ticket$238$396
With DUI$280$466
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Nevada car insurance rates by marital status

Though married drivers can have accidents and other driving incidents just as anyone else, insurance companies may see them as less likely to file claims than single people. And if a married couple has two cars and a house, they can benefit from multi-vehicle and bundling discounts.

The difference in the average premiums by marital status is minimal but worth mentioning. See the average monthly quotes in Nevada below.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Single$184$307
Married$176$295
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Nevada car insurance rates by credit tier

Some states prohibit insurance companies from using credit history to determine car insurance rates. However, Nevada law allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score to decide how much you’ll pay for coverage. 

An insurance company sees your credit score as a direct indication of your financial security. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay lower insurance rates than people with poor credit.

Below, you can find how much Nevada drivers pay for coverage by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent$162$271
Good$180$301
Fair$198$331
Poor$288$482
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nevada car insurance FAQs

Nevada drivers pay more for coverage than the average U.S. driver. The following information should help you find cheap car insurance in Nevada that meets your insurance needs.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Nevada?

    Nevada drivers can expect to pay an average of $240 per month for car insurance. However, rates differ depending on the amount of coverage you choose to buy. The average cost of liability coverage in the state is $180 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $300.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Nevada?

    The cheapest car insurance company in Nevada is COUNTRY Financial, which offers liability coverage for just $37 per month. State Farm also offers affordable liability coverage, at $54 per month. The cheapest insurer for you will vary, so you should compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Nevada?

    Yes. Rates can vary by your city, county, and ZIP code, depending on crime rates, population density, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more. For example, drivers in Las Vegas pay higher rates than residents of less populated Nevada cities like Pahrump.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Nevada?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in the state include State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. State Farm earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and USAA and GEICO earned IQ Scores of 4.3 and 4.2, respectively. The best Nevada auto insurance company for you will depend on your driver profile, desired coverage, and more.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in Nevada?

    Nevada requires drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.[6]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Nevada Crime Statistics. "Property Crime 2022: Nevada." Accessed October 6, 2023
  2. NOLO. "Nevada Car Accident Laws." Accessed October 6, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed October 6, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 6, 2023
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed October 6, 2023
  6. Nevada Division of Insurance. "Understanding Auto Insurance." Accessed October 6, 2023
