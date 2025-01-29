About Matthew's expertise
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here