Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
With the rising costs of veterinary care, it’s no surprise that more people are purchasing pet insurance.[1] As of 2024, 6.25 million pets were insured — an increase of nearly 17% from 2023.[2]
AKC Pet Insurance is a leading pet insurer. But maybe you want to cancel your AKC policy due to rate increases or because you want different coverage. Thankfully, the company has a relatively simple cancellation process. You can cancel by phone anytime during your policy term — without any cancellation fees.
AKC cancellation policy
While some pet insurance companies hold a portion of your premium, charge a cancellation fee, or require two months’ notice to cancel your policy, AKC works differently.
AKC Pet Insurance policies are produced by PetPartners Inc. and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. The company allows you to cancel your coverage at any time without paying a cancellation fee. It’ll also return any unused premiums to you.
You can also contact customer support if you have questions about your policy or cancellation requirements. Follow the steps below to cancel your AKC Pet Insurance policy.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
You aren’t required to have pet insurance in any U.S. state. But if you plan to switch insurers, you should compare rates to ensure you get the best deal. Rates vary by insurer, so another company might be cheaper. Several factors affect your rates, including:
Pet’s age
Older pets are more likely to develop health issues, so middle-aged and senior pets are more expensive to insure.[3]
Breed
Some breeds are more likely to develop chronic or serious health issues, so insurance companies charge higher premiums to cover them.
Location
Areas with a high cost of living will likely have higher veterinary costs, so your premiums will be more expensive than in lower-cost areas.
Coverage
Some companies offer different policies with multiple coverages and add-ons. Your costs will vary depending on the policy you choose.
Discounts
Some insurers offer ways to reduce your premiums, like multi-pet, paid-in-full, and government employee discounts.
Before switching insurers, you should know that your pet will be subject to your new insurer’s waiting period. Waiting periods typically range from two to 14 days for accident coverage and 14–30 days for illness coverage. Your new insurance company won’t cover any pre-existing conditions, even if something happens during the waiting period.
Suppose your pet has serious health issues that your existing policy covers. In that case, it may be worthwhile to keep your policy active — even if it’s pricey — since insurers don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
To avoid a lapse in coverage, you should wait until your new policy takes effect before canceling your old policy. If your pet is injured or becomes ill before your new policy is active, you’ll have to cover the cost yourself.
After shopping around and picking a new company, you can typically apply for a pet insurance policy online or get a quote over the phone by calling the company’s customer support department.
When you contact the company to enroll your pet, the insurer will ask for the following information:
Desired policy start date
Pet’s name, age, and breed
Any pre-existing health issues
Name of your current veterinarian
Payment information
Sometimes, your new insurer may request a copy of your old insurance policy. Some will waive the waiting period if you provide proof of prior coverage.
Step 3: Cancel your AKC policy
You can cancel your AKC Pet Insurance policy only by calling customer support at 1 (866) 725-2747. The customer support line is open during the following hours:
Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time
Sunday: Closed
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
You may be eligible for a refund depending on when you cancel your policy. For example, if you cancel shortly after paying your monthly premium, AKC Pet Insurance will refund the unused premium.
When you call to cancel your policy, you can ask the representative to confirm the cancellation and tell you when you should expect the refund.
Canceling AKC pet insurance FAQs
AKC Pet Insurance makes canceling your policy relatively simple. If you still have questions, the answers below can help you through the process.
Can you cancel your AKC policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel your AKC Pet Insurance policy at any time, regardless of how much time is left in your policy term.
Can you cancel AKC pet insurance online?
No, you can’t cancel your AKC Pet Insurance policy online. You need to call customer support at 1 (866) 725-2747 to cancel your pet insurance.
Does AKC charge a cancellation fee?
No. AKC Pet Insurance doesn’t charge a cancellation fee. You can cancel your policy anytime without being penalized.
Do you get money back if you cancel your AKC pet insurance policy?
Yes. AKC Pet Insurance will refund any unused premiums when you cancel your policy. For example, if you pay for the year up front and then cancel your insurance, AKC will refund you for the unused portion.
How can you confirm that AKC canceled your pet insurance policy?
When you cancel your policy, you can ask the customer support representative to send you a confirmation email for your records.
