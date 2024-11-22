Best Pet Insurance in South Dakota (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in South Dakota

To find the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota, you should consider more than just the price. You also want to consider other important factors like the customer service experience and the claims process. You can learn more about these elements by reading online reviews about the pet insurance companies you’re considering.

The following table highlights some of the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $16 $8 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500–unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $13 $9 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $15 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Spot: Best for coverage options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

Sample monthly quote for cats: $8

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

With Spot, you can get up to 90% cash back on vet bills after an approved claim, and you have the freedom to visit any licensed veterinarian across the U.S. and Canada. Adding multiple pets to your policy can earn you a 10% multi-pet discount, and you’ll also have 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline for any concerns about your pet’s health.

Pros Very affordable coverage

Special discounts with select pet-related companies

Option to choose unlimited annual reimbursement Cons 100% reimbursement isn’t an option

Coverage limited to cats and dogs

No option to pay vet directly

Embrace: Best for 100% reimbursement

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $13

Sample monthly quote for cats: $9

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee add-on, prescription drug add-on

Embrace Insurance is a great choice for pet owners seeking flexibility. This insurer offers the option to purchase a plan with unlimited annual coverage and a reimbursement rate of up to 100%. As an added bonus, policies include 24/7 telehealth support, providing peace of mind for pet parents when concerns arise.

Pros $25 credit toward preventive care for Wellness Rewards members

5% discount for military families and 10% multi-pet discount

Optional coverage add-ons for exam fees and prescription meds Cons Coverage limited to cats and dogs

No option to bundle with other types of insurance

Accident and illness plans are unavailable for pets older than 15 years

Pets Best: Best for older pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $15

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on

While enrolling your pet in a pet insurance plan when it’s young and before health problems arise is a great way to save, you don’t have to worry about any upper age coverage limits with Pets Best. The insurer won’t drop your pet from the plan when it gets older, and it offers coverage to older animals.

Pros No upper age limit

24/7 pet helpline access

Services more than 750,000 pets Cons No accident-only plan available

No exotic pet coverage

No preventative care add-on