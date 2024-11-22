Best Pet Insurance in South Dakota (2024)

13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
South Dakota pet parents looking to keep their pets happy and healthy may want to consider a good pet insurance policy. Having coverage can make a major financial difference if an unexpected illness or injury arises. The average cost of pet insurance in South Dakota is $58 per month. Although this may be another line on your budget, it can save you a lot at future vet visits.
Keep reading to learn how to find pet insurance in South Dakota.
The national average cost for pet insurance is $67 per month.
The average monthly cost to insure a cat in South Dakota is $37, and the average cost for dogs is $72.
Your pet’s breed, age, and where you’re located affect your premiums.
Best pet insurance companies in South Dakota
To find the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota, you should consider more than just the price. You also want to consider other important factors like the customer service experience and the claims process. You can learn more about these elements by reading online reviews about the pet insurance companies you’re considering.
The following table highlights some of the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Spot
|$16
|$8
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500–unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$13
|$9
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$15
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for coverage options
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16
Sample monthly quote for cats: $8
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on
With Spot, you can get up to 90% cash back on vet bills after an approved claim, and you have the freedom to visit any licensed veterinarian across the U.S. and Canada. Adding multiple pets to your policy can earn you a 10% multi-pet discount, and you’ll also have 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline for any concerns about your pet’s health.
Very affordable coverage
Special discounts with select pet-related companies
Option to choose unlimited annual reimbursement
100% reimbursement isn’t an option
Coverage limited to cats and dogs
No option to pay vet directly
Embrace: Best for 100% reimbursement
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $13
Sample monthly quote for cats: $9
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee add-on, prescription drug add-on
Embrace Insurance is a great choice for pet owners seeking flexibility. This insurer offers the option to purchase a plan with unlimited annual coverage and a reimbursement rate of up to 100%. As an added bonus, policies include 24/7 telehealth support, providing peace of mind for pet parents when concerns arise.
$25 credit toward preventive care for Wellness Rewards members
5% discount for military families and 10% multi-pet discount
Optional coverage add-ons for exam fees and prescription meds
Coverage limited to cats and dogs
No option to bundle with other types of insurance
Accident and illness plans are unavailable for pets older than 15 years
Pets Best: Best for older pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $15
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on
While enrolling your pet in a pet insurance plan when it’s young and before health problems arise is a great way to save, you don’t have to worry about any upper age coverage limits with Pets Best. The insurer won’t drop your pet from the plan when it gets older, and it offers coverage to older animals.
No upper age limit
24/7 pet helpline access
Services more than 750,000 pets
No accident-only plan available
No exotic pet coverage
No preventative care add-on
To pinpoint the best pet insurance options in South Dakota, we analyzed coverage options, annual deductible flexibility, discounts, the types of pets covered, waiting periods, and customer ratings for each company. Pet insurance quotes were then requested from the highest-ranked insurers using a South Dakota address.
For dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male, and for cats, a 2-year-old female American Shorthair. Each quote covered accident and illness, with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in South Dakota
South Dakota pet parents spend significantly less than the national average when it comes to pet insurance. While the average pet insurance policy nationwide costs $67 per month ($37 for cats and $72 for dogs), South Dakota residents spend $58.
When it comes to cats, the average monthly premium is $29, but dog owners should budget for higher rates. The average monthly premium for dog coverage is $61 in South Dakota.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in South Dakota
A good pet health insurance policy can come in handy no matter where you reside, but these are a few reasons South Dakota pets can benefit from having a policy:
Floods: South Dakota experiences an average of about 62 foods per year, which can lead to injuries for pets. Having a pet insurance policy can be handy if a disaster ever strikes.
Rabies: While rabies isn’t a problem exclusive to South Dakota, pet owners in the state need to keep a particularly close eye on skunks, as those are the most common carriers of the disease there.
Ticks: South Dakotans need to be aware of ticks during the warmer months. They can spread dangerous diseases to pets, including Lyme disease. Pet insurance can help pay for preventative treatments and illness treatments.
South Dakota pet regulations and laws
While most states have similar laws regarding problems like animal cruelty, laws can vary when it comes to issues like neutering or vaccinations. Here are some examples of South Dakota pet regulations and laws you should be aware of:[1]
Certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI): Dogs and cats brought by their owners into South Dakota for 30 days or less don’t need a CVI, as long as they aren’t coming from a place under rabies quarantine.
Rabies vaccination: All animals 3 months or older must have a current rabies vaccination.
Health requirement: Animals must show no signs of communicable, infectious, or contagious diseases.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet owners can typically choose from three main types of pet insurance: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans. Accident and illness coverage is usually the most comprehensive and, therefore, the most expensive. Some pet owners add a wellness plan for routine veterinary care, which is often a low-cost addition. For budget-friendly coverage, many pet owners choose accident-only plans.[2]
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan is the most comprehensive coverage you can buy, and as such, it tends to cost more than an accident-only plan.
An accident and illness plan typically covers the following:
Illnesses
Accidental injuries
Emergencies
Lab fees
Office visits
Diagnostic tests
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
Pet owners looking to save on their policy can opt into an accident-only plan, which doesn’t cover any illnesses. Accident-only plans typically only cover injuries relating to physical accidents like broken bones and poisoning. An accident-only plan is a great option if you’re looking to spend less on pet insurance while still protecting yourself from expensive unforeseen disasters.
Wellness plan
While most pet insurance companies offer accident-only and accident and illness plans, it’s not guaranteed they’ll offer a wellness add-on. But this add-on is becoming increasingly popular. It’s an affordable way to get help paying for the preventive and routine care that can keep your pet healthy and avoid more serious health issues down the line.
Most wellness plans cover things like:
Preventive care
Physical exams
Vaccinations
Flea prevention
Heartworm prevention
How to find the best pet insurance in South Dakota
If you’re looking for the best pet insurance in South Dakota, these tips can help you find the perfect fit:[2] [3]
Ask for information about discounts
Before choosing a plan, talk to an agent about any potential discounts you might qualify for. Asking up front can help you get quality coverage at a more affordable price.
Sign up while your pet is young
Insuring your cat or dog when it’s still young and requires less medical care can save you significantly on monthly premiums. Older pets — especially those with a chronic or pre-existing condition — usually have higher premiums due to the greater likelihood of filing expensive claims.
Get multiple quotes
Request quotes from at least three different insurers for the same level of coverage to ensure you’re getting the best care and price available.
South Dakota pet insurance FAQs
South Dakota pet owners still deciding whether to buy a policy may find the answers to these frequently asked questions helpful.
How much is pet insurance in South Dakota?
The average cost of a pet insurance policy in South Dakota is $58 per month. The type of pet you plan to insure can affect your spending. In South Dakota, dog owners spend an average of $61 on their monthly premium, and cat owners spend $29.
Is pet insurance more expensive in South Dakota?
On average, pet insurance is cheaper in South Dakota than in many other states. While the national average for a pet insurance policy is $67 per month, pet owners spend $58 monthly in the Mount Rushmore State.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in South Dakota?
Unfortunately, most pet insurance policies won’t cover pre-existing conditions for your pet, no matter what ZIP code you live in. Pet parents in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and all other South Dakota cities are unlikely to find an insurer that covers pre-existing conditions like hip dysplasia.
But you can always ask prospective pet insurance companies about how they handle pre-existing conditions.
What is the best pet insurance company in South Dakota?
When it comes to pet insurance in South Dakota, Spot, Embrace, and Pets Best are some of the top insurers that stand out from the rest. Each of these companies offers affordable monthly premiums and unique benefits that can help pet owners in South Dakota take care of their beloved pets.
