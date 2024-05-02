Best emergency pet insurance companies

To give you an idea of emergency pet insurance costs, here’s how the best emergency pet insurance companies compare based on monthly premiums for cats and dogs and deductible options.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote for Dogs Average Monthly Quote for Cats Deductible Options ManyPets $31.18 $19.57 $250, $500, $1,000 Figo $34.95 $14.80 $100, $250, $500, $750 Embrace $38.92 $35.36 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 Pets Best $30.10 $19.66 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 Lemonade $26.86 $14.87 $100, $250, $500, $750

Best value overall: ManyPets

ManyPets offers the best value of the insurers Insurify reviewed. The company covers exams, diagnostics, treatments, alternative therapies, and prescription medications for a variety of accidents and illnesses, including congenital and hereditary conditions and dental illnesses. You can use the policy with any licensed vet, but the insurer doesn’t offer direct pay.

ManyPets doesn’t place annual limits on reimbursement like some companies, but it only reimburses up to 80% of eligible veterinary costs after your deductible. Still, the company offers broader coverage than other pet insurers for a low monthly premium. While Lemonade’s base plan is cheaper, it’s more expensive if you add the coverages included with a ManyPets policy.

Pros Lowest premiums when including coverage for veterinary exams

Unlimited annual payouts for eligible claims

Excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot Cons 18-month waiting period for curable pre-existing conditions

May not cover cruciate ligament injuries or hip dysplasia, depending on your pet’s health history and age

Only offers up to 80% reimbursement

Best for low out-of-pocket costs: Figo

Unlike many other pet insurance companies, Figo offers up to 100% reimbursement and deductibles as low as $100, making the company a great choice for pet parents who want to avoid surprise bills in an emergency. Premiums are affordable as well, especially for cats, although exam-fee coverage costs extra.

Figo offers broad coverage for diagnosing and treating a wide range of accidents and illnesses, similar to ManyPets. The company also boasts quick claims processing, access to a pet cloud for your pet’s data, and free 24/7 pet telehealth. Figo covers cured pre-existing conditions after 12 months, and you can use your customized policy at any licensed vet.

Pros Offers plans with no copays and a low deductible

Variety of digital tools can help you manage your pet’s health

Affordable premiums, particularly for cats Cons Exam-fee coverage costs extra

Doesn’t offer direct vet pay

Doesn’t cover preventable conditions and requires annual wellness exams

Most comprehensive coverage: Embrace

While Embrace charges higher monthly premiums than some other insurers, its policies exclude few conditions from coverage. Embrace has fewer preventative-care requirements than most pet insurers. But exam fees and prescription drugs cost extra.

The company offers up to 90% reimbursement, an unlimited annual option, and deductibles as low as $100. Policies also include access to a 24/7 vet helpline, and the company offers a generous 10% multi-pet discount.

Embrace covers most cured pre-existing conditions after a 12-month waiting period, but it won’t cover bilateral conditions that occurred on the other side before coverage went into effect.

Pros Comprehensive coverage with few requirements and restrictions

Many customizable policy options

Offers an affordable accident-only plan Cons Doesn’t cover pre-existing bilateral conditions on the other side

$1,000 annual cap on reimbursement for dental illness treatment

Doesn’t cover prescription foods or supplements

Best for direct vet pay: Pets Best

In addition to offering low cat and dog insurance premiums, Pets Best is one of the few companies that will pay your veterinarian directly. It’s a great option for pet parents who don’t have a high credit card limit or enough savings to cover costly vet bills while waiting for reimbursement. The insurer also offers a 24/7 emergency vet helpline.

Plans have no annual coverage limits and reimburse up to 90% of eligible vet care costs. For just a few dollars extra, you can add coverage for exam fees along with acupuncture and chiropractic. Policies are very comprehensive, offering coverage for behavioral conditions, dental disease, congenital and hereditary conditions, and humane euthanasia.

Pets Best is also great for older pets, given there’s no upper age limit, and the company offers affordable accident-only policies.

Pros Option to pay your vet directly, which most insurers don’t offer

Affordable premiums and an accident-only plan option

Unlimited annual coverage at up to 90% reimbursement Cons Excludes diagnosis and treatment of parasites

No coverage for holistic therapies

No coverage for food or supplements

Best for a cheap basic plan: Lemonade

Lemonade charges extra for coverage for dental illness, exam fees, behavioral conditions, and physical therapy. But if you’d like to keep costs down and your pet doesn’t need those coverages, Lemonade offers the cheapest premiums of the companies Insurify reviewed. Policies are customizable, offering up to 90% reimbursement and deductibles as low as $100.

Lemonade covers diagnostics, treatments, and medications for most accidents and illnesses, with longer waiting periods for orthopedic and cruciate ligament issues. The company may cover cured pre-existing conditions after 12 months. Lemonade offers a few discount opportunities as well.

Lemonade is a public benefit corporation that charges a flat fee for its services and gives surplus premiums to charitable organizations. Policyholders can put extra premium dollars toward causes they care about.

Pros Cheap basic plans

Multiple discount opportunities, including a 5% annual payment discount

Highly rated mobile app Cons Pet owners who want comprehensive coverage may find better deals elsewhere

Longer waiting periods for some conditions

Not available in all states

Methodology

Insurify gathered quotes for a pet owner living in the 06161 ZIP code (Hartford, Connecticut) for a 2-year-old male, mixed-breed dog of medium size and a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat.