Best Pet Insurance in North Dakota (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in North Dakota

The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies in North Dakota. Each company has different strengths, and prices will vary based on your exact address, so it’s worth comparing insurers.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $22 $15 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $21 $9 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Spot $37 $18 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Lemonade: Best overall

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, preventive care, numerous add-ons

Lemonade is the best overall pet insurance company for pet owners in North Dakota. It has affordable rates for both dogs and cats, extensive coverage options, and an excellent mobile app for policy management. Its accident and illness plan offers coverage for diagnostics like X-rays and surgeries, procedures like emergency care and surgery, and medications like injections and prescription drugs.

Pros Easy-to-use mobile app

Affordable monthly premiums

Customizable coverage options Cons Some coverages — such as vet visit fees — cost extra

Not available in every U.S. state

Only offers policies for dogs and cats

Figo: Best for affordability

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21

Sample monthly quote for cats: $9

Plans available: Essential, Preferred, Ultimate

Figo offers some of the cheapest rates in North Dakota, with an average rate of only $9 per month for cats and $21 for dogs. It’s also one of the only pet insurance companies that offers a 100% reimbursement rate.

Figo plans cover various veterinary fees, including surgery, diagnostic testing, and prescriptions. The company also offers optional wellness care and vet exam fee coverage. Figo is a good option for pet owners looking to save money without compromising coverage quality.

Pros Money-back guarantee

24/7 video chat with live vet

One-day waiting period for accidents Cons Six-month orthopedic waiting period

Rates can increase for older pets

Pre-existing conditions aren’t determined until you file a claim

Spot: Best for customization

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $37

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care

Spot is the best pet insurance company in North Dakota for customizable pet insurance policies. The pet insurer offers five different deductible options and seven different annual limits, with one of the annual options being unlimited coverage.

Spot’s accident and illness plan covers a wide variety of things, including specialized care, congenital conditions, infectious diseases, urinary tract infections, and 24/7 virtual vet visits. It’s a great option for pet owners willing to pay an extra cost for the best quality coverage.

Pros Extremely customizable policies

No upper age limit for pets

Doesn’t restrict care for orthopedic diseases Cons More expensive premiums

Doesn’t cover exotic pets

No 100% reimbursement option