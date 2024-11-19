Best Pet Insurance in North Dakota (2024)

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated November 19, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Pet insurance is a valuable safety net for pet owners, especially those with multiple pets. It provides financial security and peace of mind, knowing you have coverage for things like unexpected bills, vaccinations, and routine wellness care, depending on your policy type.
Pet owners in North Dakota pay an average of $47 per month for pet insurance — much less than the national average of $67 — with dog owners paying more than cat owners. Fortunately, North Dakotans have plenty of good options when it comes to pet insurance companies.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in the Peace Garden State.
North Dakotans pay an average of $50 per month to insure their dogs.
Cats are cheaper to insure in North Dakota, costing an average of $22 per month.
Figo is one of the cheapest pet insurance companies in North Dakota.
Best pet insurance companies in North Dakota
The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies in North Dakota. Each company has different strengths, and prices will vary based on your exact address, so it’s worth comparing insurers.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Lemonade
|$22
|$15
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$21
|$9
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Spot
|$37
|$18
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Lemonade: Best overall
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, preventive care, numerous add-ons
Lemonade is the best overall pet insurance company for pet owners in North Dakota. It has affordable rates for both dogs and cats, extensive coverage options, and an excellent mobile app for policy management. Its accident and illness plan offers coverage for diagnostics like X-rays and surgeries, procedures like emergency care and surgery, and medications like injections and prescription drugs.
Easy-to-use mobile app
Affordable monthly premiums
Customizable coverage options
Some coverages — such as vet visit fees — cost extra
Not available in every U.S. state
Only offers policies for dogs and cats
Figo: Best for affordability
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21
Sample monthly quote for cats: $9
Plans available: Essential, Preferred, Ultimate
Figo offers some of the cheapest rates in North Dakota, with an average rate of only $9 per month for cats and $21 for dogs. It’s also one of the only pet insurance companies that offers a 100% reimbursement rate.
Figo plans cover various veterinary fees, including surgery, diagnostic testing, and prescriptions. The company also offers optional wellness care and vet exam fee coverage. Figo is a good option for pet owners looking to save money without compromising coverage quality.
Money-back guarantee
24/7 video chat with live vet
One-day waiting period for accidents
Six-month orthopedic waiting period
Rates can increase for older pets
Pre-existing conditions aren’t determined until you file a claim
Spot: Best for customization
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $37
Sample monthly quote for cats: $18
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care
Spot is the best pet insurance company in North Dakota for customizable pet insurance policies. The pet insurer offers five different deductible options and seven different annual limits, with one of the annual options being unlimited coverage.
Spot’s accident and illness plan covers a wide variety of things, including specialized care, congenital conditions, infectious diseases, urinary tract infections, and 24/7 virtual vet visits. It’s a great option for pet owners willing to pay an extra cost for the best quality coverage.
Extremely customizable policies
No upper age limit for pets
Doesn’t restrict care for orthopedic diseases
More expensive premiums
Doesn’t cover exotic pets
No 100% reimbursement option
Insurify selected the best pet insurance companies in North Dakota based on a combination of each insurer’s costs, coverage options, deductible options, discounts, waiting periods, customer reviews, and types of pets covered.
For each quote, we used a North Dakota address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in North Dakota
The average cost of pet insurance coverage for North Dakotans is $47 per month. Pet owners pay $22 per month to insure their cats and $50 per month to insure their dogs. These costs fall below the national averages of $67, $37, and $71, respectively.
Your pet insurance costs will vary based on your specific location, type of pet, pet’s age, and other factors.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in North Dakota
It’s important to have pet insurance no matter where you live. Veterinary care can be very expensive and add up quickly, so pet insurance offers pet owners some peace of mind for relatively little cost.
Some common perils in North Dakota to be aware of include:
Frostbite: North Dakota winters can be dangerous for everyone, and frostbite can happen in as little as 15 minutes. If your pet does get frostbite, it may need antibiotics, fluids, or even surgery in the most serious cases. Pet insurance can help pay for these vet bills.
Ticks: Ticks are common in North Dakota — especially in warmer months — and can spread serious diseases. Pet insurance can help cover preventative and illness treatments.
Wildlife: North Dakota is home to many types of wildlife, such as buffaloes, snakes, coyotes, and mountain lions. It’s important to keep your pet safe, but if it gets injured, your pet insurance can help pay for any treatments or surgery it may need.
North Dakota pet regulations and laws
North Dakota has various pet regulations, laws, and information that you should be aware of as a pet owner, including:[1] [2]
Rabies vaccination requirements: Dogs, cats, and ferrets entering the state for more than 30 days must be vaccinated against rabies.
Public nuisance laws: A dog can be considered a public nuisance if it frequently harasses people in public.
Gun dog training and running regulations: Professional dog trainers can’t train or run gun dogs from April 1 through July 14.
Service animals: Service animals are allowed in all public establishments.
Pet licenses: Some cities, such as Wahpeton, require pet owners with pets older than 90 days to have pet licenses.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three main types of pet insurance coverage are available: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans. No singular plan is best for everyone. The right insurance plan for you depends on your pet, your pet’s needs, and your financial situation. The most expensive plans are typically accident and illness coverage with a wellness plan added on.[3]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans offer the most comprehensive coverage, paying for a wide variety of accidents, illnesses, and medical care, as the name suggests.
What it covers
Accidents such as broken bones, bites, and poison ingestion
Illnesses such as infections, respiratory issues, and cancer treatments
Chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and some allergies
Surgeries, hospitalizations, X-rays, lab work, and other tests
What it doesn’t cover
Pre-existing conditions such as known injuries or illnesses prior to coverage
Routine preventative care
Cosmetic and elective procedures
Accident-only plan
Accident-only pet insurance only covers accidents, so it’s better suited for young pets. Since it’s basic coverage, it’s cheaper than an accident and illness plan.
What it covers
Injuries like bites, fractures, broken bones, and cuts
Emergency toxin treatments and poison ingestion
Accidental injuries from things like car accidents
What it doesn’t cover
Illnesses such as digestive issues, infections, and cancer
Genetic or chronic conditions
Preventative care such as checkups and vaccinations
Wellness plan
Pet insurance companies typically offer wellness plans as additional coverage to an accident and illness or accident-only policy. They focus on preventative and routine care and cover things standard policies don’t cover.
What it covers
Wellness exams and annual checkups
Vaccinations
Dental cleanings
Flea and tick prevention
Blood work
What it doesn’t cover
Illness and injuries
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Diagnostic imaging
How to find the best pet insurance in North Dakota
There’s no one best pet insurance company for all North Dakota pet owners. Every pet and pet parent has different needs and unique circumstances.
Follow these steps to find the best pet insurance plan for you and your pet:
1. Understand your pet’s specific needs
Make sure you have a thorough understanding of your pet’s breed, medical conditions, health problems, or if it has a pre-existing condition. You’ll also want to understand your pet’s physical needs. Pets that need a lot of outdoor time may be at more risk of encountering wildlife. These factors can help inform your policy decision and what coverage you need.
2. Read reviews from other customers
Customer reviews are one of the best ways to get an idea of the quality of an insurance company and its coverage. Read reviews from neutral third-party sites to understand if the company can meet your needs and has reliable customer service. Don’t sign a policy until you understand how a pet insurance company actually operates.
3. Compare multiple quotes
Always compare pet insurance quotes from at least three pet insurance companies before buying a policy. It’s the best way to find the right company for you. Consider premiums, deductibles, reimbursement rates, coverage options, exclusions, and annual limits. Don’t just go with the lowest rate, either. Choose a company that’s both reliable and affordable.
North Dakota pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the best pet insurance in North Dakota, check out the additional information below.
How much is pet insurance in North Dakota?
Pet insurance in North Dakota costs $47 per month, on average. Dog owners pay an average of $50 for pet insurance, while cat owners pay an average of $22.
Is pet insurance more expensive in North Dakota?
No. Pet insurance in North Dakota isn’t more expensive than the national average. Costs are lower for both dogs and cats. Nationally, dog owners pay $71 per month compared to North Dakota dog owners’ rate of $50. Likewise, cat owners across the country pay more than North Dakotans, paying $37 per month compared to North Dakota’s $22.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in North Dakota?
No. Pet insurance generally doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions in North Dakota.
What is the best pet insurance company in North Dakota?
The best pet insurance company in North Dakota is Lemonade, according to Insurify’s research. It offers reliable and affordable coverage, allowing pet owners to customize their policies.
But it may not be the best option for you, depending on your pet and any health issues it has. Always compare quotes and policies from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.
Sources
- North Dakota Department of Agriculture. "Dogs, Cats & Ferrets."
- Animal Legal and Historical Center. "North Dakota."
- III. "Facts about pet insurance."
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.