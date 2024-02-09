Best Multi-Pet Insurance (2024)

Best insurance companies for multiple pets

Pet owners have many pet insurance companies to choose from. Insurify compared quotes from 14 different insurers and determined the six best pet insurance options for people with multiple pets.

Company Average Monthly Cost for Two Dogs Average Monthly Cost for Two Cats Multi-Pet Discount Spot Pet Insurance $75 $35 10% Pets Best $35 $23 5% Healthy Paws Pet Insurance $87 $33 5% ASPCA Pet Insurance $45 $20 10% Figo Pet Insurance $45 $19 5% Paw Protect $90 $60 10% Actual quotes may vary based on user profile.

Spot: Best for coverage options

Average cost for two dogs: $75

Average cost for two cats: $35

Multi-pet discount: 10%

Spot offers accident and illness, accident-only, and preventive care coverage for dogs and cats, so you can create a comprehensive plan for your pets. It also has a 24/7 telehealth helpline you can call if you’re concerned about one of your pets but unsure whether an emergency vet visit is warranted.

You can take your pet to receive veterinary care anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, and you can submit your claim online or through the mobile app. After you buy a plan, there’s a 14-day waiting period before coverage begins.

Pros Covers alternative therapies

No per-incident or lifetime caps on coverage Cons Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors

Charges processing fees unless you pay your premiums annually

Pets Best: Best reimbursement rate

Average cost for two dogs: $34

Average cost for two cats: $22

Multi-pet discount: 5%

Pets Best offers coverage for unexpected accidents, illnesses, and routine care, and your pet can visit any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada. Not only does Pets Best offer various coverages, but its rates also tend to be more affordable than what other insurers offer.

You can file and manage your claims directly through the mobile app. And once you file your claim, you can have Pets Best pay your vet directly, so you don’t have to pay an expensive vet bill out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.

Pros Offers three different tiers of accident and illness coverage

Will reimburse your vet directly Cons Doesn’t cover alternative therapies

Has a waiting period for orthopedic issues

Healthy Paws: Best for unlimited coverage

Average cost for two dogs: $87

Average cost for two cats: $33

Multi-pet discount: 5%

Healthy Paws pet insurance is best for pet owners who want protection against unexpected illnesses or injuries. The company provides one plan that covers injuries, cancer, genetic conditions, emergency care, and more.

Unlike many pet insurance companies, Healthy Paws doesn’t put any per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps on payouts. And according to the company, it processes most claims within two days.

Pros Processes claims quickly

No per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps on coverage Cons Doesn’t offer the most affordable coverage

Only offers one plan

ASPCA: Best for alternative coverages

Average cost for two dogs: $45

Average cost for two cats: $20

Multi-pet discount: 10%

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance allows you to create a customized plan to meet your pets’ needs. A complete coverage plan includes accidents, illnesses, and hereditary issues. The plan also covers alternative therapies, like acupuncture and stem cell treatments, and behavioral therapy.

But if you’re looking for ways to save or don’t need that much coverage, you can choose an accident-only plan. This plan covers accidents related to bites, swallowed objects, or torn ligaments but won’t provide coverage for illnesses.

Pros Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

Provides coverage for hereditary conditions Cons Claims can take up to 30 days to process

Won’t reimburse your vet directly

Figo: Best for pre-existing conditions

Average cost for two dogs: $45

Average cost for two cats: $19

Multi-pet discount: 5%

Figo Pet Insurance covers illnesses, accidents, cancer, and chronic conditions. If you pay for the optional wellness coverage, you’ll get reimbursement for yearly exams, vaccines, and diagnostic tests.

Figo advertises that it processes claims and reimbursements quickly — according to the company, most claims close within three days. And Figo may cover your pet’s curable pre-existing condition if it hasn’t shown any signs or symptoms for the past 12 months.

Pros No age limit for insuring pets

Covers some curable pre-existing conditions Cons Won’t pay your vet directly

Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan or wellness package

Paw Protect: Best for no up-front vet bills

Average cost for two dogs: $90

Average cost for two cats: $60

Multi-pet discount: 10%

Paw Protect provides coverage for hereditary conditions, routine wellness, cancer, other chronic conditions, and dental illnesses. And the pet health line gives you 24/7 access to veterinary experts who can answer your questions and make recommendations for your pets.

Paw Protect offers every customer a $2,000 interest-free credit line you can use to pay for vet bills. This credit line helps you avoid having to pay hefty vet bills out of pocket.

Pros Provides a 24/7 pet health line

Offers a $2,000 credit line so you don’t have to pay vet bills up front Cons Waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Maximum age limit of 14 years for accident and illness coverage and 15 years for accident-only