>Pet Insurance

Best Multi-Pet Insurance (2024)

Spot and Pets Best are two of the best pet insurers, and both offer a multi-pet discount between 5% and 10%.

Updated February 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

More than 90 million American households have non-human family members, according to the American Pet Products Association.[1] And many people don’t stop at just one pet — on average, American households with pets have more than one at a time.[2] 

More pets can mean more love and fun, but they also come with greater expenses, like higher monthly pet insurance premiums. The good news is, most pet insurance companies offer a multi-pet discount of 5% to 10% when you purchase coverage for more than one pet. 

And comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the best option for pet insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Spot, Pets Best, and ASPCA are some of the best pet insurance companies.

  • The best pet insurance plans cover accidents, illnesses, and hospitalizations, and some offer preventive care add-ons.

  • The exact cost of pet insurance will depend on your insurance company and your pet’s species and breed.

Best insurance companies for multiple pets

Pet owners have many pet insurance companies to choose from. Insurify compared quotes from 14 different insurers and determined the six best pet insurance options for people with multiple pets.

CompanyAverage Monthly Cost for Two DogsAverage Monthly Cost for Two CatsMulti-Pet Discount
Spot Pet Insurance$75$3510%
Pets Best$35$235%
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance$87$335%
ASPCA Pet Insurance$45$2010%
Figo Pet Insurance$45$195%
Paw Protect$90$6010%
Actual quotes may vary based on user profile.

Spot: Best for coverage options

  • Average cost for two dogs: $75

  • Average cost for two cats: $35

  • Multi-pet discount: 10%

Spot offers accident and illness, accident-only, and preventive care coverage for dogs and cats, so you can create a comprehensive plan for your pets. It also has a 24/7 telehealth helpline you can call if you’re concerned about one of your pets but unsure whether an emergency vet visit is warranted.

You can take your pet to receive veterinary care anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, and you can submit your claim online or through the mobile app. After you buy a plan, there’s a 14-day waiting period before coverage begins.

Pros

  • Covers alternative therapies

  • No per-incident or lifetime caps on coverage

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors

  • Charges processing fees unless you pay your premiums annually

Pets Best: Best reimbursement rate

  • Average cost for two dogs: $34

  • Average cost for two cats: $22

  • Multi-pet discount: 5%

Pets Best offers coverage for unexpected accidents, illnesses, and routine care, and your pet can visit any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada. Not only does Pets Best offer various coverages, but its rates also tend to be more affordable than what other insurers offer.

You can file and manage your claims directly through the mobile app. And once you file your claim, you can have Pets Best pay your vet directly, so you don’t have to pay an expensive vet bill out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.

Pros

  • Offers three different tiers of accident and illness coverage

  • Will reimburse your vet directly

Cons

  • Doesn’t cover alternative therapies

  • Has a waiting period for orthopedic issues

Healthy Paws: Best for unlimited coverage

  • Average cost for two dogs: $87

  • Average cost for two cats: $33

  • Multi-pet discount: 5%

Healthy Paws pet insurance is best for pet owners who want protection against unexpected illnesses or injuries. The company provides one plan that covers injuries, cancer, genetic conditions, emergency care, and more.

Unlike many pet insurance companies, Healthy Paws doesn’t put any per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps on payouts. And according to the company, it processes most claims within two days.

Pros

  • Processes claims quickly

  • No per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps on coverage

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer the most affordable coverage

  • Only offers one plan

ASPCA: Best for alternative coverages

  • Average cost for two dogs: $45

  • Average cost for two cats: $20

  • Multi-pet discount: 10%

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance allows you to create a customized plan to meet your pets’ needs. A complete coverage plan includes accidents, illnesses, and hereditary issues. The plan also covers alternative therapies, like acupuncture and stem cell treatments, and behavioral therapy.

But if you’re looking for ways to save or don’t need that much coverage, you can choose an accident-only plan. This plan covers accidents related to bites, swallowed objects, or torn ligaments but won’t provide coverage for illnesses.

Pros

  • Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

  • Provides coverage for hereditary conditions

Cons

  • Claims can take up to 30 days to process

  • Won’t reimburse your vet directly

Figo: Best for pre-existing conditions

  • Average cost for two dogs: $45

  • Average cost for two cats: $19

  • Multi-pet discount: 5%

Figo Pet Insurance covers illnesses, accidents, cancer, and chronic conditions. If you pay for the optional wellness coverage, you’ll get reimbursement for yearly exams, vaccines, and diagnostic tests.

Figo advertises that it processes claims and reimbursements quickly — according to the company, most claims close within three days. And Figo may cover your pet’s curable pre-existing condition if it hasn’t shown any signs or symptoms for the past 12 months.

Pros

  • No age limit for insuring pets

  • Covers some curable pre-existing conditions

Cons

  • Won’t pay your vet directly

  • Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan or wellness package

Paw Protect: Best for no up-front vet bills

  • Average cost for two dogs: $90

  • Average cost for two cats: $60

  • Multi-pet discount: 10%

Paw Protect provides coverage for hereditary conditions, routine wellness, cancer, other chronic conditions, and dental illnesses. And the pet health line gives you 24/7 access to veterinary experts who can answer your questions and make recommendations for your pets.

Paw Protect offers every customer a $2,000 interest-free credit line you can use to pay for vet bills. This credit line helps you avoid having to pay hefty vet bills out of pocket.

Pros

  • Provides a 24/7 pet health line

  • Offers a $2,000 credit line so you don’t have to pay vet bills up front

Cons

  • Waiting period for orthopedic conditions

  • Maximum age limit of 14 years for accident and illness coverage and 15 years for accident-only

How multi-pet insurance works

Multi-pet insurance isn’t much different from pet insurance for one pet — you’re just adding multiple pets to a single policy. Depending on the pet insurance company, a multi-pet policy may cover:[3]

  • Accidents related to swallowed objects, broken bones, and cuts

  • Treating illnesses and diagnostic testing

  • Prescription medications for one-time and ongoing conditions

  • Emergency care, including an overnight hospitalization following surgery

  • Breed-specific and genetic conditions

  • Add-on preventive care for routine exams and vaccinations

Good to Know

Pet insurance plans have a waiting period during which your pet’s coverage isn’t active yet. This prevents pet owners from signing up for insurance after something happens to their pet. Waiting periods are usually two to 14 days for accidents and 14 to 30 days for illnesses.[4]

Customizing your policy for each pet

Many pet insurance companies let you create customized plans for each of your pets. For example, you can modify the coverage limits, deductible, and reimbursement percentage for each pet. This can help you control the costs and make your coverage more affordable.

You can also think about the types of coverage each pet might need based on their age, species, breed, and other risk factors. You should also consider common health conditions associated with your pet’s breed.

Cost of insuring multiple pets

The average cost of pet insurance is $63 per month for two dogs and $32 per month for two cats, based on Insurify research. You can lower these costs by taking advantage of multi-pet discounts and comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Factors that affect the cost of multi-pet insurance

Most insurance plans will give you a discounted rate for insuring more than one pet. Here are some of the biggest factors that affect the cost of multi-pet insurance plans:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/ed7e75ea26/cat.svg

    Species

    Different species have different costs to insure. Most pet insurance companies cover dogs and cats, and it costs more to insure dogs. Roughly 85% of all pet insurance policies cover dogs, and 15% cover cats.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Breed

    Some breeds are predisposed to developing certain injuries or illnesses, so they may cost more to insure.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/00dd026525/paw.svg

    Age

    Your pet’s age can also influence pet insurance costs, and some companies have an upper age limit for insuring pets.

Multiple pet insurance FAQs

Pet insurance gets more expensive when you have multiple pets, but it’s possible to get affordable pet coverage. Here’s some additional information about multi-pet insurance.

  • What is the discount for insuring multiple pets?

    Most pet insurance companies offer a discount of 5% to 10% for insuring multiple pets, according to Insurify research. Some companies, like Nationwide Pet Insurance, have a bigger discount if you insure more than four pets. The first pet is typically insured at full price, and you’ll receive a discount for additional pets.

  • Can you get pet insurance if your pet is already sick?

    You can buy pet insurance to cover future illnesses and injuries. But if your pet is already sick, that specific illness is a pre-existing condition that pet insurance likely won’t cover.

  • Should you take out two pet insurance policies?

    It’s not illegal to purchase more than one pet insurance policy, but most insurance companies advise against it. Not only are you paying for two separate policies, but you could have problems when you need to file a claim.

  • Is pet insurance worth it with multiple pets?

    Yes, pet insurance is actually more important if you have multiple pets because your odds of expensive vet bills increase significantly. Pet insurance can protect you from pet care costs becoming a financial burden.

Sources

  1. Pet Industry Market Size, Trends and Ownership Statistics. "American Pet Products Association." Accessed January 29, 2024
  2. American Veterinary Medical Association. "U.S. Pet Ownership Statistics." Accessed January 29, 2024
  3. American Animal Hospital Association. "How Does Pet Insurance Work?." Accessed January 26, 2024
  4. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Pet Health Insurance." Accessed January 26, 2024
  5. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "NAPHIA’s Pet Insurance Buying Guide." Accessed January 26, 2024
