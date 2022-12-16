Is pet wellness insurance worth it?

How much does pet wellness insurance cost?

Premiums for pet wellness insurance vary based on a variety of factors, like your pet’s age, breed, and size. Dogs are typically more expensive to insure than cats. You might qualify for a multi-pet discount if you have multiple pets in your household.

While you may be able to lock in a basic plan for about $20 per month, a more comprehensive plan may run you closer to $60 per month. Make sure to read the fine print before you commit to a plan; some policies come with enrollment fees and other hidden costs.

Keep in mind that if you choose cheaper coverage, you might have to pay for most of your pet’s preventative care costs out of pocket.[1] Sometimes, it makes sense to spend a bit more on a higher-level plan.

Out-of-pocket veterinary costs

You may wonder how much you could end up spending out of pocket on preventative care for your dog or cat. Here’s a look at some of the most common out-of-pocket veterinary costs.

Preventative medicine - flea/tick and heartworm: $140-$185

Vaccinations: $60-$100

Dental cleaning: $300-$500

Microchipping: $20 one-time cost

The average annual veterinary care costs are $1,391 for a dog and $1,149 for a cat, according to CareCredit. A pet wellness plan can make these costs more manageable.[2]