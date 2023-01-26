Can You Get Life Insurance for Your Pet?

Companies that offer pet life insurance

While pet life insurance is less common than pet health insurance, some companies offer it — often as an add-on to a traditional pet insurance policy. If you’re in the market for pet life insurance, here are some companies you might want to consider.

24PetWatch

24PetWatch is part of 24Pet, an organization with many pet-related services and products. If you need to put your pet down due to a covered injury or illness, 24PetWatch will reimburse you for euthanasia and cremation costs of up to $200.

AKC Pet Insurance

AKC Pet Insurance is based out of the American Kennel Club headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was one of the first pet insurers in the U.S. It offers a life insurance policy known as Final Respects Coverage, which covers cremation, burial, urn, and memorial expenses up to $300. To enroll in this plan, your pet must be younger than 5.

Figo

Figo was founded by pet owners and prides itself on “flexible, reliable pet insurance.” It offers a number of “power-ups,” or upgrades to traditional pet health insurance plans. One power-up is the Extra Care Pack, which can cover cremation and burial expenses in addition to pet theft or loss, lost pet advertising and awards, and vacation cancellation as a result of pet emergencies.