AKC Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

AKC Claims, Deductibles, and Benefits
Depending on the state you reside in, AKC offers a decent amount of flexibility with its comprehensive plans. Pet parents can adjust the deductible, the percentage of the invoice that AKC will pay, and the amount AKC will pay toward all treatments per year. Pet owners in New York and Washington can also adjust the incident limit, which is the amount AKC will pay toward a single accident or illness for the remainder of a pet’s life.
Deductibles
Pet owners in New York and Washington can choose a deductible between $100 and $1,000. This is the amount pet owners must pay out of pocket before receiving any reimbursements from AKC. The higher the deductible, the less you pay each month. You can also choose between 80 percent and 90 percent reimbursement, which is how much of the veterinary invoice AKC will pay.
Payout Limits
One of the most important choices pet parents make is choosing the annual limit, which is the amount AKC will pay toward all treatments in a year. Pet parents can choose between $3,000 up to $16,000, or an unlimited amount. The higher the annual maximum payout, the more you pay each month. However, choosing a low payout could potentially cost you more out of pocket if your pet were to need expensive surgery.
Unfortunately, AKC also implements an incident limit. Incident limits are the maximum amount AKC will pay for specific accidents or injuries for the remainder of a pet’s life. This means that even if you were to choose an unlimited annual maximum, AKC would still limit the reimbursement on a single treatment. Pet parents can choose from $1,500 to $8,000, which can really limit the treatment options available. If your cat were to get hurt in a car accident and need reconstructive surgery and a second surgery the following year, AKC would only pay a combined total of $8,000 toward both surgeries.
Pet owners in every state besides New York and Washington can choose a deductible between $100 and $1,000, a reimbursement rate of 70 percent to 90 percent, and an annual maximum of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, or unlimited. These states do not have incident limits.
Accident-only plans can’t be customized. Pets in New York and Washington are given a deductible of $100, an incident limit of $3,000, an 80 percent reimbursement, and an annual maximum of $11,000. Pets in every other state are given a deductible of $100, a 90 percent reimbursement, and an unlimited annual limit.