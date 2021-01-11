AKC Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Why buy pet insurance?

Pet parents might argue about what designer food or training technique might be best. Still, everyone can agree on the importance of proper veterinary care. At Insurify, we know pet owners would do anything for their furry family members, especially when it comes to maintaining their health. But when it comes to an unexpected illness or injury, vet bills can get very high, very fast.

In addition to the emotional distress that comes with a sick pet, the looming financial stress only makes these periods harder to navigate. Some pet parents aren’t able to handle substantial vet bills, which can lead to improper treatment and even economic euthanasia.

This is why so many pet parents are turning to pet insurance as a way to relieve some of the financial burdens that occur during an emergency vet trip. Finding the best policy for you and your pet can mean a world of difference when it comes to finding treatment for your pet while not breaking the bank.

Purchasing a pet insurance plan can mean saving on upwards of 100 percent of your qualifying veterinary bills. These policies cover various treatments depending on the company and plan, including preventative and routine care, emergency care, surgery, rehabilitation, prescription medications, and even euthanasia and cremation.

Your pets are members of the family and deserve the best possible healthcare, finding the best pet insurance policy can guarantee the best care for your best friend.