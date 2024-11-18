Best Pet Insurance in Alabama (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Alabama

The best pet insurance company for you will vary depending on your pet’s age and breed, as well as your ZIP code. Here are Insurify’s top three picks for Alabama pet owners.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $51 $17 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $23 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $18 $13 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51

Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

Spot Pet Insurance is the best option for pet owners looking for comprehensive coverage with a wide variety of deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement rates to choose from. And Spot covers things many other pet insurers won’t, like alternative therapies and hereditary conditions. The company doesn’t have an upper age limit for enrollment, though you may face higher pet insurance rates as your pet ages.

Pros No upper age limit for coverage

Covers health issues other insurers won’t

Customizable deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement options Cons 14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses

No option to pay vet directly

Hasn’t been around as long as some of its competitors

Lemonade: Best for preventative care

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

Lemonade Pet Insurance is the best choice for people with young pets who want to take advantage of the company’s wellness plans. Lemonade offers a preventative care package for puppies and kittens that covers microchipping and up to six different vaccines and boosters. The company also offers homeowners, renters, life, and auto insurance, so it may be a good option for anyone looking to bundle their coverage.

Pros Offers preventative care package designed for puppies and kittens

Also offers auto, life, renters, and home insurance

Highly ranked mobile app Cons You must pay extra for dental illness and behavioral issues

May refuse coverage to older pets

No accident-only plan

Embrace: Best budget-friendly option

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

Embrace Pet Insurance is the best option for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option. The company’s premiums are lower than many of its competitors, and you may be able to take advantage of a 10% multi-pet discount or a 5% military discount. Embrace also offers coverage for older pets, though you can only purchase an accident-only policy for pets older than 15.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount and 5% military discount

Covers curable pre-existing conditions

Will reduce the waiting period for orthopedic conditions to 14 days with a vet exam Cons Can only enroll pets older than 15 in an accident-only plan

Accident and illness plan doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements

Accident-only plan only reimburses you up to $5,000 each year