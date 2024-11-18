Best Pet Insurance in Alabama (2024)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Table of contents
The average cost of pet insurance in Alabama is $52 per month. Pet insurance can help cover vet bills resulting from health problems like illness or injury. Paying the added monthly premium may save you money in the event of an unexpected accident or illness that requires medical care. Plus, wellness plans can help you give your pet an even better quality of life by providing preventative care packages that cover things like vaccinations and microchipping.
Here’s what you need to know about securing pet insurance as a pet parent in Alabama.
On average, Alabama pet owners pay $26 per month for cat insurance and $55 per month for dog insurance, based on data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
Alabama pets face risks related to snakes, spiders, and toxic plants in the state.
You can find the best pet insurance by considering your pet’s needs and comparing quotes from different insurers.
Best pet insurance companies in Alabama
The best pet insurance company for you will vary depending on your pet’s age and breed, as well as your ZIP code. Here are Insurify’s top three picks for Alabama pet owners.
|Spot
|$51
|$17
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$23
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$18
|$13
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
Spot Pet Insurance is the best option for pet owners looking for comprehensive coverage with a wide variety of deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement rates to choose from. And Spot covers things many other pet insurers won’t, like alternative therapies and hereditary conditions. The company doesn’t have an upper age limit for enrollment, though you may face higher pet insurance rates as your pet ages.
No upper age limit for coverage
Covers health issues other insurers won’t
Customizable deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement options
14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses
No option to pay vet directly
Hasn’t been around as long as some of its competitors
Lemonade: Best for preventative care
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
Lemonade Pet Insurance is the best choice for people with young pets who want to take advantage of the company’s wellness plans. Lemonade offers a preventative care package for puppies and kittens that covers microchipping and up to six different vaccines and boosters. The company also offers homeowners, renters, life, and auto insurance, so it may be a good option for anyone looking to bundle their coverage.
Offers preventative care package designed for puppies and kittens
Also offers auto, life, renters, and home insurance
Highly ranked mobile app
You must pay extra for dental illness and behavioral issues
May refuse coverage to older pets
No accident-only plan
Embrace: Best budget-friendly option
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
Embrace Pet Insurance is the best option for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option. The company’s premiums are lower than many of its competitors, and you may be able to take advantage of a 10% multi-pet discount or a 5% military discount. Embrace also offers coverage for older pets, though you can only purchase an accident-only policy for pets older than 15.
10% multi-pet discount and 5% military discount
Covers curable pre-existing conditions
Will reduce the waiting period for orthopedic conditions to 14 days with a vet exam
Can only enroll pets older than 15 in an accident-only plan
Accident and illness plan doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements
Accident-only plan only reimburses you up to $5,000 each year
To find the best pet insurance companies in Alabama, we reviewed each insurer’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. For each quote, we used an Alabama address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Alabama
The average cost of pet insurance in Alabama is $26 per month for cats and $55 for dogs. This is lower than the national average of $37 per month for cat insurance and $71 for dog insurance in the U.S.
Overall, Alabama is the ninth-cheapest state for purchasing pet insurance.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Alabama
Pet insurance can help cover veterinary care costs if your pet needs emergency care. Some state-specific hazards Alabama pet owners should be aware of include:
Snakes: Alabama is home to more than 40 species of snakes, including six venomous species. You’ll need to watch out for the copperhead, cottonmouth, eastern diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, pygmy rattlesnake, and eastern coral snake.
Spiders: Five species of harmful spiders call Alabama home: the brown recluse, the black widow, the northern black widow, the Chilean recluse, and the Mediterranean recluse.
Toxic plants: Certain types of plants are toxic when ingested, and in some cases, only a minimal amount of exposure can cause symptoms. Be on the lookout for aloe, azalea, black locus, and boxwood.[1]
Alabama pet regulations and laws
Owning a pet is a big responsibility, and different cities and counties in Alabama have various laws regarding pet ownership. Here are a few pet laws to be aware of in Alabama:
Licensing laws: Huntsville requires pet owners to register and license all dogs and cats older than 4 months through the Huntsville Animal Services Shelter. You can purchase a lifetime license for $35 or a $10 annual license. If you haven’t spayed or neutered your pet, the fee increases to $50.[2]
Leash laws: Alabama doesn’t have a statewide leash law, but many cities and counties implement leash laws in public areas like parks and sidewalks. For example, in Gulf Shores, you must keep your dog on a six-foot or shorter leash anytime you’re outside your property. You also must ensure you can control your dog at all times.[3]
Liability laws: You don’t have to leash animals on your private property, but you may be legally responsible if your dog bites someone unprovoked, assuming that person has the right to be on the premises. For example, you’re liable if your dog bites a postal worker or utility worker.
Types of pet insurance coverage
You can choose from three primary types of pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Here’s what you should know about each coverage type.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness insurance covers claims related to illnesses, injuries, and emergency services. For example, it often covers injuries related to bite wounds, cuts, broken bones, and toxic ingestions. It may also cover any diagnostic testing, lab work, medications, and veterinary care.
It also covers the costs related to most minor and major illnesses, like ear infections, arthritis, and cancer. Accident and illness is the most comprehensive coverage, so it also tends to cost the most.[4]
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan reimburses you for costs resulting from an accident. For example, it might cover lacerations, broken bones, bite wounds, and eye injuries. It’d also cover any required X-rays, lab tests, and hospital stays.
Accident-only plans typically cost less than accident and illness coverage, and insurers often don’t have a maximum age limit for this type of coverage. But an accident-only plan won’t cover costs resulting from an illness.
Wellness plan
A wellness plan reimburses you for certain costs related to preventative care. It may cover annual checkups, diagnostic tests, microchipping, deworming, and heartworm prevention. Wellness plans may also cover a certain number of vaccinations each year.
Wellness coverage may be a good option for puppies and kittens since they need so many different preventative care services. The coverage amounts can vary substantially depending on your insurer.
How to find the best pet insurance in Alabama
Here are three steps you can take to find the best pet health insurance company in Alabama:
1. Consider your pet
Your pet’s age, breed, and medical history will influence the type of pet insurance policy you need. For example, an accident-only policy may be enough for older dogs, while you may want to purchase an additional optional wellness plan for a puppy. Look for an insurer that offers coverage specific to your pet.
2. Ask for recommendations
You can also ask your veterinarian for recommendations since they may have certain pet insurers they prefer. It’s also a good idea to read the online reviews of any companies you’re considering.
3. Compare quotes
Compare quotes from at least three different pet insurers before making a decision. Comparing several options is the best way to find the right coverage and price for your situation.
Alabama pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding affordable pet insurance for your cats and dogs in Alabama.
How much is pet insurance in Alabama?
In Alabama, the average monthly premium for pet insurance is $26 for cats and $55 for dogs. On average, Alabama pet parents pay $52 per month for pet insurance. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your pet’s health history, age, and breed.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Alabama?
No. Pet insurance in Alabama falls below the national average, and it’s the ninth-cheapest state for purchasing pet insurance. This may be because the average cost of vet care in Alabama is lower than in other states.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Alabama?
No. Pet insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions, regardless of the state you live in. But certain companies, like Embrace, may cover a curable pre-existing condition, like a bladder infection or kennel cough.
What is the best pet insurance company in Alabama?
You have many excellent options, but Spot provides the best overall value to Alabama pet owners. The company offers a wide variety of deductibles, reimbursement levels, and coverage options.
