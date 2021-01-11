Embrace Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Embrace Claims, Deductibles and Benefits

Embrace offers a lot of flexibility when it comes to building a policy. Pet owners get to customize how much they want to spend each month, their annual limits for reimbursement, if they want prescriptions covered, and how much of the veterinary costs are covered per claim.

Embrace’s comprehensive insurance plan offers annual deductible rates of $200, $300, $500, $750 and $1,000, which determine your monthly payment. This means that your Embrace pet insurance policy will kick in once you’ve spent the chosen amount of money on something like vet visits, vaccinations, or tests. Since this is an annual deductible and not a deductible per claim, once you’ve paid the chosen amount, your Embrace policy should kick in for the rest of the year up until you reach your maximum annual limit.

Embrace offers reimbursement options for the amount of coverage per expense. Reimbursement percentages are similar to co-pay. So if you pick a 70 percent reimbursement percentage, Embrace covers 70 percent of the costs while you pay the remaining 30 percent.

Pet owners can choose between a 70 percent, 80 percent or 90 percent reimbursement option for their Embrace policy, which will adjust the monthly cost. The higher the reimbursement percentage, the higher your monthly premium.

You can adjust your deductible depending on how much you would like to spend each month. If you set a lower deductible, you pay a higher monthly fee and vice versa. Lowering your reimbursement could also reduce your monthly premium, but this also means you will get less of your money back when you file a claim.

Your annual reimbursement amount depends on the pet insurance policy you pick and can range from $5,000 to $15,000. An annual reimbursement is the maximum amount of money an insurance company will pay to cover your costs for the year. For example, the whole pet plan has a $10,000 reimbursement, so once you’ve paid your chosen deductible, Embrace will pay up to $10,000 a year to cover the cost of your pet treatments, vet visits, and so forth.

Filing a claim with Embrace pet insurance

Embrace will reimburse your claim for money spent on veterinary treatment after it receives an upload or copy of your veterinary invoice. These can be mailed to Embrace Pet Insurance, Claims Dept, PO Box 22188, Beachwood, OH 44122-0188, emailed to claims@embracepetinsurance.com, faxed to 1 (800) 238-1042, or uploaded electronically on the MyEmbrace portal.

According to Embrace’s website, Wellness’ Rewards claims are usually processed within five business days of receiving all the required information, and injury or illness claims are usually processed within 10 to 15 business days of receiving all the required information. After a claim is processed, it typically takes two to three business days for reimbursements through direct deposits and five to seven business days for checks via the mail.

Embrace should reimburse you for covered expenses up to the annual maximum limit you chose when you signed up for your policy.

Embrace requires your pet’s medical history review from a veterinarian within 12-months prior to the final day of your pet’s waiting period to accept a claim.

Healthy pet deductibles with Embrace pet insurance

Embrace offers a $50 discount on your annual deductible for every year that you don’t file an accident or illness claim. It works like a vanishing deductible and is included with every policy at no additional cost. The discount is automatically taken off every year until it hits $0 and is only reset after a claim is filed. For example, if your dog has a $300 deductible and goes an entire year without filing a claim, the following year, the deductible is $250.

This discount is only applicable to accident and illness claims, and using the Wellness’ Rewards will not impact the discount.