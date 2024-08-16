>Pet Insurance

Allstate Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

Allstate doesn’t write its own pet insurance policies, but it partners with Embrace to provide pet insurance coverage.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated August 16, 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Allstate is well-known as a home and auto insurer, and it’s the fourth-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share.[1] If you’re looking for Allstate pet insurance, you should know that the company doesn’t write its own pet insurance policies. Instead, it’ll refer you to the website of its pet insurance partner, Embrace, to buy a policy.

Here’s what you should know about the plans Allstate sells through Embrace and how to find a pet insurance policy that meets your needs.

Quick Facts

  • A standard Allstate pet insurance policy costs $52.44 per month for a dog and $27.77 per month for a cat, which is slightly lower than the national averages.[2]

  • Allstate offers one accident and illness policy and optional wellness coverage, with plenty of ways to customize each option.

  • A veterinarian must have examined your pet within 12 months before or 14 days after coverage starts in order to be eligible for a policy.

Allstate pet insurance: Our verdict

Allstate’s pet insurance prices are slightly lower than the national average costs of dog and cat insurance. But its policies can be confusing for customers. That’s especially true if you didn’t know that Allstate doesn’t write its own pet insurance policies. Rather, it receives compensation from selling Embrace pet insurance policies.

But Allstate pet insurance policies still offer a similar level of coverage and have many of the same exclusions as other insurers. It’s worth getting a quote to see how much it’ll cost you, but whether it’s the best pet insurance company for you will depend on your budget and pet’s needs.

Find Affordable Pet Insurance

See your quotes and choose the best insurance for your pet

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
Shopper Approved

Allstate pet insurance pros and cons

Before buying Allstate pet insurance, consider some of its benefits and drawbacks.

Pros

  • Many customizable plan options

  • 5% multi-pet and 10% military discount

  • Wellness plan covers grooming and training

Cons

  • Not available in Maine

  • Doesn’t have the cheapest rates

  • Requires a vet exam within 12 months before or 14 days after coverage starts

Allstate pet insurance plans and coverages

Although Embrace Pet Insurance offers three different plans to choose from, Allstate only offered two choices when Insurify’s editors tried to get a quote. Embrace offers an accident-only policy for pets age 15 and older, but Allstate only made two options available:

Accident and illness plan

Allstate’s only true pet health insurance option covers many types of medical bills for things like dog bites, cancer treatment, and prescription medications. You’ll get to choose from the following coverage options:

  • Annual deductible: $100, $250, $500, $750, or $1,000

  • Reimbursement rate: 70%, 80%, or 90%

  • Annual reimbursement limit: $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, or unlimited

As with most pet insurers, you’ll have a few waiting periods to keep track of before Allstate covers your pet: two days for accidents, 14 days for most illnesses, and six months for canine orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia.

Important Information

Allstate pet insurance policies have some coverage limits in place. For example, they only cover alternative therapies within a 12-week period after a covered surgery or illness. In addition, they only cover dental illnesses for up to $1,000 per year, regardless of your overall coverage limits.

Wellness Rewards

This optional wellness plan reimburses you for routine veterinary costs, like vaccinations and spaying or neutering for puppies and kittens. It’s also a bit more expansive than wellness plans many other pet insurance companies offer, since grooming and training expenses are also reimbursable. 

You can choose from one of three reimbursement levels: $250, $450, and $650. When you tally up the total yearly cost versus the savings you get, you’ll find that it only saves you $25 per year. For example, if you opt for the lowest-level plan, you’ll pay $18.75 per month — a total of $225 per year — in order to get reimbursed up to $250 toward eligible expenses.

What Allstate pet insurance doesn’t cover

Allstate won’t cover any medical expenses unless your pet has had a regular vet exam within 12 months of enrollment, or within 14 days after coverage begins. 

This is because the company may request your pet’s medical records after you file a claim to see if your pet has a pre-existing condition that’s not eligible for coverage. The company doesn’t cover any pre-existing health conditions unless they’re curable and your pet hasn’t shown any symptoms for at least 12 months.

Allstate pet insurance policies also don’t cover medical conditions related to breeding, neglect, or fighting, as well as medical boarding costs, cosmetic procedures, or specific products like supplements and prescription diets.

How much does Allstate pet insurance cost?

Insurance companies use various factors to price their products. Some of the biggest factors affecting the cost of pet insurance include the kind of pet you have, your pet’s age, its breed, and where you live in the country.[3]

Insurify collected sample quotes to help you compare costs. In this case, we looked at the cost of insuring two pets in Hartford, Connecticut. We chose policy terms for an accident and illness plan that reimburses pet owners 80% of eligible costs after they pay a $500 deductible, up to a total coverage limit of $15,000 per year.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Cost of Allstate dog insurance

    Allstate quoted $52.44 per month for Spot, our sample dog. For reference, Spot is a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male dog.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/bb1931b238/veterinary-96x96-green_005-cat.svg

    Cost of Allstate cat insurance

    Allstate quoted $27.77 per month for Mrs. Whiskers, our sample cat. For reference, Mrs. Whiskers is a 2-year-old American shorthair.

Find Coverage for Your Pet

Compare top pet health insurance plans in less than 2 minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
Shopper Approved

How customers feel about Allstate pet insurance

Given that pet insurance is only a fraction of Allstate’s actual business, it’s not possible to look at actual ratings from pet parents like you can with a dedicated pet insurer.

But you can look at reviews from pet parents for Embrace, which is the company that writes the pet insurance policies sold through Allstate:

Embrace pet insurance reviews

  • Yelp: 2 out of 5 stars, based on 580 reviews

  • Google: 4.1 out of 5 stars, based on 11,060 reviews

  • Trustpilot: 4 out of 5 stars, based on 4,533 reviews

  • Better Business Bureau: 3 out of 5 stars, based on 264 reviews

Overall, reviews are generally positive. But among the few people who mention buying an Embrace policy through Allstate, negative reviews are more the norm:

Several other reviewers also noted steep price increases, even if they otherwise appreciated the service they got:

The bottom line: Is Allstate pet insurance worth it?

It’s worth getting a quote from Allstate to see how much it’ll charge you for an Embrace pet insurance policy. But you may also want to get a quote directly from Embrace to see how coverage and pricing options may differ.

Comparing rates with other top pet insurance companies is the best way to make sure you get the best deal on a policy. Allstate pet insurance doesn’t offer anything out of the ordinary, and by working directly with a pet insurance company, you can cut out the middleman.

Allstate pet insurance FAQs

The following information can help you find the best pet insurance policy for your furry friend.

  • How much should you spend on pet insurance for a dog?

    Experts haven’t agreed on any universal recommended guidelines for how much to spend on pet insurance for a dog. You’ll need to weigh the available coverage options against your dog’s unique needs and your bank account — specifically, your ability to pay out-of-pocket costs and recurring monthly premiums.

  • What does pet insurance typically cover?

    Pet insurance covers some of the cost of medical care to treat illnesses such as cancer, kidney disease, or elbow dysplasia. It also generally covers treatment for accidents, such as bowel obstructions if your pet swallowed a bone, if your pet was injured in a car accident, or if your pet fell off your bed.

  • How do you cancel Allstate pet insurance?

    You can cancel your Allstate pet insurance policy at any time by contacting Embrace Pet Insurance, the company that writes policies sold through Allstate. You can cancel your policy through Embrace by calling the company at 1 (800) 643-7578.

  • How do you contact Allstate pet insurance customer service?

    Allstate sells pet insurance policies through Embrace. To contact Embrace customer service, call 1 (855) 540-2104. You can reach a representative from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "2023 Top 25 Groups and Companies by Countrywide Premium."
  2. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Average Premiums."
  3. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Pet Insurance Buying Guide."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Learn More
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo