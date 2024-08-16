Allstate Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

Allstate pet insurance plans and coverages

Although Embrace Pet Insurance offers three different plans to choose from, Allstate only offered two choices when Insurify’s editors tried to get a quote. Embrace offers an accident-only policy for pets age 15 and older, but Allstate only made two options available:

Accident and illness plan

Allstate’s only true pet health insurance option covers many types of medical bills for things like dog bites, cancer treatment, and prescription medications. You’ll get to choose from the following coverage options:

Annual deductible: $100, $250, $500, $750, or $1,000

Reimbursement rate: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Annual reimbursement limit: $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, or unlimited

As with most pet insurers, you’ll have a few waiting periods to keep track of before Allstate covers your pet: two days for accidents, 14 days for most illnesses, and six months for canine orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia.

Important Information Allstate pet insurance policies have some coverage limits in place. For example, they only cover alternative therapies within a 12-week period after a covered surgery or illness. In addition, they only cover dental illnesses for up to $1,000 per year, regardless of your overall coverage limits.

Wellness Rewards

This optional wellness plan reimburses you for routine veterinary costs, like vaccinations and spaying or neutering for puppies and kittens. It’s also a bit more expansive than wellness plans many other pet insurance companies offer, since grooming and training expenses are also reimbursable.

You can choose from one of three reimbursement levels: $250, $450, and $650. When you tally up the total yearly cost versus the savings you get, you’ll find that it only saves you $25 per year. For example, if you opt for the lowest-level plan, you’ll pay $18.75 per month — a total of $225 per year — in order to get reimbursed up to $250 toward eligible expenses.

What Allstate pet insurance doesn’t cover

Allstate won’t cover any medical expenses unless your pet has had a regular vet exam within 12 months of enrollment, or within 14 days after coverage begins.

This is because the company may request your pet’s medical records after you file a claim to see if your pet has a pre-existing condition that’s not eligible for coverage. The company doesn’t cover any pre-existing health conditions unless they’re curable and your pet hasn’t shown any symptoms for at least 12 months.

Allstate pet insurance policies also don’t cover medical conditions related to breeding, neglect, or fighting, as well as medical boarding costs, cosmetic procedures, or specific products like supplements and prescription diets.