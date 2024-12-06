Best Pet Insurance in Idaho (2024)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Table of contents
Idaho pet owners have many options when it comes to pet insurance. Having this coverage for your pet can provide support when you face unexpected medical costs if your best friend is ill or injured.
In Idaho, pet insurance has an average monthly premium of $65, which is similar to the national average of $67. Here’s a look at the three best pet insurance companies for Idaho pet owners and what else you need to know to find the right policy for your dog or cat.
Figo, Pumpkin, and Trupanion are the best pet insurance companies for Idaho pet owners.
Idaho pets face risks from wild animals, snakes, and severe weather conditions.
You can save money on pet insurance by considering your pet’s breed and shopping around for coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Idaho
Insurers base the rate you pay for pet insurance on factors like your ZIP code, your pet’s age, health history, and more. As you start your search for pet insurance, these are some of the best pet insurance companies in Idaho to keep in mind.
|Figo
|$25
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pumpkin
|$40
|$18
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, unlimited
|80% and 90%
|Trupanion
|$66
|$24
|Choose a deductible between $0 and $1,000
|Unlimited
|90%
Figo: Best for affordability
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness powerup, veterinary care fee powerup
Figo is the best option for pet parents looking for comprehensive and affordable pet insurance. The company offers a variety of deductible amounts, annual limits, and reimbursement options. Figo also partners with Costco, so Costco members may be eligible for a discount on their policies.
Costco members may be eligible for a generous discount
Will waive the waiting period on orthopedic conditions if vet submits an orthopedic waiver within 30 days of policy effective date
No upper age limit
Vet exam fees not included in wellness plan
Doesn’t offer accident coverage
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions without an orthopedic waiver
Pumpkin: Best for senior pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40
Sample monthly quote for cats: $18
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage
Pumpkin is the best option for senior pets since there’s no upper age limit for enrollment. And unlike other insurers, Pumpkin doesn’t put limits on the amount of coverage older pets qualify for. For example, you can purchase an accident and illness policy with a 90% reimbursement rate. Pumpkin covers conditions many insurers don’t, like end-of-life services, joint supplements, and alternative therapies.
Covers conditions some other insurers don’t, like behavioral issues, hereditary conditions, and end-of-life services
No upper age limit or limited coverage options for older pets
Multi-pet discount of 10%
No mobile app
24/7 customer service not available
No option to pay vet directly
Trupanion: Best for unlimited coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $66
Sample monthly quote for cats: $24
Plans available: Accident and illness
Trupanion operates a bit differently than other pet insurance companies. The company only offers unlimited annual coverage, so there’s no limit to the amount it’ll pay out for covered veterinary costs. It’ll also reimburse you for 90% of covered claims.
Trupanion also lets you select your own deductible amount, and the deductible is per condition rather than annual. That means once you’ve met your deductible for a specific condition, you won’t have to pay it again.
Ability to select deductible amount between $0 and $1,000
Deductible is per condition rather than annual
Won’t raise your rates due to your pet’s age
No wellness plan
Must purchase a rider to cover things like acupuncture, behavioral modification, and chiropractic services
One-time $35 admin fee
While researching different pet insurance companies, we considered each company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. We used a Boise, Idaho, address for each quote.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Idaho
Idaho pet owners pay an average monthly rate of $30 for cat insurance and $70 for dog insurance. Overall, Idaho pet owners pay an average monthly rate of $65 for pet insurance, which is on par with the national average of $67 per month.
You can lower the cost of your pet insurance by comparing quotes from several insurers, choosing a dog breed with fewer medical conditions, and more.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Idaho
Here are some state-specific risks facing Idaho dogs and cats:
Wild animals: Idaho is home to coyotes and mountain lions, and both have been known to become aggressive toward or attack off-leash pets. Bears and wolves are also occasionally spotted in rural areas of Idaho.[1]
Snakes: The western rattlesnake and prairie rattlesnake are also common in Idaho.[2] A rattlesnake bite can be deadly to pets, depending on how much venom they receive.
Extreme weather conditions: Idaho experiences extremely cold winters, and heavy snow and high winds are common.[3] This could lead to hypothermia or frostbite in pets left outdoors.
Idaho pet regulations and laws
These are some common regulations and laws regarding Idaho pets:
Rabies vaccination: Dogs and cats older than 12 weeks being imported into Idaho are required to have an up-to-date rabies vaccine. There’s no statewide vaccine mandate, but counties may impose their own requirements.[4]
Certificate of veterinary inspection: All dogs and cats imported into Idaho must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Leash laws: Certain cities or counties in Idaho may implement a leash law for dogs in public areas.
Disposing of pet waste: Many Idaho cities require pet owners to clean up after their pets in public parks or sidewalks. This helps the city maintain public hygiene and keep it looking nice for all residents.
Dangerous dogs: In Idaho, anyone who possesses a dangerous, or at-risk, dog must adhere to strict regulations and is held liable if the dog bites someone.[5]
Types of pet insurance coverage
You can choose from three types of pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness policies provide the most robust coverage but also cost the most.
Accident-only plans are a good option for anyone who wants to protect themselves from major vet bills while still saving money. Wellness plans cover the cost of routine visits and dental care. They may be a good choice for younger pets who need a lot of preventative care checkups during their first year of life.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan offers the most comprehensive coverage and may cover the following health issues:
Accidents: It may cover accidents like swallowing a foreign object, toxic ingestions, or injuries from a fall.
Cancer treatment: If your pet is diagnosed with cancer, your insurance may cover treatments like chemotherapy or surgery.
Chronic conditions: This policy also covers chronic conditions like heart disease, arthritis, and allergies.
Diagnostic testing: It may also cover any diagnostic testing needed to diagnose a medical condition, like X-rays or sonograms.
Illnesses: This includes minor illnesses like ear infections, UTIs, or respiratory illnesses.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan may cover the following health problems:
Accidents: Accident-only coverage may cover emergency treatment needed after swallowing a foreign object, toxic ingestions, or injuries from a fall.
Broken bones: An accident-only plan may cover any broken bones resulting from a fall or another injury.
Heat stroke: Accident-only plans may include coverage for heat stroke after being left outside or in a hot car for too long.
Lacerations: If your pet is cut by a sharp object like glass, this plan may cover the wound treatment.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans reimburse you for a percentage of the money you spend on preventative care items. Depending on your insurer, a wellness plan may cover the following conditions:
Dental cleanings
Fecal exams
Heartworm medication
Microchipping
Routine exams
Vaccines
How to find the best pet insurance in Idaho
Many factors influence the cost of pet insurance, including your pet’s age and breed. These are some steps you can take to find the best pet insurance coverage in Idaho:
Consider your pet’s breed
You should always consider your pet’s breed when shopping for pet insurance. For example, if your pet is predisposed to certain orthopedic conditions, you’ll want to look for an insurer that’ll cover them.
Consider any additional benefits
Consider any additional benefits different pet insurance companies offer. For example, some pet insurers will cover curable pre-existing conditions if your pet goes a certain period of time without symptoms or treatment, and others will pay your vet directly.
Understand any limits and exclusions
Before choosing a pet insurance policy, it’s important to understand what your policy doesn’t cover. It’s also important to understand any limits on coverage, like waiting periods.
Shop around
It’s important to receive and compare quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. This will allow you to compare the price, coverage, and reimbursement options each company provides.
Idaho pet insurance FAQs
The right pet insurance policy can keep your pet safe and protect you from unexpected vet bills. Here’s some additional information about buying pet insurance in the Gem State.
How much is pet insurance in Idaho?
In Idaho, pet insurance costs an average of $65 per month. Dog owners pay an average monthly rate of $70, while cat owners pay around $30 per month.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Idaho?
In Idaho, the average cost of pet insurance is nearly the same as the national average. So pet insurance isn’t more or less expensive than in other areas in the U.S.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Idaho?
No. Pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. But your insurer may cover certain curable pre-existing conditions.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
Accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness coverage are the three main types of pet insurance. Accident and illness coverage is the most robust type of coverage, while accident-only coverage can be a good way to save money. Wellness plans can help you save on certain preventative care costs.
