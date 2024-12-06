Best Pet Insurance in Idaho (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Idaho

Insurers base the rate you pay for pet insurance on factors like your ZIP code, your pet’s age, health history, and more. As you start your search for pet insurance, these are some of the best pet insurance companies in Idaho to keep in mind.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $25 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pumpkin $40 $18 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, unlimited 80% and 90% Trupanion $66 $24 Choose a deductible between $0 and $1,000 Unlimited 90%

Figo: Best for affordability

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness powerup, veterinary care fee powerup

Figo is the best option for pet parents looking for comprehensive and affordable pet insurance. The company offers a variety of deductible amounts, annual limits, and reimbursement options. Figo also partners with Costco, so Costco members may be eligible for a discount on their policies.

Pros Costco members may be eligible for a generous discount

Will waive the waiting period on orthopedic conditions if vet submits an orthopedic waiver within 30 days of policy effective date

No upper age limit Cons Vet exam fees not included in wellness plan

Doesn’t offer accident coverage

Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions without an orthopedic waiver

Pumpkin: Best for senior pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage

Pumpkin is the best option for senior pets since there’s no upper age limit for enrollment. And unlike other insurers, Pumpkin doesn’t put limits on the amount of coverage older pets qualify for. For example, you can purchase an accident and illness policy with a 90% reimbursement rate. Pumpkin covers conditions many insurers don’t, like end-of-life services, joint supplements, and alternative therapies.

Pros Covers conditions some other insurers don’t, like behavioral issues, hereditary conditions, and end-of-life services

No upper age limit or limited coverage options for older pets

Multi-pet discount of 10% Cons No mobile app

24/7 customer service not available

No option to pay vet directly

Trupanion: Best for unlimited coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $66

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness

Trupanion operates a bit differently than other pet insurance companies. The company only offers unlimited annual coverage, so there’s no limit to the amount it’ll pay out for covered veterinary costs. It’ll also reimburse you for 90% of covered claims.

Trupanion also lets you select your own deductible amount, and the deductible is per condition rather than annual. That means once you’ve met your deductible for a specific condition, you won’t have to pay it again.

Pros Ability to select deductible amount between $0 and $1,000

Deductible is per condition rather than annual

Won’t raise your rates due to your pet’s age Cons No wellness plan

Must purchase a rider to cover things like acupuncture, behavioral modification, and chiropractic services

One-time $35 admin fee