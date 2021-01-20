Pumpkin Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Why buy pet insurance?

Between the cultural domination of cat videos on YouTube, the market for dog toy delivery boxes, and the influx of viral pet celebrities, one thing is clear: people love their pets. Over 60 percent of households in the United States have opened their doors to new companions, and that number rises every year.

Still, every pet parent knows that danger lurks around every corner. Whether they have a new puppy or a senior cat, unexpected accidents and illnesses could happen at any moment.

That’s why so many pet families are turning to pet insurance to provide that extra peace of mind when it comes to providing the best possible care. As veterinary technology continues to advance, it also gets more expensive. That means when incidents occur, they can add up very quickly. Like human health insurance, pet insurance providers can help pay for portions of vet bills. Finding the best pet insurance can mean a huge difference in the medical care they receive. It can even mean the difference between life and death.

Statistically, many of the euthanasias that vets perform each year are due to pet parents ’ inability to afford any further treatments. Luckily, whether your pet is fighting a bad cold, a case of gingivitis, or even a ruptured knee, they can benefit from a good pet insurance policy. Buying a policy can mean saving up to 100 percent on qualifying vet bills for emergencies, surgery, rehabilitation, and even dental treatment.

Unfortunately, all dogs and cats will get sick at some point, and all pet parents know the importance of accessing the best possible healthcare. Keeping your pet healthy while also keeping costs low means you can get back to doing what you love: putting your money toward spoiling your pet.