Pumpkin Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Comprehensive Accident and Illness Plan
Pumpkin’s pet insurance offers its comprehensive accident and illness plan for all cats and dogs over eight weeks old. The policy covers accidents, illnesses, alternative therapy, prescriptions, behavioral therapies, and chronic conditions, among others. It’ll also pay for the exam fees that pet parents might forget about, like any testing, anesthesia, and prescriptions, which can really add to the cost.
That means Pumpkin pet health insurance will reimburse you for unexpected, expensive vet bills. Treatments for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, or FIV can get very costly, very fast. Luckily, having a strong pet insurance plan in your corner can mean a world of difference for pet parents. Some pets experience multiple health scares each year, but Pumpkin can help with each instance of medical care. Whether your dog has gingivitis, accidental poisoning, or upper respiratory disease, Pumpkin can save pet parents hundreds of dollars.
Unfortunately, Pumpkin will not cover pre-existing conditions, but it will reinstate coverage for “cured” diseases or injuries. Pet insurance companies do not ever cover pre-existing conditions, but alternatives like Pet Assure and Pawp offer coverage. Pumpkin will also not cover any breeding fees, cosmetic work, or regular dental cleanings.
Pumpkin doesn’t offer a ton of flexibility, but policyholders can still adjust the comprehensive plan’s factors to lower the monthly cost. Every pet owner receives a 90 percent reimbursement rate, which policyholders can’t change. Typically, lowering the amount of coverage lowers the monthly premium. Cat parents can choose a maximum annual payout of $7,000 or $15,000, and dog parents can choose between payouts of $10,000 and $20,000. Pet owners can also change the annual deductible, which is the amount that they pay out of pocket before receiving any reimbursements. They can choose $100, $250, or $500.