Best Pet Insurance in Michigan (2024)

Updated December 2, 2024
Pets bring a lot of joy to many lives. But most pet owners know that their furry companions come with costs, including surprise vet bills.
If you own a pet, purchasing pet insurance can provide peace of mind during unexpected vet visits with your furry friend. The right policy can help you pay for accidents, illnesses, and wellness costs. This allows you to focus on getting your pet the proper care throughout the recovery process.
On average, pet insurance policies cost $64 per month in Michigan. Here’s what else you need to know about getting pet insurance in Michigan.
Dog insurance costs an average of $69 per month in Michigan.
Cat insurance in the Great Lakes State costs an average of $37 per month.
While pet insurance generally covers accidents and illnesses, some companies offer wellness add-ons.
Best pet insurance companies in Michigan
Although Michigan pet parents have many options to choose from, some pet insurance companies stand apart from the crowd. The table below highlights the best insurers for pet owners in the state.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Embrace
|$32
|$22
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$22
|$14
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000 or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$41
|$20
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Embrace: Best for discount opportunities
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32
Sample monthly quote for cats: $22
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fees coverage, prescription drugs coverage, Wellness Rewards for routine care
Embrace pet insurance offers a range of coverage options. In addition to accident and illness plans, you can get coverage for exam fees and prescription drugs. For budget-conscious pet owners, the robust discounts stand out. Available savings include multi-pet and military discounts. And if you don’t need to use your policy, the Healthy Pet Premium Discount program rewards you with a monthly premium discount on your next policy.
Multi-pet discount of 10%
Premium discounts available for healthy pets
Four-star rating on Trustpilot
Older pets are only eligible for accident coverage
Accident and illness plan doesn’t include prescription food coverage
Claims take 10–15 business days to process
Pets Best: Best for stress-free payment
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee coverage, rehab coverage, prescription medication coverage, wellness plans
When you use your Pets Best policy, the insurer can pay your veterinarian directly. That’s a big convenience factor for many pet owners. The range of deductible options and affordable policies also makes Pets Best a great option for many pet owners.
Direct payments to vets are available
Four-star rating on Trustpilot
Highly rated mobile app
Limited discount opportunities
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
Prescription food not covered
Spot: Best for aging pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $41
Sample monthly quote for cats: $20
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care
Spot offers pet insurance for older pets up to age 20, which is higher than many pet insurers. Although pre-existing conditions aren’t covered, and you’ll likely pay more to insure an older pet, this coverage could provide much-needed peace of mind about your aging pet.
Multi-pet discount of 10%
Covers some prescription foods
Covers some behavioral conditions
No option to pay vet directly
Must call for customer service; no chat feature
14-day waiting period for accidents
We researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, customer reviews, and costs. For each quote, we used a Michigan address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, $5,000 or more in annual coverage, and ZIP code 48127.
Cost of pet insurance in Michigan
Pet insurance in the Great Lakes State costs an average of $64 per month, according to Insurify data. Dog insurance costs an average of $69 per month, and cat insurance costs an average of $37 per month.
Overall, Michigan pet owners pay slightly less than the national average of $67 per month for pet insurance.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Michigan
Pet insurance is especially important for Michigan pet owners due to the following risk factors in the state:
Leptospirosis: A bacteria that causes illness, leptospirosis is somewhat common in Michigan soil and water. Leptospirosis can lead to organ failure and even death if left untreated.
Lyme disease: An infected tick could transmit Lyme disease to your pet. The disease could cause ongoing health problems for your pet, including fever, loss of appetite, lameness and more. All of this leads to veterinary care and additional bills.
Blue-green algae risks: In the warmer months, blue-green algae blooms occur in Michigan. If your pet drinks that water, it could lead to poisoning and necessary medical treatment.
Michigan pet regulations and laws
The state of Michigan expects pet owners to adhere to the following rules and regulations regarding pet care:
Rabies vaccines: Dogs 12 weeks and older must be vaccinated against rabies.[1]
Licensing: Dogs 4 months and older need a license, which involves applying for a license and proving the pet has a current rabies vaccination. Spayed and neutered dogs are cheaper to license. Owners receive a tag to confirm the license, which must be attached to the dog at all times.[2]
Dog bites: If your dog bites someone, you’re required to remain on the scene until law enforcement arrives.
Leash laws: You’re required to keep your dog on a leash in public spaces. In most areas, the leash can’t exceed six feet in length.
Exotic animals: Michigan doesn’t allow residents to possess exotic pets. This includes wolf-dog hybrids, lions, tigers, cougars, and bears.[3]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance companies generally offer accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans.
Accident and illness plans are the most common options. Wellness plans offer a higher level of protection at a higher cost. Finally, accident-only plans are the most basic and affordable option.�
It’s worth noting that most pet insurance plans won’t cover pre-existing conditions.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan generally covers the following:
Acupuncture
Blood disorders
Broken bones
Cancer treatments
Chemotherapy
Chiropractic care
Chronic conditions
Cuts
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Ingested objects
Medication related to accident or illness
Poisonings
Sprains
Surgeries
Vomiting
An accident and illness plan usually doesn’t cover flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan generally covers the following:
ACL tears
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Ingested objects
Injuries or emergency accidents, like injuries after a car accident
Sprains
Accident-only pet insurance plans usually don’t cover illnesses, flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.
Wellness plan
A wellness plan is designed to prevent your pet from developing medical conditions and generally covers the following:
Flea and heartworm medication
Physical exams
Preventative care
Vaccines
How to find the best pet insurance in Michigan
As you look for the right pet insurance option for your beloved pets, use the steps below as a guide.
Decide what you need
Start by determining what level of coverage you want. For example, you might decide you want a policy with unlimited coverage or the option for your insurer to pay your vet directly. The features you want affect which insurance policy best suits your needs.
Compare quotes
Insurance companies consider different factors when determining premiums, and this means each will price your policy a little differently. Shopping around can help you find the most affordable rates for your situation.
Consider customer feedback
The cheapest policy isn’t always the right option. Take customer feedback into consideration when choosing a policy. If customers of a particular insurer report a complicated claims process, then consider picking a different company.
Michigan pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about Michigan pet insurance, you may find your answers below.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Michigan?
Pet insurance costs an average of $64 per month in Michigan. For dogs, pet insurance costs an average of $69 per month. For cats, pet insurance costs $37 per month. Overall, pet insurance in Michigan is slightly less than the national average of $67 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Michigan?
In general, pet insurance companies don’t cover pre-existing conditions in any state, including Michigan. Some companies may cover a pre-existing condition if your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for a certain period of time.
What is the best level of pet insurance coverage?
The right level of pet insurance coverage varies based on your unique situation. If you’re looking for the most coverage possible, an unlimited coverage amount could be a good fit. For pet owners seeking a more budget-friendly premium, you might want to opt for an annual limit of $10,000 or $20,000.
Sources
- Michigan Department of Agricultural & Rural Development. "Dogs."
- Michigan State University Animal Legal & Historical Center. "Michigan Compiled Laws Annotated. Chapter 287. Animal Industry. Dog Law of 1919; Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act."
- Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. "Exotic, Circus, and Zoo Animals."
