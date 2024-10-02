Best Pet Insurance in Michigan (2024)

Pets Best, Spot, and Embrace are some of the best pet insurance companies in the state.

Excellent
Updated December 2, 2024

Pets bring a lot of joy to many lives. But most pet owners know that their furry companions come with costs, including surprise vet bills.

If you own a pet, purchasing pet insurance can provide peace of mind during unexpected vet visits with your furry friend. The right policy can help you pay for accidents, illnesses, and wellness costs. This allows you to focus on getting your pet the proper care throughout the recovery process.

On average, pet insurance policies cost $64 per month in Michigan. Here’s what else you need to know about getting pet insurance in Michigan.

Quick Facts

  • Dog insurance costs an average of $69 per month in Michigan.

  • Cat insurance in the Great Lakes State costs an average of $37 per month.

  • While pet insurance generally covers accidents and illnesses, some companies offer wellness add-ons.

Best pet insurance companies in Michigan

Although Michigan pet parents have many options to choose from, some pet insurance companies stand apart from the crowd. The table below highlights the best insurers for pet owners in the state.

Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
Embrace$32$22$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000,  unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best$22$14$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000$5,000 or unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
Spot$41$20$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited70%, 80%, 90%

Embrace: Best for discount opportunities

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $22

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fees coverage, prescription drugs coverage, Wellness Rewards for routine care

Embrace pet insurance offers a range of coverage options. In addition to accident and illness plans, you can get coverage for exam fees and prescription drugs. For budget-conscious pet owners, the robust discounts stand out. Available savings include multi-pet and military discounts. And if you don’t need to use your policy, the Healthy Pet Premium Discount program rewards you with a monthly premium discount on your next policy.

Pros

  • Multi-pet discount of 10%

  • Premium discounts available for healthy pets

  • Four-star rating on Trustpilot

Cons

  • Older pets are only eligible for accident coverage

  • Accident and illness plan doesn’t include prescription food coverage

  • Claims take 10–15 business days to process

Pets Best: Best for stress-free payment

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee coverage, rehab coverage, prescription medication coverage, wellness plans

When you use your Pets Best policy, the insurer can pay your veterinarian directly. That’s a big convenience factor for many pet owners. The range of deductible options and affordable policies also makes Pets Best a great option for many pet owners.

Pros

  • Direct payments to vets are available

  • Four-star rating on Trustpilot

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Limited discount opportunities

  • Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

  • Prescription food not covered

Spot: Best for aging pets

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $41

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $20

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

Spot offers pet insurance for older pets up to age 20, which is higher than many pet insurers. Although pre-existing conditions aren’t covered, and you’ll likely pay more to insure an older pet, this coverage could provide much-needed peace of mind about your aging pet.

Pros

  • Multi-pet discount of 10%

  • Covers some prescription foods

  • Covers some behavioral conditions

Cons

  • No option to pay vet directly

  • Must call for customer service; no chat feature

  • 14-day waiting period for accidents

  • We researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, customer reviews, and costs. For each quote, we used a Michigan address.

    For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, $5,000 or more in annual coverage, and ZIP code 48127.

Cost of pet insurance in Michigan

Pet insurance in the Great Lakes State costs an average of $64 per month, according to Insurify data. Dog insurance costs an average of $69 per month, and cat insurance costs an average of $37 per month. 

Overall, Michigan pet owners pay slightly less than the national average of $67 per month for pet insurance.

Why pet insurance is important if you live in Michigan 

Pet insurance is especially important for Michigan pet owners due to the following risk factors in the state:

  • Leptospirosis: A bacteria that causes illness, leptospirosis is somewhat common in Michigan soil and water. Leptospirosis can lead to organ failure and even death if left untreated.

  • Lyme disease: An infected tick could transmit Lyme disease to your pet. The disease could cause ongoing health problems for your pet, including fever, loss of appetite, lameness and more. All of this leads to veterinary care and additional bills.

  • Blue-green algae risks: In the warmer months, blue-green algae blooms occur in Michigan. If your pet drinks that water, it could lead to poisoning and necessary medical treatment.

Michigan pet regulations and laws 

The state of Michigan expects pet owners to adhere to the following rules and regulations regarding pet care:

  • Rabies vaccines: Dogs 12 weeks and older must be vaccinated against rabies.[1]

  • Licensing: Dogs 4 months and older need a license, which involves applying for a license and proving the pet has a current rabies vaccination. Spayed and neutered dogs are cheaper to license. Owners receive a tag to confirm the license, which must be attached to the dog at all times.[2]

  • Dog bites: If your dog bites someone, you’re required to remain on the scene until law enforcement arrives.

  • Leash laws: You’re required to keep your dog on a leash in public spaces. In most areas, the leash can’t exceed six feet in length.

  • Exotic animals: Michigan doesn’t allow residents to possess exotic pets. This includes wolf-dog hybrids, lions, tigers, cougars, and bears.[3]

Types of pet insurance coverage

Pet insurance companies generally offer accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans.

Accident and illness plans are the most common options. Wellness plans offer a higher level of protection at a higher cost. Finally, accident-only plans are the most basic and affordable option. 

It’s worth noting that most pet insurance plans won’t cover pre-existing conditions.

Accident and illness plan

An accident and illness plan generally covers the following:

  • Acupuncture

  • Blood disorders

  • Broken bones

  • Cancer treatments

  • Chemotherapy

  • Chiropractic care

  • Chronic conditions

  • Cuts

  • Diabetes

  • Diarrhea

  • Ear infections

  • Heart disease

  • Hip dysplasia

  • Ingested objects

  • Medication related to accident or illness

  • Poisonings

  • Sprains

  • Surgeries

  • Vomiting

An accident and illness plan usually doesn’t cover flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.

Accident-only plan

An accident-only plan generally covers the following:

  • ACL tears

  • Bite wounds

  • Broken bones

  • Cuts

  • Ingested objects

  • Injuries or emergency accidents, like injuries after a car accident

  • Sprains

Accident-only pet insurance plans usually don’t cover illnesses, flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.

Wellness plan

A wellness plan is designed to prevent your pet from developing medical conditions and generally covers the following:

  • Flea and heartworm medication

  • Physical exams

  • Preventative care

  • Vaccines

How to find the best pet insurance in Michigan

As you look for the right pet insurance option for your beloved pets, use the steps below as a guide.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1b7a2faeda/veterinary-96x96-green_018-paw-print.svg

    Decide what you need

    Start by determining what level of coverage you want. For example, you might decide you want a policy with unlimited coverage or the option for your insurer to pay your vet directly. The features you want affect which insurance policy best suits your needs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare quotes

    Insurance companies consider different factors when determining premiums, and this means each will price your policy a little differently. Shopping around can help you find the most affordable rates for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/66ca036eea/customer-focused.svg

    Consider customer feedback

    The cheapest policy isn’t always the right option. Take customer feedback into consideration when choosing a policy. If customers of a particular insurer report a complicated claims process, then consider picking a different company.

Michigan pet insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about Michigan pet insurance, you may find your answers below.

  • What is the average cost of pet insurance in Michigan?

    Pet insurance costs an average of $64 per month in Michigan. For dogs, pet insurance costs an average of $69 per month. For cats, pet insurance costs $37 per month. Overall, pet insurance in Michigan is slightly less than the national average of $67 per month.

  • Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Michigan?

    In general, pet insurance companies don’t cover pre-existing conditions in any state, including Michigan. Some companies may cover a pre-existing condition if your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for a certain period of time.

  • What is the best level of pet insurance coverage?

    The right level of pet insurance coverage varies based on your unique situation. If you’re looking for the most coverage possible, an unlimited coverage amount could be a good fit. For pet owners seeking a more budget-friendly premium, you might want to opt for an annual limit of $10,000 or $20,000.

Sources

  1. Michigan Department of Agricultural & Rural Development. "Dogs."
  2. Michigan State University Animal Legal & Historical Center. "Michigan Compiled Laws Annotated. Chapter 287. Animal Industry. Dog Law of 1919; Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act."
  3. Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. "Exotic, Circus, and Zoo Animals."
