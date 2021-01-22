Pets Best Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Pets Best vs. Healthy Paws, Petplan, and Trupanion

To see how Pets Best’s quotes stacked up to those from its competitors, Insurify’s data team compared pet insurance quotes from Petplan, Trupanion, Nationwide, and Healthy Paws.

Below are the pet insurance quotes for a two-year-old purebred golden retriever named Sally who lives in San Jose, California:

Company Name Quotes Pets Best $58/mo Healthy Paws $66/mo Petplan $89/mo Trupanion $133/mo

These are the pet insurance quotes for a one-year-old German shepherd named Jerry who also lives in San Jose, California:

Company Name Quotes Pets Best $51/mo Healthy Paws $63/mo Petplan $103/mo Trupanion $121/mo

Finally, these are the quotes for a three-year-old labradoodle named Sandy in San Jose. Mixed breed dogs usually have lower insurance premiums since they aren’t as susceptible to genetic conditions:

Company Name Quotes Pets Best $33/mo Healthy Paws $53/mo Petplan $68/mo Trupanion $99/mo

And for cats, these are the quotes for a three-year-old British shorthair named Simon, who lives in Houston, Texas:

Company Name Quotes Pets Best $17/mo Healthy Paws $16/mo Petplan $20/mo Trupanion $63/mo

Remember, cat insurance premiums tend to be cheaper than dog insurance premiums.

And these are the quotes for a five-year-old mixed breed long-haired cat named Wesley, who also lives in Houston, Texas:

Company Name Quotes Pets Best $17/mo Healthy Paws $14/mo Petplan $23/mo Trupanion $73/mo

Accident and illness coverage

Pets Best offers three plans within its accident and illness coverage for any dog or cat over seven weeks old. Each plan covers accidents, illnesses, cancer treatments, hereditary conditions, emergency care, surgeries, and prescription medications.

This means Pets Best will reimburse you for expensive veterinary fees like chemotherapy treatments, cruciate ligament injuries, mass removals, prosthetic devices, or broken bones. Pets Best is also one of the few insurance companies that provide coverage for medical problems specifically associated with pets that aren’t spayed or neutered like mammary tumors, prostate problems, or aggressive behavior.

Pets Best also offers wider coverage for dental care compared to competitors. Full dental coverage is contingent on veterinary teeth cleaning with no signs of periodontal disease for pets older than three years old.

Pets Best ’s essential plan is the cheapest option for comprehensive accident and illness coverage. The plus plan is a bit more expensive but includes coverage for accident and illness exam fees. The elite plan is the most expensive plan and includes exam fees and rehabilitative, acupuncture, and chiropractic coverage.

Pets Best also offers a wellness care add-on for routine and preventative veterinary coverage like vaccines, parasite prevention, and microchipping. There is no upper age limit for pets on any of Pets Best ’s policies.

Accident-only coverage

Pet owners can opt to have accident-only coverage, which will lower your monthly premium significantly but severely limits what your pet insurance will cover. Pets Best may also recommend accident-only coverage for pets with what it deems to be a “severe” pre-existing condition because no policy offers coverage for any pre-existing conditions. These include older pets with hip dysplasia.

Pets Best ’s accident-only plan has a flat rate price of $6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs, which is significantly lower than competitors. Again, while this is a low price, it severely limits your coverage options and won’t cover any illnesses your pet may develop.

Pets Best ’s accident-only plan will only cover treatment costs for unexpected injuries and accidents. This includes broken bones, emergency extractions, and snake bites. But under this plan, Pet’s Best will not cover veterinary fees related to illness or chronic conditions. Policyholders can not purchase a wellness plan in addition to an accident-only policy.

Wellness Plan

Pets Best offers a wellness plan add-on that can be purchased in addition to the comprehensive accident and illness plan only. Pets Best offers its essential wellness plan for a flat rate of $16 per month and best wellness for $26 per month.

Wellness plans help keep costs down for routine and preventative care like annual wellness exams, vaccinations, and parasite control.