Best Pet Insurance in Tennessee (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Tennessee

The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s needs and your budget. We’ve identified three of the top pet insurance companies in Tennessee. You can take a closer look at costs and coverage offerings from Lemonade, ManyPets, and Pumpkin below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit Options ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $16 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000–$100,000 70%, 80%, 90% ManyPets $27 $18 $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80% Pumpkin $32 $19 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000–unlimited 80% or 90%

Lemonade: Best for a cheap pet insurance policy

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

Lemonade offers the cheapest pet insurance rates of the insurance companies Insurify reviewed. Lemonade plans are highly customizable, with many options for your deductible and annual limit. You can also earn discounts for paying annually, insuring multiple pets, or buying another Lemonade policy.

Pros Cheapest pet insurance premiums in Tennessee

Multiple discount opportunities

Mobile app claims with instant payment in some cases Cons Dental illness coverage limited to $1,000 per year

No option to pay vet directly

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

ManyPets: Best value with no annual caps

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness care coverage

ManyPets covers most accidents and illnesses, including congenital and hereditary conditions and dental diseases. All plans cover exam fees and almost any necessary treatment, including chiropractic and acupuncture, with no annual limits.

The insurer has an excellent Trustpilot rating and offers affordable pricing relative to other comprehensive pet insurance plans. But ManyPets offers fewer customization options than other insurers and doesn’t offer any discounts.

Pros Covers a wide variety of conditions and treatments

No annual caps on reimbursement

Offers easy online claims and live chat service Cons 18-month waiting period for cured pre-existing condition coverage

No option to pay vet directly

Relatively few customization options

Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative care

Pumpkin offers some of the broadest coverage in Tennessee, with a comprehensive preventive care package for puppies and kittens and custom routine care packages for pet patients at select veterinarians. The insurer reimburses up to 90% of your veterinary costs and covers a wide range of conditions and treatments that other companies don’t typically cover, including behavioral conditions and alternative therapies.

Pumpkin also offers a 10% discount for pet parents who enroll more than one pet. The insurer has an excellent Trustpilot rating and offers easy online claims.

Pros Offers up to 90% reimbursement with no annual limits

No breed restrictions or upper age limits

Covers most curable pre-existing conditions after 180 days Cons No accident-only coverage option

No option to pay vet directly

No mobile app