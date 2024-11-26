Best Pet Insurance in Tennessee (2024)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Pet insurance can help you pay for veterinary treatment for infections, injuries, or chronic conditions you might not otherwise be able to afford — especially unexpected emergency vet bills.
Pet owners in Tennessee pay $31 per month for cat insurance and $62 for dog insurance, which is lower than the national average of $37 per month to insure a cat and $71 to insure a dog. You can typically find cheaper pet insurance rates if you buy a policy while your pet is still young.
Here’s what you need to know about finding pet insurance for your coverage needs in Tennessee.
Pet medical insurance costs an average of $58 per month in Tennessee, according to Insurify data. But premiums will vary depending on your ZIP code and your pet’s species, age, and breed.
Lemonade offers the cheapest pet insurance rates of the Tennessee companies Insurify evaluated.
Pet insurance companies typically sell three types of coverage: accident and injury, accident only, and wellness coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Tennessee
The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s needs and your budget. We’ve identified three of the top pet insurance companies in Tennessee. You can take a closer look at costs and coverage offerings from Lemonade, ManyPets, and Pumpkin below.
|Lemonade
|$16
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000–$100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|ManyPets
|$27
|$18
|$250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%
|Pumpkin
|$32
|$19
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000–unlimited
|80% or 90%
Lemonade: Best for a cheap pet insurance policy
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
Lemonade offers the cheapest pet insurance rates of the insurance companies Insurify reviewed. Lemonade plans are highly customizable, with many options for your deductible and annual limit. You can also earn discounts for paying annually, insuring multiple pets, or buying another Lemonade policy.
Cheapest pet insurance premiums in Tennessee
Multiple discount opportunities
Mobile app claims with instant payment in some cases
Dental illness coverage limited to $1,000 per year
No option to pay vet directly
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
ManyPets: Best value with no annual caps
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27
Sample monthly quote for cats: $18
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness care coverage
ManyPets covers most accidents and illnesses, including congenital and hereditary conditions and dental diseases. All plans cover exam fees and almost any necessary treatment, including chiropractic and acupuncture, with no annual limits.
The insurer has an excellent Trustpilot rating and offers affordable pricing relative to other comprehensive pet insurance plans. But ManyPets offers fewer customization options than other insurers and doesn’t offer any discounts.
Covers a wide variety of conditions and treatments
No annual caps on reimbursement
Offers easy online claims and live chat service
18-month waiting period for cured pre-existing condition coverage
No option to pay vet directly
Relatively few customization options
Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $32
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative care
Pumpkin offers some of the broadest coverage in Tennessee, with a comprehensive preventive care package for puppies and kittens and custom routine care packages for pet patients at select veterinarians. The insurer reimburses up to 90% of your veterinary costs and covers a wide range of conditions and treatments that other companies don’t typically cover, including behavioral conditions and alternative therapies.
Pumpkin also offers a 10% discount for pet parents who enroll more than one pet. The insurer has an excellent Trustpilot rating and offers easy online claims.
Offers up to 90% reimbursement with no annual limits
No breed restrictions or upper age limits
Covers most curable pre-existing conditions after 180 days
No accident-only coverage option
No option to pay vet directly
No mobile app
We evaluated more than a dozen major pet insurance companies that offer coverage in Tennessee based on various factors, such as plan offerings, coverage, customization options, discounts, claims processes, customer reviews, and more. We assessed the value provided by each plan by collecting sample quotes for cats and dogs.
For each quote, we used a Tennessee address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
Average cost of pet insurance in Tennessee
Pet insurance premiums depend on a number of factors, including your ZIP code and your pet’s breed, species, and age.[1] Tennessee pet parents pay an overall average of $58 per month for pet insurance, with an average monthly cost of $31 to insure a cat and $62 to insure a dog, according to data from Fetch, an Insurify partner.
While Tennessee’s pet insurance rates are lower than the national average of $67 per month, premiums are even cheaper in nearby Mississippi, Alabama, and Kentucky.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Tennessee
Regular veterinary exams and preventive vaccines are essential to keeping your fur baby healthy. It’s also important to be aware of the risks your pet may face in Tennessee, including the following:
Accidents: All pets face the risk of accidents, such as poisoning, trauma from a car accident, or broken bones. An accident-only or an accident and illness policy can help you cover the costly expenses of emergency surgery following unexpected accidents.
Illness: Dogs and cats can also contract a variety of infections and chronic conditions, like kidney disease. A comprehensive accident and illness policy can help cover the costs of illnesses. For example, cancer treatment and diabetes care can cost thousands of dollars without pet coverage.
Canine distemper: Wild and domestic animals in Tennessee have a risk of catching this highly contagious disease year-round, but most cases occur in the spring and summer. Infection can occur after direct contact with an infected animal or its bodily waste and secretions, so keep a close eye on your pets when outdoors.
Rabies: Tennessee pets’ exposure to rabies isn’t common, but it can happen. To avoid your pet catching rabies and other diseases, it’s always a good idea to keep your pet away from wild animals.[2]
Tennessee pet regulations and laws
Pet parents should be aware of the following Tennessee statutes regarding animals:
Animal cruelty: It’s illegal to abuse, neglect, or fight animals in Tennessee.
Vicious dogs: Circuit courts in Tennessee may order the euthanization of a dog that attacks a human and causes serious injury or death.
Rabies: Tennessee law requires all dogs and cats 6 months or older to receive a rabies vaccination.[3]
Leash law and liability: Tennessee law requires dog owners to keep control of their dogs and may hold dog owners liable for damages if their dog injures someone while at large in a public space or on another person’s private property.[3]
Spay/neuter requirement: Pet parents who adopt a dog or cat from a government agency, such as an animal shelter, must agree to spay or neuter their pet if it hasn’t already had the procedure.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance companies may offer three different pet insurance products. Accident and illness policies are the most comprehensive, covering unexpected diseases and injuries, while accident-only policies are more affordable and only cover veterinary care related to accidents. Some insurers also offer wellness plans, which help pet owners save on routine care.[4]
Learn more about each coverage type to determine the best possible care for your pet.
Accident and illness plan
The most comprehensive type of pet health insurance, accident and illness policies typically cover veterinary care for a wide range of medical conditions. Coverage details vary, but the best pet insurance companies may include coverage for the following:
Behavioral problems
Cancer treatments
Dental illnesses
Digestive issues
Emergency vet visits
Parasites and infections
Physical therapy for injuries or hip dysplasia
Prescription medication
Surgery and hospitalization
Swallowed objects and poisoning
Check your policy for a complete list of exclusions. Most pet insurance companies don’t include coverage for the following:
Elective procedures, like tail docking or claw removal
Pre-existing conditions, unless your pet has been free of symptoms and treatment for a period of time
Preventative healthcare, unless you purchase a wellness plan as an add-on
Accident-only plan
Accident-only pet insurance covers a wide range of diagnostic tests and treatments for accidents, such as bite wounds, fractures, poisoning, and foreign body ingestion. It’s more affordable than an accident and illness plan, but it doesn’t cover acute or chronic diseases or pre-existing injuries.
Wellness plan
Most pet insurance companies offer wellness plans as an add-on to an accident and illness or an accident-only plan. Wellness plans don’t typically have waiting periods or annual deductibles. Companies usually put annual caps on reimbursement for routine care services, and these plans only provide limited savings.
Some insurers offer extensive coverage, including:
Dental cleaning
Heartworm and flea/tick prevention
Microchipping
Routine health tests
Spay/neuter procedures
Vaccinations
Wellness exams
Preventative care packages won’t help with pet health emergencies, accidents, or unexpected illnesses.
How to find the best pet insurance in Tennessee
Here’s how to find the best pet insurance in Tennessee:
1. Decide what coverage you need
Consider your pet’s age and health when choosing the right coverage. For example, an accident-only policy is an affordable option for older pets or pets that already have chronic conditions. Wellness plans are helpful for puppies and kittens, when routine care costs are most expensive.
2. Evaluate your budget
Consider your monthly income and determine how much you can afford to spend on pet insurance coverage. If you have a well-stocked emergency care fund, choosing a higher annual deductible and a lower reimbursement rate will reduce your premiums.
3. Compare quotes
The best way to get a good deal on pet insurance is to compare quotes. Select a handful of pet insurance companies that offer the coverage you need and collect quotes directly or through an insurance-comparison site. Compare coverage and pricing apples to apples if possible.
4. Check the insurer’s reputation
Look up each pet insurance company on third-party sites like Trustpilot to gauge customer satisfaction. Evaluate the claims process, customer support options, and digital tools each insurer provides.
5. Buy a policy
You can buy most pet insurance policies online. Companies typically have a waiting period between your first payment and when you’ll be eligible for compensation. Even if your insurer didn’t require your pet’s medical records to write your policy, you’ll want to upload the documents as soon as you can since most companies require your pet’s records prior to paying a claim.
Tennessee pet insurance FAQs
You have many important factors to consider when buying a pet insurance policy. Read on for more information about buying pet insurance in Tennessee.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Tennessee?
No. Pet insurance is less expensive in Tennessee compared to the national average, according to data from Fletch, an Insurify partner.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Tennessee?
The average cost of dog insurance in Tennessee is about $62 per month, while the average monthly cat insurance premium is $31. But if you buy pet insurance while your pet is young, you may pay less. For example, Lemonade offers dog and cat insurance policies for 2-year-old pets for just $16 and $11, respectively.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Tennessee?
Most pet insurance companies don’t cover chronic pre-existing conditions. But some companies will cover curable conditions, like an ear infection or injury, after your pet has been symptom-free for a period of time.
What is the best pet insurance in Tennessee?
Based on Insurify research, Lemonade, ManyPets, and Pumpkin offer the best pet insurance plans in Tennessee. Lemonade offers the cheapest plans for dogs and cats, Pumpkin has the fewest coverage exclusions, and ManyPets offers coverage with no annual limits at an incredible value. It’s a good idea to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple companies to determine what pet insurance works best for you.
