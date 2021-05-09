Cheap Pet Insurance Companies

Searching for the best cheap pet insurance means finding low-cost plans that don’t skimp on coverage. A good, affordable pet insurance company should offer comprehensive accident and illness that doesn’t have exclusions for hereditary, chronic, or congenital conditions. It’s also good to look for insurers that don’t exclude coverage based on breed or age. That being said, here is Insurify’s list of the best affordable pet insurance companies:

Figo is an excellent option for affordable cat and dog insurance. It has three plans that vary in annual payouts, chiropractic and acupuncture coverage, and maximum lifetime payout. Figo lets policyholders adjust the deductible, reimbursement percentage, and maximum payout. Policyholders can also choose to buy plan add-ons like rehabilitation coverage and vet exam fees, but it doesn’t offer any wellness plans. Despite its comprehensive coverage, Figo has some of the lowest quotes for dogs and cats and provides a multi-pet discount.

Another great benefit is access to Figo ’s pet cloud app, which functions as a hub for accessing essential policy documents and a pet-centered social media app. It connects local pet parents and maps out nearby pet-friendly areas. This can be a great tool for dog parents looking to socialize their new puppy or take their longtime furry friend out on the town.

Embrace is another excellent option for younger cats and dogs. Pet owners can choose between complete accident and illness coverage or accident-only coverage. They can also add-on a wellness plan, which would cover preventive and routine care like vaccines and checkups. Embrace stands out because policyholders can add a wellness plan and still pay relatively little compared to competitors. They even offer a multi-pet discount.

Embrace pet insurance also has a number of benefits, including the reinstatement of “cured” pre-existing conditions and a vanishing deductible policy. Both of these benefits let policyholders keep the most coverage but still have a low monthly cost. Unfortunately, Embrace is one of the few companies to have an upper age limit. That means that any pet over the age of 14 can not receive accident and illness coverage. However, Embrace will not deny coverage for pets that are already enrolled. All pets qualify for accident-only coverage regardless of age.

ASPCA is another affordable pet insurance provider that offers relatively good coverage. Pet parents can choose between accident and illness coverage or accident-only coverage. They also have a wellness plan for routine care. Similar to Embrace, ASPCA will reinstate “cured” pre-existing conditions like urinary tract infections. The lack of upper age limit makes this an excellent option for pet parents with older pets.

Unfortunately, ASPCA falls behind because of its reimbursement policy. Unlike most insurance providers, ASPCA does not base its reimbursements on the invoice. All reimbursements are based on the average procedure cost for the region. That means pet parents that go to more expensive vets might end up paying way more out of pocket.

Another option pet parents can consider for affordable coverage is PetFirst. PetFirst has three comprehensive plan options and a build-your-own coverage plan. It also offers five different wellness plan options. PetFirst’s coverage options are pretty expansive, and the company offers several discounts. These include $10 off the first month, 10 percent off for animal care employees like vets or shelter staff, and a multi-pet discount. Unlike other providers, PetFirst’s multi-pet discount can stack. That means pet parents get five percent off for covering two pets and 10 percent off for each additional pet. Similar to Embrace, PetFirst also offers a vanishing deductible program.

Still, PetFirst is one of the few insurance companies that won’t cover diseases associated with parasites. These include treatments for Lyme disease or cat scratch disease. That means it might not be the best option for pet owners in rural areas or owners with outdoor pets.

Healthy Paws rounds out the affordable pet insurance options with its comprehensive accident and illness coverage. The plans available depend solely on age and are significantly better suited for younger dogs and cats. Owners of older pets end up paying more and receiving less coverage with lower reimbursement rates. Healthy Paws also has an upper age limit of 14 and will no longer cover enrolled pets. That could be a real problem for any pet parents with middle-aged or older animals. Still, Healthy Paws rates for younger pets are some of the cheapest options out there. They also don’t have any payout limits on any plans, regardless of age.