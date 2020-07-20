Lemonade Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Lemonade is an AI-powered insurance company known for its affordable pet insurance and highly rated mobile app. The company is a public benefit corporation that takes a flat fee for its insurance services and donates any excess funds to charitable causes that policyholders choose.[1]
That means Lemonade has little incentive to deny claims. But despite many good customer service reviews and affordable rates, Lemonade’s coverage may be too limited for some pet owners.[2] Here’s what you need to know to decide if Lemonade is right for your pet’s needs.
Lemonade’s policies are customizable, with several add-ons and your choice of deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement rate.
Lemonade’s preventative care packages only offer limited annual savings, according to our sample quotes.
Lemonade has an exceptional financial stability rating with Demotech.[3]
Lemonade: Our verdict
Lemonade makes the experience of getting a quote and purchasing pet insurance easy and affordable. The mobile app is highly rated and offers a streamlined claims experience, and customers have great things to say about the company on Trustpilot. While Lemonade has some poor reviews with the Better Business Bureau, that’s quite common among pet insurance companies.
Lemonade offers more limited coverage than other pet insurers, and some commonly included coverages cost extra. But the company’s premiums are some of the lowest in the industry, making it a good option for pet owners on a budget.[4]
Lemonade pros and cons
Premiums start at just $10 per month for dogs and cats
Highly customizable coverage options
Easy claims through a highly rated mobile app[5]
Many typically included coverages cost extra, such as vet visit fees
Bilateral conditions are considered pre-existing if they occurred on the other side
Not available in some states
Lemonade plans and coverages
Lemonade offers a basic pet insurance plan with customizable features and several optional add-ons for an additional cost, along with three preventative package options.
The basic Lemonade pet policy: Accident and illness coverage
Lemonade’s base policy covers the following when your pet has an accident or develops an illness:
Diagnostics, such as X-rays and blood tests
Procedures, such as hospitalization and surgery
Medication, such as injections and prescriptions
The policy comes with a few waiting periods you should know about. These waiting periods begin on your policy start date:
Covers accidents after two days
Covers illnesses after 14 days
Covers orthopedic conditions after 30 days
Covers cruciate ligament events after six months[6]
Lemonade allows you to customize your reimbursement level, deductible, and annual limit to get a price that fits in your budget. You can choose from the following options:
Reimbursement share: 70%, 80%, or 90%
Deductible: $100, $250, $500, or $750
Annual limits: $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, or $100,000
Lemonade reimburses you directly, so you can see any licensed vet in the United States.
Optional add-ons
You’ll also have the option to add select coverages for an extra monthly premium. Some of these coverages are automatically included in plans at other companies, which is part of the reason Lemonade’s base policy is so inexpensive.
Vet visit fees: Pays examination costs for covered accidents and illnesses
Physical therapy: Covers treatments such as chiropractic and acupuncture
End of life and remembrance: Covers final expenses, such as euthanasia and cremation
Dental illness: Covers tooth extractions and treatments for dental diseases
Behavioral conditions: Covers therapies and medications recommended by your veterinarian for diagnosed behavioral conditions
Preventative package
If you opt for the preventative package, Lemonade will cover the following preventative care services before you meet your deductible. The limits for each service depend on the reimbursement level you choose, but the following are examples based on the 80% reimbursement option:
Up to $50/year for an annual wellness exam
Up to $35/year for a fecal or parasite test
Up to $65/year for one set of blood work
Up to $75/year for up to three vaccines
Up to $40/year for one heartworm FeLV/FIV test[7]
Like wellness plans from most companies, Lemonade’s preventative package is only worth it if you’ll use all the covered services, since it offers limited annual savings.
Preventative+ package
Lemonade’s Preventative+ package covers all preventive care services listed above, plus routine dental cleaning and flea/tick or heartworm medication. With 80% reimbursement, you’ll get up to $150 per year for dental cleaning and up to $65 for preventative medications.
Puppy/kitten preventative package
Lemonade also offers a package specifically designed to pay for routine care for puppies and kittens, which helps with some of the increased costs of wellness care over the first two years of your pet’s life. With 80% reimbursement, you’ll receive:
Up to $100/year for two wellness exams
Up to $70/year for two fecal or parasite tests
Up to $65/year for one set of blood work
Up to $40/year for one heartworm or FeLV/FIV test
Up to $65/year for flea/tick or heartworm medication
Up to $120 for a spay/neuter procedure
Up to $40 for microchipping[7]
What Lemonade doesn’t cover
Lemonade’s pet insurance policies come with more exclusions than some other pet insurance company plans.
Anything that happens during the waiting period won’t have coverage.
Pre-existing conditions that began before the waiting period are generally not covered, including bilateral conditions, like cataracts and hip dysplasia, that already occurred on the other side. However, cured pre-existing conditions may be covered after your pet is symptom-free for 12 months, depending on your state and your policy.[8]
Wellness care isn’t covered unless you purchase a preventative package.
Preventable conditions aren’t covered, nor are illnesses or injuries related to abuse, fighting, or racing.
If you wait too long to file a claim, coverage may not apply. The timeline varies by state, but you’ll typically have 180 days to file a claim for covered services.
Alternative therapies, like CBD, aren’t covered.
How much does Lemonade cost?
Lemonade pet insurance policies start at $10 per month, but pricing varies based on several factors, including:
Pet species: Cats are generally less expensive to insure than dogs.
Pet age: Policy prices are higher for older pets.
Pet breed: Some breeds are predisposed to health conditions that make them more expensive to insure.
Location: If you live in an area with a high cost of living, your premiums may be higher to reflect the local cost of veterinary care.
Coverage options: Choosing a low deductible, a high reimbursement percentage, and a high annual coverage limit will all increase the cost of coverage for your pet.
Below are a couple of sample quotes.
Cost of Lemonade dog insurance
For a medium-sized, 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog living in Hartford, CT, the Lemonade base plan costs about $24 per month. That price is based on an 80% reimbursement rate, a $500 deductible, and a $10,000 annual limit.
You can also pick from the following add-ons:
Vet visit fees: $4.69/month
Physical therapy: $1.52/month
Behavioral conditions: $3.49/month with a $1,000 annual limit
Dental illness: $12.95/month with a $1,000 annual limit
End of life and remembrance: $3.75/month with a $500 limit
Preventative package: $17.58/month
Preventative+ package: $26.62/month
Cost of Lemonade cat insurance
For a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat living in Hartford, CT, the Lemonade policy costs about $14 per month. That price is based on an 80% reimbursement rate, a $500 deductible, and a $10,000 annual limit. You can also add the following:
Vet visit fees: $2.51/month
Physical therapy: $0.81/month
Behavioral conditions: $3.49/month with a $1,000 annual limit
Dental illness: $12.95/month with a $1,000 annual limit
End of life and remembrance: $2.50/month with a $500 limit
Preventative package: $11/month
Preventative+ package: $17.59/month
Cost of Lemonade vs. competitors
Insurify compared Lemonade with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors ASPCA, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium: Dogs
Average Monthly Premium: Cats
|Lemonade
|$31
|$19
|Pets Best
|$39
|$19
|ASPCA
|$50
|$26
|Pumpkin
|$112
|$45
How customers feel about Lemonade
Though the Lemonade app has excellent ratings and the company has excellent customer service reviews on Trustpilot, customer reviews on some other third-party websites are mixed.
Lemonade has ratings of 4.9 out of 5 stars on the App Store from more than 71,000 customers and 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Google Play store from more than 15,000 customers. For example, one customer left the following positive Lemonade pet insurance review:[9]
Lemonade also has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from more than 1,500 customers on Trustpilot. Many people say the coverage is excellent, the documents are easy to understand, and the claims filing process is convenient and prompt. For example, a pet owner left the following review of the company:
However, reviews with the Better Business Bureau are less favorable. Lemonade has a B- rating and is not BBB-accredited. What’s more, the company has an average rating of 2.08 out of 5 stars from over 200 customers. Reviews are mixed on ConsumerAffairs as well — Lemonade has 3.8 out of 5 stars from more than 200 customers.
Contrary to customers on Trustpilot, dissatisfied reviewers on these sites complain of denied claims, a lengthy claims process, or a poor customer support experience. As an example, here is one customer’s Lemonade insurance review:
The bottom line: Is Lemonade pet insurance worth it?
If an emergency vet bill would strain your budget and you don’t want to be forced to choose between your pet’s health and your finances, pet insurance is worth having. While you’ll pay a monthly up-front cost, pet insurance can help you save thousands of dollars if your pet faces an accident or illness. Given Lemonade’s low monthly premiums, the company is a good option for budget-minded pet owners.
However, you should make sure you understand Lemonade’s exclusions before signing up for a policy. Furthermore, make sure to compare pet insurance premiums for plans with the same coverage. While Lemonade’s base plan is cheap, you may pay more if you want a more comprehensive policy.
Lemonade FAQs
The world of pet insurance can be confusing. If you still have questions about Lemonade’s pet insurance products, we’ve got your back. Here’s some additional information about the company.
Is Lemonade a good dog insurance company?
Lemonade has an exceptional financial stability rating from Demotech, excellent app ratings and Trustpilot reviews, and affordable dog insurance premiums. However, the pet insurer won’t meet every dog’s needs. Be sure to understand the dog insurance policy’s exclusions before committing to a policy.
Does Lemonade pet insurance reimburse you?
Yes. Lemonade reimburses policyholders for eligible claims. That means you can see any vet in the country who is licensed in their state. It’s also easy to file a claim with the Lemonade app.
How do you cancel Lemonade?
You can cancel your Lemonade pet insurance policy through the mobile app at any time. You’ll receive a refund for the remainder of the policy period.
How do you contact Lemonade customer service?
Lemonade’s customer support services for pet insurance policyholders and applicants are only available through the mobile app and website. If you have a policy, you can chat with a virtual assistant.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
