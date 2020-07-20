Lemonade Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Lemonade plans and coverages

Lemonade offers a basic pet insurance plan with customizable features and several optional add-ons for an additional cost, along with three preventative package options.

The basic Lemonade pet policy: Accident and illness coverage

Lemonade’s base policy covers the following when your pet has an accident or develops an illness:

Diagnostics, such as X-rays and blood tests

Procedures, such as hospitalization and surgery

Medication, such as injections and prescriptions

The policy comes with a few waiting periods you should know about. These waiting periods begin on your policy start date:

Covers accidents after two days

Covers illnesses after 14 days

Covers orthopedic conditions after 30 days

Covers cruciate ligament events after six months[6]

Lemonade allows you to customize your reimbursement level, deductible, and annual limit to get a price that fits in your budget. You can choose from the following options:

Reimbursement share: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Deductible: $100, $250, $500, or $750

Annual limits: $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, or $100,000

Good to Know Lemonade reimburses you directly, so you can see any licensed vet in the United States.

Optional add-ons

You’ll also have the option to add select coverages for an extra monthly premium. Some of these coverages are automatically included in plans at other companies, which is part of the reason Lemonade’s base policy is so inexpensive.

Vet visit fees : Pays examination costs for covered accidents and illnesses

Physical therapy: Covers treatments such as chiropractic and acupuncture

End of life and remembrance: Covers final expenses, such as euthanasia and cremation

Dental illness: Covers tooth extractions and treatments for dental diseases

Behavioral conditions: Covers therapies and medications recommended by your veterinarian for diagnosed behavioral conditions

Preventative package

If you opt for the preventative package, Lemonade will cover the following preventative care services before you meet your deductible. The limits for each service depend on the reimbursement level you choose, but the following are examples based on the 80% reimbursement option:

Up to $50/year for an annual wellness exam

Up to $35/year for a fecal or parasite test

Up to $65/year for one set of blood work

Up to $75/year for up to three vaccines

Up to $40/year for one heartworm FeLV/FIV test[7]

Like wellness plans from most companies, Lemonade’s preventative package is only worth it if you’ll use all the covered services, since it offers limited annual savings.

Preventative+ package

Lemonade’s Preventative+ package covers all preventive care services listed above, plus routine dental cleaning and flea/tick or heartworm medication. With 80% reimbursement, you’ll get up to $150 per year for dental cleaning and up to $65 for preventative medications.

Puppy/kitten preventative package

Lemonade also offers a package specifically designed to pay for routine care for puppies and kittens, which helps with some of the increased costs of wellness care over the first two years of your pet’s life. With 80% reimbursement, you’ll receive:

Up to $100/year for two wellness exams

Up to $70/year for two fecal or parasite tests

Up to $65/year for one set of blood work

Up to $40/year for one heartworm or FeLV/FIV test

Up to $65/year for flea/tick or heartworm medication

Up to $120 for a spay/neuter procedure

Up to $40 for microchipping[7]

What Lemonade doesn’t cover

Lemonade’s pet insurance policies come with more exclusions than some other pet insurance company plans.