Best Pet Insurance in Oklahoma (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Oklahoma

The best pet insurance company in Oklahoma depends on a number of factors, including your furry friend’s age, health needs, and circumstances. Though the right company and policy may vary from one Oklahoma resident to another, you may want to start your search for pet insurance companies with the following three insurers.

These three insurers offer coverage options that cost less than both the Oklahoma state average and the national average for pet insurance. Each one may help you afford vet visits and avoid the financial stress of paying for your pet’s veterinary care.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $18 $13 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% AKC $18 $12 $100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $24 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care

Many insurance companies limit or exclude medical care for common hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia, cherry eye, and other types of hereditary heart disease for specific breeds. Pets Best includes coverage for several common inherited conditions for both dogs and cats in its standard accident and insurance policy. This means it’s much easier to afford care for a pet prone to common hereditary conditions.

In addition, Pets Best also makes it possible to get coverage for your older dog or cat. The insurer doesn’t impose an age limit for insurance coverage.

Pros No upper age limits

24/7 pet helpline

5% multi-pet discount Cons $2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually

Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim

May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history

AKC: Best for pre-existing conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam coverage, hereditary condition coverage, breeding coverage, wellness coverage

Standard AKC insurance includes accident and illness coverage for your pet, and the company offers a number of potential add-ons — including coverage for hereditary conditions and expenses related to pregnancy and whelping. This is helpful for any pet parent of a purebred dog or cat since these animals are most likely to need coverage for hereditary health issues or pregnancy.

But the AKC also offers fairly comprehensive pet insurance for the average Oklahoma pet parent of a mixed-breed dog or cat. The basic accident and illness plan covers everything from a 24/7 vet helpline to medications to some diagnostic tests and hydrotherapy. It even covers pre-existing conditions after a 365-day waiting period of continuous coverage.

Pros 5% multi-pet discount

24/7 pet helpline

Covers pre-existing conditions after a waiting period of one year Cons $3 per month service fee

Pets older than 9 can only enroll in an accident-only plan

Limited coverage for ingestion of foreign bodies or toxins and for fights with other animals

Figo: Best for fast claim payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

While pet health insurance coverage can help make medical expenses and emergency vet visits more affordable, it’s important to remember that pet insurance works on a reimbursement basis. You’ll have to pay out of pocket for veterinary treatment and wait for reimbursement from your pet insurer. Figo makes this process easier on your wallet by aiming to close most claims within three business days.

Pros No upper age limit for covered pets

Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within first 30 days of the policy period

Convenient Figo Pet Cloud app Cons Frequent customer complaints about claims denials

Considers whether an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim

Coverage waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents