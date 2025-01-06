Best Pet Insurance in Oklahoma (2025)

Ganadora del Premio Plutus
Más de 12 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Emily es ampliamente reconocida como una experta en finanzas personales y autora de varios libros sobre finanzas personales. Es una invitada habitual en medios de comunicación nacionales y regionales.
Featured in
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in
Updated January 6, 2025
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Keeping your dog or cat healthy and safe in Oklahoma is much easier if you have the right pet health insurance policy. Getting affordable pet insurance in the Sooner State will help you cover the cost of veterinary care if your four-footed family members become ill or sustain an injury in an accident.
The good news is that Oklahoma pet owners pay less for pet insurance compared to the national average. Dog owners in Oklahoma pay an average of $54 per month for pet insurance coverage, compared to the U.S. average of $71 per month. Oklahomans with cats pay an average of $32 per month, compared to the national average of $37 per month for feline health insurance.
If you’re an Oklahoman with a four-footed friend, here’s what you need to know about finding the best pet insurance policy in your state.
Chagas disease is prevalent in Oklahoma — especially among dogs in multi-dog kennels.[1]
AKC pet insurance is one of the few pet insurers that offers some coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Oklahoma requires all dogs in state parks to be leashed.
Best pet insurance companies in Oklahoma
The best pet insurance company in Oklahoma depends on a number of factors, including your furry friend’s age, health needs, and circumstances. Though the right company and policy may vary from one Oklahoma resident to another, you may want to start your search for pet insurance companies with the following three insurers.
These three insurers offer coverage options that cost less than both the Oklahoma state average and the national average for pet insurance. Each one may help you afford vet visits and avoid the financial stress of paying for your pet’s veterinary care.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Pets Best
|$18
|$13
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|AKC
|$18
|$12
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$24
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care
Many insurance companies limit or exclude medical care for common hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia, cherry eye, and other types of hereditary heart disease for specific breeds. Pets Best includes coverage for several common inherited conditions for both dogs and cats in its standard accident and insurance policy. This means it’s much easier to afford care for a pet prone to common hereditary conditions.
In addition, Pets Best also makes it possible to get coverage for your older dog or cat. The insurer doesn’t impose an age limit for insurance coverage.
No upper age limits
24/7 pet helpline
5% multi-pet discount
$2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually
Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim
May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history
AKC: Best for pre-existing conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam coverage, hereditary condition coverage, breeding coverage, wellness coverage
Standard AKC insurance includes accident and illness coverage for your pet, and the company offers a number of potential add-ons — including coverage for hereditary conditions and expenses related to pregnancy and whelping. This is helpful for any pet parent of a purebred dog or cat since these animals are most likely to need coverage for hereditary health issues or pregnancy.
But the AKC also offers fairly comprehensive pet insurance for the average Oklahoma pet parent of a mixed-breed dog or cat. The basic accident and illness plan covers everything from a 24/7 vet helpline to medications to some diagnostic tests and hydrotherapy. It even covers pre-existing conditions after a 365-day waiting period of continuous coverage.
5% multi-pet discount
24/7 pet helpline
Covers pre-existing conditions after a waiting period of one year
$3 per month service fee
Pets older than 9 can only enroll in an accident-only plan
Limited coverage for ingestion of foreign bodies or toxins and for fights with other animals
Figo: Best for fast claim payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
While pet health insurance coverage can help make medical expenses and emergency vet visits more affordable, it’s important to remember that pet insurance works on a reimbursement basis. You’ll have to pay out of pocket for veterinary treatment and wait for reimbursement from your pet insurer. Figo makes this process easier on your wallet by aiming to close most claims within three business days.
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within first 30 days of the policy period
Convenient Figo Pet Cloud app
Frequent customer complaints about claims denials
Considers whether an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim
Coverage waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
To identify the top pet insurance companies in Oklahoma, we compared quotes from 14 different pet insurance companies. For each company, we got a quote for a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog and one quote for a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
The quotes used an address and ZIP code in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and requested accident and illness coverage with an 80% reimbursement rate, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 in annual coverage limits.
Once we had sample prices from all 14 companies, we also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductibles, discounts, breeds covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
The quotes were not our only data points. We also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents typically pay less for pet insurance than the average American.
In Oklahoma, dog insurance costs an average of $54 per month, compared to the U.S. average of $71 per month. Cat owners in Oklahoma pay an average of $32 per month to insure their feline companions, compared to the national average cost of $37 per month for cat insurance.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to have a pet, but pet parents need to be aware of some specific health risks and hazards in the state. The following Oklahoma-specific issues can lead to expensive veterinary care.
Having an appropriate insurance plan can protect you from these Sooner State hazards:
Chagas disease: Up to 57% of dogs in multi-dog kennels in Oklahoma may be infected by Chagas disease, which is spread by a bloodborne parasite.
Wild animals: Oklahoma is home to more than 40 species of snakes — including seven different types of venomous snakes — as well as a growing population of black bears in the eastern part of the state. If your pet has a run-in with a wild animal in a rural area, a pet insurance plan can help you pay for an emergency vet visit.[2]
Heat and cold: Oklahoma may see extreme heat during the summer, with temperatures above 100 F, and may see extreme cold during the winter, with subzero temperatures.[3] Both extremes can be hazardous to your furry friends.
Oklahoma pet regulations and laws
The state of Oklahoma has several laws and regulations that cover dogs and cats (and other animals, including exotic pets) that pet owners should be aware of. These include:
Leash laws: If you bring your dog into a state park in Oklahoma, you must have it on a leash and not allow it to run loose.
Sterilization requirements: Dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered before being released for adoption from any pound, shelter, or humane society organization within the state of Oklahoma.
Domestic violence protection orders: Pets and people alike can suffer under domestic abuse. With this statute, Oklahoma recognizes that household pets may need protection when their owners are escaping an abusive home. The law allows for the person petitioning for an order of protection to be given possession of the pet.
Types of pet insurance coverage
When you’re ready to purchase pet health insurance coverage, you’ll have several coverage options to choose from: accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and wellness coverage.
Budget-minded pet owners may consider accident-only pet insurance since this kind of coverage has the lowest prices for your monthly premiums. Accident and illness coverage has higher rates, but this level of coverage may save you money over time because it pays for a vet visit for a sick pet and not just an injured pet.
A wellness plan add-on may also help you pay for routine medical care or preventive care.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness coverage has higher premiums than accident-only insurance, and it pays for veterinary care when your pet is sick or injured. Since accidents aren’t the only reason you might have unexpected vet bills, the additional coverage of an accident and illness plan may save you money over time.
Here’s what an accident and illness plan covers:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Diagnostics
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab testing
Poisoning
Select prescriptions
Surgeries
Accident-only plan
An accident-only insurance plan will save you money on your premiums, but the insurance will only cover the cost of emergency care and ongoing care after an accident. Understanding exactly what an accident-only plan covers can help you make the best financial choice for you.
Here’s what an accident-only plans covers:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Fractures
Ingesting foreign objects
Car accidents
Cuts
Poisoning
Wounds
Accident-only plans don’t cover things like allergies, congenital conditions, illnesses, hereditary conditions, or pre-existing conditions.
Wellness plan
Healthy dogs and cats must also visit the veterinarian for preventive medicine and routine visits. Wellness pet health insurance coverage can help you pay for those visits, too. You’ll typically have to add wellness coverage to your base insurance plan for a small additional cost.
Here’s what a wellness plan covers:
Blood testing and analysis
Checkups
Dental exams
Flea, tick, and heartworm medications
Microchipping
Spay or neuter surgery
Urine testing and analysis
Vaccinations
Wellness plans don’t cover accidents, illnesses, or pre-existing conditions.
How to find the best pet insurance in Oklahoma
Finding the right pet insurance in Oklahoma can give you peace of mind and help you keep your best friend healthy for years to come. The best way to find the right policy is to follow these steps:
1. Consider your budget
Think about whether you should include the cost of pet insurance in your budget. Pet owners who have money set aside in an emergency fund may not need comprehensive coverage. Calculate your coverage needs before buying a policy.
2. Determine your pet’s needs
Your pet’s breed, age, pre-existing conditions, and health concerns may determine your insurance needs. For example, younger pets typically qualify for cheaper monthly premiums.
3. Research customer reviews
Seeking out customer reviews and testimonials from reliable sources can help you get a better idea about what to expect from an insurer’s customer service and claims processing.
4. Comparison shop
The best way to find the right coverage level at the best price is to compare quotes among multiple insurance companies. In addition to comparing average monthly premiums, compare how each company handles coverage options, deductibles, annual coverage limits, reimbursement rates, upper age limits, and any exclusions the insurer puts on common breed-specific conditions like hip dysplasia.
Oklahoma pet insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for pet insurance in Oklahoma, the answers to the following questions can help you find the coverage your pet needs.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Oklahoma?
No. The average American pet owner pays more for pet insurance compared to the average Oklahoman. But it’s important to note that rates may vary depending on your ZIP code and your pet’s age, health, and pre-existing conditions.
How much does pet insurance cost in Oklahoma?
The average cost of pet insurance in Oklahoma is $54 per month for dog insurance and $32 per month for cat insurance. Oklahomans pay an overall average of $51 per month for pet insurance.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Oklahoma?
In most cases, pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions in Oklahoma, or anywhere else in the U.S. One notable exception is AKC pet insurance, which offers some limited pre-existing condition coverage.
What is the best pet insurance company in Oklahoma?
No single pet insurance company is best for every Oklahoma pet owner. The best company will depend on a number of important factors, including your pet’s breed, age, medical history, and even your location. In Oklahoma, you may find that Pets Best, AKC, and Figo are three of the least expensive and best insurance companies available.
Sources
- National Library of Medicine. "High incidence of Trypanosoma cruzi infections in dogs directly detected through longitudinal tracking at 10 multi-dog kennels, Texas, USA."
- OSU Extension. "Only Seven Species of Snake Found in Oklahoma Are Venomous."
- National Weather Service. "Heat Wave and Summer Temperature Data for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma."
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in